Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) Continued its Growth in Q2

Polen Capital, an investment management company, released its “Polen U.S. Small Company Growth Strategy” second-quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, the fund delivered -8.55% gross and -8.67% net of fees compared to a -2.92% return for the Russell 2000 Growth Index and a -1.41% return for the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index. In addition, you can check the fund's top 5 holdings to find out its best picks for 2024.

Polen U.S. Small Company Growth Strategy highlighted stocks like Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE), in the second quarter 2024 investor letter. Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) is a private equity firm, with a market capitalization of $7.825 billion. The one-month return of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) was 14.45%, and its shares gained 57.30% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On July 31, 2024, Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) stock closed at $144.37 per share.

Polen U.S. Small Company Growth Strategy stated the following regarding Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) in its Q2 2024 investor letter:

"The third largest contributor to relative performance was Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE), a private markets fund manager and service provider. We think Hamilton Lane has displayed solid fundamental results over many quarters, and the stock continues to be a compelling performer with no significant change in our underlying expectations."

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) is not on our list of 31 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 15 hedge fund portfolios held Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) at the end of the first quarter which was 12 in the previous quarter. Hamilton Lane Incorporated's (NASDAQ:HLNE) management and advisory fee revenue increased by 22% in the 2024 fiscal year, and fee-related profitability also grew by 22% over the previous year. While we acknowledge the potential of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is as promising as NVIDIA but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

