When Will GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV) Breakeven?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse GreenPower Motor Company Inc.'s (CVE:GPV) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. On 31 March 2024, the CA$38m market-cap company posted a loss of US$18m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is GreenPower Motor's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

GreenPower Motor is bordering on breakeven, according to the 3 Canadian Machinery analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2025, before turning a profit of US$1.9m in 2026. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 95% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving GreenPower Motor's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, bear in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with GreenPower Motor is its debt-to-equity ratio of 105%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

