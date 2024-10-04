Hallenstein Glasson Holdings And 2 Other Leading Dividend Stocks

As global markets react to China's robust stimulus measures, U.S. indices like the Dow Jones and S&P 500 have reached record highs, buoyed by optimism in technology and materials sectors. Amid these dynamic market conditions, dividend stocks remain a compelling option for investors seeking steady income streams; Hallenstein Glasson Holdings and two other leading companies exemplify this potential with their consistent dividend payouts.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Yamato Kogyo (TSE:5444) 4.09% ★★★★★★ Premier Financial (NasdaqGS:PFC) 5.49% ★★★★★★ KurimotoLtd (TSE:5602) 4.99% ★★★★★★ Innotech (TSE:9880) 4.85% ★★★★★★ CVB Financial (NasdaqGS:CVBF) 4.43% ★★★★★★ Huntington Bancshares (NasdaqGS:HBAN) 4.38% ★★★★★★ Business Brain Showa-Ota (TSE:9658) 4.24% ★★★★★★ CAC Holdings (TSE:4725) 4.47% ★★★★★★ James Latham (AIM:LTHM) 5.73% ★★★★★★ Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (SWX:BCVN) 4.92% ★★★★★★

Click here to see the full list of 2030 stocks from our Top Dividend Stocks screener.

Let's explore several standout options from the results in the screener.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Hallenstein Glasson Holdings Limited, along with its subsidiaries, is a retailer specializing in men's and women's clothing across New Zealand and Australia, with a market cap of NZ$423.51 million.

Operations: Hallenstein Glasson Holdings Limited generates its revenue primarily from Hallensteins at NZ$108.36 million, Glassons Australia at NZ$219.44 million, and Glassons New Zealand at NZ$120.30 million.

Dividend Yield: 7.4%

Hallenstein Glasson Holdings offers a compelling dividend profile, with dividends growing steadily over the past decade and currently yielding 7.36%, placing it in the top 25% of NZ market payers. Despite a high payout ratio of 87.3%, dividends are well-covered by earnings and cash flows, with a cash payout ratio at 45.6%. Recent earnings growth supports this stability, as sales reached NZ$435.64 million and net income improved to NZ$34.49 million for FY2024.

Story continues

NZSE:HLG Dividend History as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Eurocharm Holdings Co., Ltd. is involved in the manufacturing and sale of motorcycle and auto equipment parts, medical equipment, and machine parts across Taiwan, Vietnam, and international markets, with a market cap of NT$14.11 billion.

Operations: Eurocharm Holdings Co., Ltd. generates revenue of NT$7.31 billion from its operations in manufacturing and sales of automobile, locomotive parts, and medical equipment.

Dividend Yield: 3.3%

Eurocharm Holdings' dividend profile shows mixed signals. While the dividend yield of 3.34% is below the top 25% in Taiwan, dividends are well-covered by earnings and cash flows, with payout ratios at 45.4% and 33.8%, respectively. However, dividends have been volatile over the past decade. Recent financials indicate growth, with Q2 net income rising to TWD 297.99 million from TWD 221.47 million a year ago, supporting potential future stability in payouts.

TWSE:5288 Dividend History as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Addiko Bank AG offers a range of banking products and services across Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Austria, and Germany with a market capitalization of €362.60 million.

Operations: Addiko Bank AG generates revenue through segments including Consumer (€163.80 million), Mortgage (€28.10 million), SME Business (€99 million), Public Finance (€6.10 million), and Large Corporates (€10.40 million).

Dividend Yield: 6.7%

Addiko Bank's dividend profile is complex. Despite a high yield in the Austrian market, dividends have been unreliable and volatile over the past four years. The payout ratio of 51.7% suggests current coverage by earnings, yet future stability is uncertain due to a history of falling payments and large one-off items affecting financial results. Recent earnings growth may support future payouts, but a high level of bad loans remains a concern for investors seeking stable dividends.

WBAG:ADKO Dividend History as at Oct 2024

Next Steps

Take a closer look at our Top Dividend Stocks list of 2030 companies by clicking here.

Have you diversified into these companies? Leverage the power of Simply Wall St's portfolio to keep a close eye on market movements affecting your investments.

Take control of your financial future using Simply Wall St, offering free, in-depth knowledge of international markets to every investor.

Contemplating Other Strategies?

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Companies discussed in this article include NZSE:HLG TWSE:5288 and WBAG:ADKO.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com