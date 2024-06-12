Globant S.A. (GLOB) Fell in Q1 Despite Strong Fiscal Q4 Results

Fred Alger Management, an investment management company, released its “Alger Mid Cap Growth Fund” first quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. U.S. equities experienced a robust rally in Q1, with the S&P Index finishing up 10.56%. The fund underperformed the Russell Midcap Growth Index in the quarter. Industrials and healthcare sectors were the leading contributors while financials and utilities detracted. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2024.

Alger Mid Cap Growth Fund highlighted stocks like Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB), in the first quarter 2024 investor letter. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) is a Luxembourg-based technology services company. The one-month return of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) was -11.12%, and its shares lost 13.66% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On June 10, 2024, Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) stock closed at 154.98 per share with a market capitalization of $6.805 billion.

Alger Mid Cap Growth Fund stated the following regarding Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) in its first quarter 2024 investor letter:

"Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) is a worldwide IT services company with a digital-first approach, offering digital strategy, design, and engineering services. Its service delivery model is largely concentrated on Latin America, serving a range of blue-chip clients in the media and entertainment industry. During the quarter, the company delivered strong fiscal fourth quarter results, driven by strong demand for digital enterprise transformation across verticals. However, shares detracted from performance after management gave their fiscal first quarter and 2024 guidance that came on lower than analyst estimates. The company cited the recent devaluation in the Argentine Peso as a near-term headwind but has noticed an increased number of client conversations about growth-oriented initiatives."

