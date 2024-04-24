Advertisement
Goldman Sachs taps BofA bankers for India dealmaking roles, sources say

M. Sriram
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: The logo for Goldman Sachs is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City

By M. Sriram

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs has hired two senior bankers in India to cash in on growing dealmaking and investor interest in the South Asian country, three sources with direct knowledge told Reuters on Wednesday.

Sunil Khaitan will be Goldman's India head of financing and Kamna Sahni India head of Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) in Mumbai, the sources said, adding that the executives will join the bank in the next few months.

Both new hires have previously worked at Bank of America. Khaitan was the bank's Southeast Asia head of Equity Capital Markets, while Sahni was a director in India focusing on the healthcare and industrials space.

Khaitan and Sahni declined to comment. Goldman declined to comment. Bank of America did not respond to Reuters queries.

(Reporting by M. Sriram; Editing by Aditya Kalra and Jane Merriman)