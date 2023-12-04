H2O at 52-Week High on News

H2O Innovation Inc. (T.HEO) hit a new 52-week high of $4.24 Monday. H 2 O announces that the Superior Court of Québec issued on December 1 a final order in connection with the previously announced acquisition by Ember SPV I Purchaser Inc., an entity controlled by funds managed by Ember Infrastructure Management, LP, a New York-based private equity firm, of all of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of H 2 O Innovation, other than the Shares to be rolled over by Investissement Québec, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and certain key executives of the Corporation, for C$4.25 in cash per Share.

Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. (C.BNN) hit a new 52-week high of 54 cents Monday. No news stories available today.

Constellation Software Inc. (T.CSU) hit a new 52-week high of $3,240.86 Monday. No news stories available today.

Canadian Western Bank (T.CWB) hit a new 52-week high of $30.56 Monday. No news stories available today.

Dynacor Group Inc. (T.DNG) hit a new 52-week high of $4.00 Monday. No news stories available today.

Firan Technology Group Corporation (T.FTG) hit a new 52-week high of $4.58 Monday. No news stories available today.

Gildan Activewear Inc. (T.GIL) hit a new 52-week high of $50.38 Monday. No news stories available today.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (T.GLXY) hit a new 52-week high of $9.85 Monday. No news stories available today.

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (T.GMX) hit a new 52-week high of 95 cents Monday. No news stories available today.

goeasy Ltd. (T.GSY) hit a new 52-week high of $137.99 Monday. No news stories available today.

Hut 8 Corp. (T.HUT) hit a new 52-week high of $13.75 Monday. No news stories available today.

Mega Uranium Ltd. (T.MGA) hit a new 52-week high of 42 cents Monday. No news stories available today.

New Gold Inc. (T.NGD) hit a new 52-week high of $1.96 Monday. No news stories available today.

Opsens Inc. (T.OPS) hit a new 52-week high of $2.86 Monday. No news stories available today.

SATO Technologies Corp. (V.SATO) hit a new 52-week high of 55 cents Monday. No news stories available today.

Spark Power Group Inc. (T.SPG) hit a new 52-week high of 81 cents Monday. No news stories available today.

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (T.U.UN) hit a new 52-week high of $26.93 Monday. No news stories available today.



