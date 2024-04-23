Germany's RTL acquires Nickelodeon rights for children's TV network

BERLIN (Reuters) - Super RTL, a children's television network belonging to Bertelsmann's RTL Group, has struck a deal to acquire Nickelodeon series in Germany, the group said in a statement on Tuesday.

Under the agreement, Super RTL will acquire a rights package to bring current and upcoming series from Nickelodeon, owned by Paramount Global, to its television programme.

The German broadcaster also plans to take over Nickelodeon's established satellite frequency to create a new linear children's channel, the statement said.

This is to feature predominantly popular Nickelodeon series including "PAW Patrol" and "SpongeBob SquarePants".

The value of the deal was not made public.

Germany's competition regulator is assessing the impact of the deal and must give its go-ahead for the acquisition.

(Reporting by Klaus Lauer, Writing by Rachel More; Editing by Matthias Williams)