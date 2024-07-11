Advertisement
Full list of proposed average water bills by 2029/30, by company

Ian Jones, PA
·1 min read

Here is a full list of the draft proposals for the average bills customers will be charged by water and wastewater companies in England and Wales by 2029/30.

The average bill for 2024/25 is also listed, along with the increase or decrease between the two figures.

The proposals have been published by Ofwat.

The lists are arranged alphabetically.

Water and wastewater companies:

– Anglian Water: 2024/25 £491, 2029/30 £557, up £66
– Dwr Cymru: 2024/25 £466, 2029/30 £603, up £137
– Hafren Dyfrdwy: 2024/25 £396, 2029/30 £524, up £128
– Northumbrian Water: 2024/25 £415, 2029/30 £460, up £45
– Severn Trent Water: 2024/25 £403, 2029/30 £496, up £93
– Southern Water: 2024/25 £420, 2029/30 £603, up £183
– South West Water: 2024/25 £497, 2029/30 £561, up £64
– Thames Water: 2024/25 £436, 2029/30 £535, up £99
– United Utilities: 2024/25 £442, 2029/30 £536, up £94
– Wessex Water: 2024/25 £508, 2029/30 £497, down £12
– Yorkshire Water: 2024/25 £430, 2029/30 £537, up £107

Water-only companies:

– Affinity Water: 2024/25 £192, 2029/30 £203, up £11
– Portsmouth Water: 2024/25 £114, 2029/30 £135, up £21
– South East Water: 2024/25 £230, 2029/30 £248, up £18
– South Staffs Water: 2024/25 £161, 2029/30 £183, up £22
– SES Water: 2024/25 £221, 2029/30 £187, down £34