Advertisement
Canada markets open in 1 hour 41 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    21,871.96
    +64.59 (+0.30%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,010.60
    +43.37 (+0.87%)
     

  • DOW

    38,239.98
    +253.58 (+0.67%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7297
    -0.0004 (-0.05%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    81.33
    -0.57 (-0.70%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    90,490.65
    +211.34 (+0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,421.05
    +6.29 (+0.44%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,315.40
    -31.00 (-1.32%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,967.47
    +19.82 (+1.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.6230
    +0.0080 (+0.17%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    17,407.50
    +57.50 (+0.33%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    16.63
    -0.31 (-1.83%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,053.25
    +29.38 (+0.37%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    37,552.16
    +113.55 (+0.30%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6835
    -0.0015 (-0.22%)
     

Germany's RTL acquires Nickelodeon rights for children's TV network

Reuters
·1 min read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Super RTL, a children's television network belonging to Bertelsmann's RTL Group, has struck a deal to acquire Nickelodeon series in Germany, the group said in a statement on Tuesday.

Under the agreement, Super RTL will acquire a rights package to bring current and upcoming series from Nickelodeon, owned by Paramount Global, to its television programme.

The German broadcaster also plans to take over Nickelodeon's established satellite frequency to create a new linear children's channel, the statement said.

This is to feature predominantly popular Nickelodeon series including "PAW Patrol" and "SpongeBob SquarePants".

ADVERTISEMENT

The value of the deal was not made public.

Germany's competition regulator is assessing the impact of the deal and must give its go-ahead for the acquisition.

(Reporting by Klaus Lauer, Writing by Rachel More; Editing by Matthias Williams)