Generative AI Seen as ‘Inflection Point’ for Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN)

We recently published a list of 11 Biggest AI and Tech Stock Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades in July So Far. Since Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) ranks 1st on the list, it deserves a deeper look.

As soon as the latest softer-than-expected inflation data numbers were out, investors began to take profits from major tech stocks and pour money into small-cap companies amid hopes of rate cuts. However, some were quick to call the latest decline in tech stocks the end of the AI-fueled rally that has pushed stock valuations to eye-popping levels. But there are some Wall Street analysts who believe this is just a short-term trend and large tech and AI stocks have a lot of room to grow. Samantha McLemore, CIO of Patient Capital, said while talking to CNBC that the “bull market continues and the path of least resistance is higher.”

The analyst said that she has been in the market for a long time and investors have been worrying about the end of the bull market since 2009, while the S&P 500 has grown over 1000% (17% per year) since then.

“We don’t see any end to the bull market. We do think there’s a good chance we see a rotation and small caps, the laggards, do much better in the second half of the year as the Fed starts to cut rates.”

Some analysts believe the latest decline in tech stocks is yet another opportunity for long-term investors to pile into AI stocks for gains. In this backdrop, we decided to take a look at the top AI stock upgrades and downgrades this month. With each stock, we have mentioned the number of hedge fund investors. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

Is Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) Biggest AI and Tech Stock Analyst Upgrade and Downgrade in July So Far?

Jeff Bezos of Amazon

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 302

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) continues to gain on the back of its AWS business which is set to benefit from the rise in AI spending. Mizuho recently cited a survey conducted by one of its partners which shows that AWS sales cycle is seeing acceleration. Mizuho analyst James Lee reiterated his Outperform rating on the stock and gave a $240 price target. The survey shows that spending on AWS is expected to rise about 22% year over year in 2024, up from the previous estimate of 20%, as generative AI projects are seen at an “inflection point” with external models about six months away from commercial deployment.

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) is one of the stocks Dan Ives of Wedbush thinks have the potential to grow based on the AI revolution.

Investment firm UBS in a latest report named Trainium and Inferentia as Amazon.com Inc’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) strengths in the AI Enabling layer to profit from the $1.16 trillion opportunity. Trainium is a machine learning (ML) chip that AWS purpose-built for deep learning (DL) training of 100B+ parameter models. Inferentia is an AI accelerator for deep learning (DL) and generative AI inference applications.

Amazon Web Services is another major factor that makes Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) well positioned in the Enabling layer of the AI value chain. However, UBS believes Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) doesn’t have any offering in the Intelligence layer of the AI value chain. The firm labeled “chatbot recommendations” as Amazon.com Inc’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) strength in the application layer of AI.

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) is becoming an AI power house thanks to its AWS business, which saw operating margins cross 37% during the first quarter. AWS operating margins have now came in more than 30% for the past five straight quarters. Amazon.com Inc’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) revenue in the first quarter jumped 12.5% YoY and its adjusted EPS more than tripled. Revenue in North America and International segments grew as well. Analysts believe digital ads is another strong revenue stream for Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), with revenue from the segment increasing 24% YoY to $11.8 billion in the first quarter.

Lakehouse Global Growth Fund stated the following regarding Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in its May 2024 investor letter:

“Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) delivered an impressive quarterly result that also came in well ahead of analyst expectations. Net sales increased 13% year-on-year to $143.3 billion and operating profits increased 219% year-on-year to $15.3 billion (vs the high end of guidance at $12.0 billion). As has been the case for several quarters now, the highlight of the result was the significant improvement in profitability metrics, as management continues to drive cost efficiencies across its retail operations and Amazon Web Services (AWS). Amazon delivered to Prime members at its fastest speeds ever. In March, across the top 60 largest U.S. metro areas, nearly 60% of Prime member orders arrived the same or next day, and in London, Tokyo, and Toronto, 3 out of 4 items were delivered the same or next day. Bigger picture, we continue to believe that the market underestimates the length of the runway ahead in the core retail business (note that e-commerce sales in the U.S. still only make up 15% of total retail sales) and that there is still significant margin expansion ahead as scale and efficiency benefits continue to come through.”

Overall, Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) ranks 1st on Insider Monkey’s list titled 11 Biggest AI and Tech Stock Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades in July So Far. While we acknowledge the potential of Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than AMZN but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.