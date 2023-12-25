Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR) is a favorite amongst institutional investors who own 59%

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Gaming Realms' stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

The top 8 shareholders own 52% of the company

Insiders own 20% of Gaming Realms

If you want to know who really controls Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 59% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Gaming Realms.

AIM:GMR Ownership Breakdown December 25th 2023

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Gaming Realms?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Gaming Realms. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Gaming Realms' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

AIM:GMR Earnings and Revenue Growth December 25th 2023

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Gaming Realms. Union Bancaire Privee, CBI-TDB, Asset Management Arm is currently the largest shareholder, with 14% of shares outstanding. With 8.8% and 6.5% of the shares outstanding respectively, Michael Buckley and Canaccord Genuity Asset Management Limited are the second and third largest shareholders. Michael Buckley, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Top Key Executive.

We also observed that the top 8 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Gaming Realms

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Gaming Realms plc. Insiders have a UK£21m stake in this UK£101m business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 17% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Gaming Realms. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 4.2%, of the company's shares. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

