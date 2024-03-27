Gamma Communications Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: UK£521.7m (up 7.7% from FY 2022).

Net income: UK£53.6m (up 8.7% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 10% (in line with FY 2022).

EPS: UK£0.55 (up from UK£0.51 in FY 2022).

Gamma Communications EPS Misses Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 16%.

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Gamma Business segment contributing a total revenue of UK£353.9m (68% of total revenue). The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to UK£152.9m (72% of total expenses). Explore how GAMA's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 5.5% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 1.9% growth forecast for the Telecom industry in Europe.

The company's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

