A growing franchise is coming to this popular Columbia shopping center. What to know

A new business with a focus on fitness is headed to a popular shopping area in northeast Columbia.

ISI Elite Training, which has franchise locations in numerous states, has signed a lease for a space in the Village at Sandhill Marketplace in northeast Columbia, according to a news release from commercial real estate firm Colliers South Carolina.

The Village at Sandhill Marketplace is directly adjacent to the larger Village at Sandhill retail development. The marketplace is anchored by a Lowes Foods grocery store and also includes Nothing Bundt Cakes bakery, Bruster’s Ice Cream shop and a host of other businesses. Retailers in the overall Sandhill development include national players such as Regal Cinemas, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Moe’s and others.

“We are excited to become a part of the Sandhills community and bring the best 50-minute workout to the area,” ISI Elite Training Sandhill owner Mike Higgins said in a statement. “Our athletic based training (ABT) is suitable for all fitness levels and provides a supportive, upbeat experience every session. We look forward to having our community members in to sweat it out on the turf with us and Rise As One!”

ISI Elite Training is a growing fitness company that has locations in a host of states, including South Carolina, North Carolina, California, Arizona, Texas and elsewhere. In the Midlands, ISI also has a location in Lexington. The Sandhill location is listed as “coming soon” on the company’s website.

Colliers South Carolina’s Rox Pollard III said the workout business will be a good fit in the retail development in northeast Columbia.

“ISI Training will be a great addition to the tenant mix at the center as we continue to fill vacancies with quality occupants that elevate the center,” Pollard said in a statement.

The Clemson Road area near Village at Sandhill is a high-traffic corridor. More than 30,000 cars per day travel down Clemson, according to state Department of Transportation statistics.