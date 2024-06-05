Exploring the Sustainability and Growth of Harley-Davidson's Dividends

Upcoming Dividend Details

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) recently announced a dividend of $0.17 per share, payable on 2024-06-21, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-06-05. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Harley-Davidson Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Harley-Davidson Inc Do?

Harley-Davidson is a global leading manufacturer of heavyweight motorcycles, merchandise, parts, and accessories. It sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles and offers a complete line of Harley-Davidson motorcycle parts, accessories, riding gear, and apparel, as well as merchandise. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides wholesale financing to dealers and retail financing and insurance brokerage services to customers. Harley has historically captured about half of all heavyweight domestic retail motorcycle registrations, a metric it had ceded in 2020 as it repositioned the business, and has yet to restore (at 38% in 2023). In recent years the firm has expanded into the adventure touring market with its Pan America model and into electric with the LiveWire brand.

Harley-Davidson Inc's Dividend Analysis

A Glimpse at Harley-Davidson Inc's Dividend History

Harley-Davidson Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1993. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Harley-Davidson Inc's Dividend Analysis

Breaking Down Harley-Davidson Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Harley-Davidson Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.89% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.96%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, Harley-Davidson Inc's annual dividend growth rate was 14.50%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to -16.50% per year. And over the past decade, Harley-Davidson Inc's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at -6.90%.

Based on Harley-Davidson Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Harley-Davidson Inc stock as of today is approximately 0.77%.

Harley-Davidson Inc's Dividend Analysis

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. As of 2024-03-31, Harley-Davidson Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.16. Harley-Davidson Inc's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Harley-Davidson Inc's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2024-03-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Harley-Davidson Inc's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors. Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Harley-Davidson Inc's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Harley-Davidson Inc's revenue has increased by approximately 15.20% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 65.5% of global competitors. The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Harley-Davidson Inc's earnings increased by approximately 98.30% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 93.35% of global competitors. Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 15.10%, which outperforms approximately 63.12% of global competitors.

Conclusion

Considering Harley-Davidson Inc's consistent dividend payments, robust dividend growth rate, manageable payout ratio, and strong profitability and growth metrics, the company presents a compelling case for dividend investors. For those looking to explore further, GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

