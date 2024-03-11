Hannover Rück Leads Trio of Premier German Dividend Stocks

As the German market exhibits stability with a 4.7% increase over the past 12 months, and with expectations of earnings to grow by 13% annually, investors may find reassurance in this steady economic backdrop. In such a climate, dividend stocks like Hannover Rück offer an attractive combination of potential income and growth prospects amidst a market where certain sectors, such as Materials, have recently outperformed.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In Germany

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Edel SE KGaA (XTRA:EDL) 5.88% ★★★★★★ FORTEC Elektronik (XTRA:FEV) 3.76% ★★★★★☆ Mensch und Maschine Software (XTRA:MUM) 2.80% ★★★★★☆ CEWE Stiftung KGaA (XTRA:CWC) 2.40% ★★★★★☆ Siemens (XTRA:SIE) 2.58% ★★★★★☆ Talanx (XTRA:TLX) 2.96% ★★★★★☆ Mercedes-Benz Group (XTRA:MBG) 7.17% ★★★★★☆ FRoSTA (DB:NLM) 2.90% ★★★★★☆ Deutsche Börse (XTRA:DB1) 2.01% ★★★★★☆ Hannover Rück (XTRA:HNR1) 2.51% ★★★★★☆

Let's review some notable picks from our screened stocks.

Hannover Rück (XTRA:HNR1)

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Hannover Rück SE is a global provider of reinsurance products and services, with a market capitalization of approximately €28.88 billion.

Operations: Hannover Rück SE generates the majority of its revenue from Property & Casualty Reinsurance at €24.05 billion, followed by Life and Health Reinsurance contributing €8.51 billion.

Dividend Yield: 2.5%

Hannover Rück maintains a conservative payout ratio of 35.7%, indicating a well-covered dividend by earnings, complemented by an even lower cash payout ratio at 12.9%. Despite a modest yield of 2.51%, which trails the top quartile of German dividend payers, the firm has demonstrated consistent dividend growth and stability over the past decade. Currently trading at a significant discount to estimated fair value, Hannover Rück combines reliable payouts with potential capital appreciation prospects.

XTRA:HNR1 Dividend History as at Mar 2024

Talanx (XTRA:TLX)

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Talanx AG is a global provider of insurance and reinsurance products and services, with a market capitalization of approximately €17.42 billion.

Operations: Talanx AG operates through distinct revenue streams, including primary insurance at €34.48 billion and reinsurance with €23.13 billion in contributions to their financial profile.

Dividend Yield: 3%

Talanx AG, with a dividend yield of €2.96%, offers investors a steady income stream, supported by a decade of dependable growth and stability in payouts. Earnings are projected to expand annually by 6.51%, ensuring dividends are comfortably covered by earnings (payout ratio: 33.2%) and cash flows (cash payout ratio: 7.8%). Although its yield falls below the top quartile in the German market, Talanx's robust financial health is underscored by trading at 63.4% under its fair value estimate and a strong past year earnings growth of 25.6%.

XTRA:TLX Dividend History as at Mar 2024

CEWE Stiftung KGaA (XTRA:CWC)

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: CEWE Stiftung KGaA is a Germany-based provider of photo services and online printing, with an international presence and a market capitalization of approximately €712.36 million.

Operations: CEWE Stiftung KGaA generates its revenues primarily from offering photo services and online printing solutions across various international markets.

Dividend Yield: 2.4%

CEWE Stiftung KGaA maintains a secure dividend profile with its conservative payout ratios, both from earnings (33.2%) and cash flows (29.6%), indicating sustainability. The company's dividends have not only been consistent but also growing over the past decade, reflecting a commitment to shareholder returns despite a yield of 2.4% that lags behind Germany's top dividend payers. Analyst consensus suggests an upside potential in stock price, while earnings growth forecasts of 5.77% per year and recent appreciation by 10.2% signal a positive outlook for continued dividend support, even as the stock trades significantly below estimated fair value (58.7%).

XTRA:CWC Dividend History as at Mar 2024

Key Takeaways

