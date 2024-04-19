Gas prices see 'largest single-day jump since early 2022': En-Pro International

On Thursday afternoon, En-Pro International posted on X that "gas prices spiked 14 cents overnight, the largest single day jump since early 2022." (AP Photo/Jenny Kane) (The Associated Press)

Gas prices across Canada climbed an average of 9.4 cents per litre of regular fuel over the past seven days, the biggest weekly gain so far in 2024. Cities in Ontario and Quebec booked eye-watering 20 cent-plus gains, while prices were virtually flat for drivers in the Western and Maritime regions.

The average cost per litre of regular gasoline in cities nationwide rose to $1.806 from $1.712 between April 11 and April 18, according to data firm Kalibrate. Chicoutimi, Que. saw the biggest increase at 26.7 cents per litre, followed by Gatineau, Que., and North Bay, Ont. The Greater Toronto Area was hit with widespread gains above 15 cents per litre.

On Thursday afternoon, En-Pro International posted on X that "gas prices spiked 14 cents overnight, the largest single-day jump since early 2022."

"The steady build in U.S. crude inventories, combined with the reluctance of the Fed to lower interest rates, which would increase gasoline demand, should neutralize the impact of the conflict in the Middle East," En-Pro chief petroleum analyst Roger McKnight wrote in a blog post.

"The refining industry will come back to normal levels by mid-June, so supply will balance demand, and prices should fall soon after the U.S. Memorial Day launch of summer."

Rising gas prices was the top factor behind Statistics Canada's slightly higher annual inflation reading for March. Year over year, the agency found gasoline prices increased 4.5 per cent last month, following a 0.8 per cent rise in February.

"Higher global prices for crude oil stemmed from supply concerns amid geopolitical conflict and continued voluntary production cuts, leading to higher prices at the pump," StatCan said on Tuesday.

(All figures in CAD cents)

LOCATION April 11 April 18 Price change Canada Average (V) 171.2 180.6 9.4 WHITEHORSE 189.9 189.9 0 VANCOUVER* 210.7 212.7 2 VICTORIA 206.2 206.9 0.7 PRINCE GEORGE 169.6 169.3 -0.3 KAMLOOPS 172.5 181 8.5 KELOWNA 174.6 175.8 1.2 FORT ST. JOHN 171.2 174.9 3.7 ABBOTSFORD 194.2 198.5 4.3 YELLOWKNIFE 161.9 161.9 0 CALGARY* 161.2 158.8 -2.4 RED DEER 159 159 0 EDMONTON 154.9 153.6 -1.3 LETHBRIDGE 161.9 161.9 0 LLOYDMINSTER 154.6 154.6 0 GRANDE PRAIRIE 156.9 158.7 1.8 REGINA* 158 157.3 -0.7 SASKATOON 157.4 156.9 -0.5 PRINCE ALBERT 154.6 155.8 1.2 MOOSE JAW 158.7 158.7 0 WINNIPEG * 141.4 141.6 0.2 BRANDON 142.5 143.3 0.8 CITY OF TORONTO* 163.7 179.3 15.6 BRAMPTON 164.3 179.6 15.3 ETOBICOKE 163.4 179 15.6 MISSISSAUGA 162.8 179.3 16.5 NORTH YORK 163.9 179.6 15.7 SCARBOROUGH 163.3 179.5 16.2 VAUGHAN/MARKHAM 163.5 179.2 15.7 OTTAWA 162.4 179 16.6 KINGSTON 162.3 179.3 17 PETERBOROUGH 160.1 172.2 12.1 WINDSOR 162.4 177.8 15.4 LONDON 163.5 177.4 13.9 SUDBURY 167.4 185.8 18.4 SAULT STE MARIE 160.2 174.3 14.1 THUNDER BAY 165.8 175.5 9.7 NORTH BAY 161.5 182.6 21.1 TIMMINS 169.7 183.6 13.9 HAMILTON 161.6 178 16.4 ST. CATHARINES 160.4 177.1 16.7 BARRIE 162.8 178.2 15.4 BRANTFORD 161.1 176.2 15.1 GUELPH 163.4 178.4 15 KITCHENER 163.1 179 15.9 OSHAWA 163.8 179.4 15.6 SARNIA 161.7 178.9 17.2 MONTRÉAL* 173.7 190.5 16.8 QUÉBEC 172.1 187.4 15.3 SHERBROOKE 169.5 185.3 15.8 GASPÉ 172.7 189.4 16.7 CHICOUTIMI 155.1 181.8 26.7 RIMOUSKI 169.4 189.4 20 TROIS RIVIÈRES 169.8 186.7 16.9 DRUMMONDVILLE 166.7 183.9 17.2 VAL D'OR 169.6 182.7 13.1 GATINEAU 152.7 175.9 23.2 SAINT JOHN* 175.1 179.1 4 FREDERICTON 176.6 181.7 5.1 MONCTON 176.8 181.9 5.1 BATHURST 176.8 182.3 5.5 EDMUNDSTON 175.2 175.8 0.6 MIRAMICHI 177.9 183.1 5.2 CAMPBELLTON 175.7 179.9 4.2 SUSSEX 176.2 181 4.8 WOODSTOCK 177.8 183.1 5.3 HALIFAX* 172.1 175.4 3.3 SYDNEY 174.1 177.2 3.1 YARMOUTH 173.2 176.3 3.1 TRURO 173.3 176.4 3.1 KENTVILLE 172.7 175.8 3.1 NEW GLASGOW 173.3 176.4 3.1 CHARLOTTETOWN* 173 173 0 ST JOHNS* 190.4 193.9 3.5 GANDER 192.9 196.4 3.5 LABRADOR CITY 197 200.5 3.5 CORNER BROOK 191.1 194.6 3.5 GRAND FALLS 192.9 196.4 3.5

SOURCE: KALIBRATE • All figures in CAD cents

(*) Denotes markets used in Volume Weighted Canada Average

Jeff Lagerquist is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow him on Twitter @jefflagerquist.

