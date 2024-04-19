Advertisement
What’s happening with housing costs in Miami and Broward? How the numbers have changed

Miami Herald Archives
·1 min read
GETTY

Housing costs are rising. Sales aren’t.

Prices for single-family homes in the Miami area are now at an all-time high, according to March data. But the number of deals in Miami-Dade and Broward dropped 15% from a year ago.

Here’s a breakdown of costs and sales in South Florida:

What is the median sales price of a single-family home?

Miami-Dade County: $650,000

Broward County: $607,000

What is the median sales price of a condo?

Miami-Dade: $445,000

Broward: $288,750

MORE: Where did South Florida homebuyers go?

What were total home sales in March?

Miami-Dade: 2,141 sales, down from 2,513 sales a year ago.

Broward: 1,084, down from 3,133 a year ago.

What is the housing inventory in South Florida?

Miami-Dade: 4.3 months of houses, 8.2 months of condos

Broward: 3.9 months of houses, 7.2 months of houses.

Note: A balanced market consists of six to nine months of inventory, with anything below benefiting sellers and anything above benefiting buyers.

How many cash deals in South Florida?

Miami-Dade: 37.2% of closed deals

Broward: 42.6% of closed deals

National average: 28%