Gas prices see 'largest single-day jump since early 2022': En-Pro International
Gas prices across Canada climbed an average of 9.4 cents per litre of regular fuel over the past seven days, the biggest weekly gain so far in 2024. Cities in Ontario and Quebec booked eye-watering 20 cent-plus gains, while prices were virtually flat for drivers in the Western and Maritime regions.
The average cost per litre of regular gasoline in cities nationwide rose to $1.806 from $1.712 between April 11 and April 18, according to data firm Kalibrate. Chicoutimi, Que. saw the biggest increase at 26.7 cents per litre, followed by Gatineau, Que., and North Bay, Ont. The Greater Toronto Area was hit with widespread gains above 15 cents per litre.
On Thursday afternoon, En-Pro International posted on X that "gas prices spiked 14 cents overnight, the largest single-day jump since early 2022."
"The steady build in U.S. crude inventories, combined with the reluctance of the Fed to lower interest rates, which would increase gasoline demand, should neutralize the impact of the conflict in the Middle East," En-Pro chief petroleum analyst Roger McKnight wrote in a blog post.
"The refining industry will come back to normal levels by mid-June, so supply will balance demand, and prices should fall soon after the U.S. Memorial Day launch of summer."
Rising gas prices was the top factor behind Statistics Canada's slightly higher annual inflation reading for March. Year over year, the agency found gasoline prices increased 4.5 per cent last month, following a 0.8 per cent rise in February.
"Higher global prices for crude oil stemmed from supply concerns amid geopolitical conflict and continued voluntary production cuts, leading to higher prices at the pump," StatCan said on Tuesday.
(All figures in CAD cents)
LOCATION
April 11
April 18
Price change
Canada Average (V)
171.2
180.6
9.4
WHITEHORSE
189.9
189.9
0
VANCOUVER*
210.7
212.7
2
VICTORIA
206.2
206.9
0.7
PRINCE GEORGE
169.6
169.3
-0.3
KAMLOOPS
172.5
181
8.5
KELOWNA
174.6
175.8
1.2
FORT ST. JOHN
171.2
174.9
3.7
ABBOTSFORD
194.2
198.5
4.3
YELLOWKNIFE
161.9
161.9
0
CALGARY*
161.2
158.8
-2.4
RED DEER
159
159
0
EDMONTON
154.9
153.6
-1.3
LETHBRIDGE
161.9
161.9
0
LLOYDMINSTER
154.6
154.6
0
GRANDE PRAIRIE
156.9
158.7
1.8
REGINA*
158
157.3
-0.7
SASKATOON
157.4
156.9
-0.5
PRINCE ALBERT
154.6
155.8
1.2
MOOSE JAW
158.7
158.7
0
WINNIPEG *
141.4
141.6
0.2
BRANDON
142.5
143.3
0.8
CITY OF TORONTO*
163.7
179.3
15.6
BRAMPTON
164.3
179.6
15.3
ETOBICOKE
163.4
179
15.6
MISSISSAUGA
162.8
179.3
16.5
NORTH YORK
163.9
179.6
15.7
SCARBOROUGH
163.3
179.5
16.2
VAUGHAN/MARKHAM
163.5
179.2
15.7
OTTAWA
162.4
179
16.6
KINGSTON
162.3
179.3
17
PETERBOROUGH
160.1
172.2
12.1
WINDSOR
162.4
177.8
15.4
LONDON
163.5
177.4
13.9
SUDBURY
167.4
185.8
18.4
SAULT STE MARIE
160.2
174.3
14.1
THUNDER BAY
165.8
175.5
9.7
NORTH BAY
161.5
182.6
21.1
TIMMINS
169.7
183.6
13.9
HAMILTON
161.6
178
16.4
ST. CATHARINES
160.4
177.1
16.7
BARRIE
162.8
178.2
15.4
BRANTFORD
161.1
176.2
15.1
GUELPH
163.4
178.4
15
KITCHENER
163.1
179
15.9
OSHAWA
163.8
179.4
15.6
SARNIA
161.7
178.9
17.2
MONTRÉAL*
173.7
190.5
16.8
QUÉBEC
172.1
187.4
15.3
SHERBROOKE
169.5
185.3
15.8
GASPÉ
172.7
189.4
16.7
CHICOUTIMI
155.1
181.8
26.7
RIMOUSKI
169.4
189.4
20
TROIS RIVIÈRES
169.8
186.7
16.9
DRUMMONDVILLE
166.7
183.9
17.2
VAL D'OR
169.6
182.7
13.1
GATINEAU
152.7
175.9
23.2
SAINT JOHN*
175.1
179.1
4
FREDERICTON
176.6
181.7
5.1
MONCTON
176.8
181.9
5.1
BATHURST
176.8
182.3
5.5
EDMUNDSTON
175.2
175.8
0.6
MIRAMICHI
177.9
183.1
5.2
CAMPBELLTON
175.7
179.9
4.2
SUSSEX
176.2
181
4.8
WOODSTOCK
177.8
183.1
5.3
HALIFAX*
172.1
175.4
3.3
SYDNEY
174.1
177.2
3.1
YARMOUTH
173.2
176.3
3.1
TRURO
173.3
176.4
3.1
KENTVILLE
172.7
175.8
3.1
NEW GLASGOW
173.3
176.4
3.1
CHARLOTTETOWN*
173
173
0
ST JOHNS*
190.4
193.9
3.5
GANDER
192.9
196.4
3.5
LABRADOR CITY
197
200.5
3.5
CORNER BROOK
191.1
194.6
3.5
GRAND FALLS
192.9
196.4
3.5
SOURCE: KALIBRATE • All figures in CAD cents
(*) Denotes markets used in Volume Weighted Canada Average
Jeff Lagerquist is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow him on Twitter @jefflagerquist.
