FTSE 100 Live: House prices forecast to fall in 2024, Naked Wines slashes costs

Pressure on house prices is set to continue in 2024 after the country’s biggest lender today forecast a decline of between 2% and 4% next year.

Halifax released its outlook statement a day after the Bank of England warned that UK interest rates will stay in restrictive territory for an extended period.

Markets remain hopeful that interest rates will fall next year, a stance fuelled by the tone of this week’s US Federal Reserve policy announcement.

10:05 , Graeme Evans

Trainline shares today jumped 16% after the government ditched plans to create a Great British Railways ticketing website and app.

The removal of competition uncertainty helped shares in the booking platform to accelerate 45.6p to 329.8p, a performance aided by Barclays upgrading its target price to 355p.

However, the FTSE 250-listed stock is still a long way off the 500p seen in 2021 prior to the government announcing plans for a rival ticketing app.

The Department for Transport said yesterday: “We are confirming that we are not pursuing plans to deliver a centralised Great British Railways online rail ticket retailer.

“Train operators will continue to retail to passengers online alongside existing third-party retailers while we develop measures to spur further competition in the online rail ticket retail market to make things better for passengers.”

Trainline's improvement came as the UK-focused FTSE 250 followed last night’s 3% rise by putting on another 77.82 points to 19,334.78, its best level since May.

Stocks up 3% or more included Currys and pubs chain JD Wetherspoon.

The FTSE 100 index rose 5.66 points to 7654.64, consolidating the 1.3% advance seen after the Federal Reserve signalled three rate cuts in 2024. Dollar weakness boosted the appeal of miners, with Glencore up 3% or 14.15p to 467.9p.

Expectations for lower rates were fuelled this morning by Europe’s worse-than-expected PMI updates, while the UK’s services sector beat hopes and manufacturing missed.

Private sector growth at six-month high

10:03 , Daniel O'Boyle

UK public sector output grew at the faster pace in six months in November, according to a closely watched survey.

The S&P Global / CIPS Flash United Kingdom PMI increased to 51.7 for November, from 50.7 in October. Any figure above 50 represents growth.

Manufacturing remains in decline, but the dominant service sector posted a reading of 52.7.

The UK figures contrast with weak PMI reading for the Eurozone.

Matthew Ryan,Head of Market Strategy at global financial services firm Ebury, said: “We had a very mixed bag of macroeconomic news out of Europe this morning. The Euro Area economy appears to be barrelling towards a technical recession in Q4, at least if the latest business activity PMI data is anything to go by. The December composite index fell well short of consensus, following broad-based downturns in activity in both Germany and France, and has now remained pinned below the key level of 50 for seven straight months.

“By contrast, the UK economy looks to be in a much healthier state, with economic activity seemingly accelerating as we approach year-end. Not only did Britain’s composite PMI leap to a six-month high in December but, at 51.7, is also now comfortably in expansionary territory. This should both quell investor concerns surrounding the possibility of a UK recession, and vindicate the Bank of England’s ‘higher for longer’ stance on interest rates.”

Heathrow expects passenger numbers to hit record levels in 2024

09:51 , Daniel O'Boyle

Heathrow Airport expects passenger numbers to reach record levels next year.

Some 81.4 million passengers are predicted to travel through its terminals in 2024, according to a report published by the west London airport.

The airport’s current busiest year was 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic, when passenger numbers reached 80.9 million.

Miners in demand as FTSE 100 rises, Trainline up 17%

08:44 , Graeme Evans

Share price gains by miners and energy companies have kept the FTSE 100 index in positive territory after yesterday’s 1.3% improvement.

London’s top flight is up 7.97 points at 7,656.95, led by Glencore up 10.5p to 464.3p, Anglo American 34.8p higher at 1830.2p and Shell up 17.5p to 2537.5p.

The progress follows recent dollar weakness, with the pound at $1.275 this morning.

Among the blue-chip fallers, British Gas owner Centrica lost 1.2p to 142.75p after SocGen analysts removed their “buy” recommendation.

The FTSE 250 index followed yesterday’s 3% rise by adding another 115.06 points to 19,372.02, with Trainline up 17% or 63.2p to 347.4p after Barclays gave the online ticketing firm an improved target price of 355p.

House prices to fall by 2-4% in 2024 despite expected interest rate cuts, Halifax says

08:24 , Daniel O'Boyle

House prices across the UK are set to fall by between 2% and 4% in 2024, according to the country’s top mortgage lender Halifax, a steeper fall than we saw in 2023.

The average house price in the UK is at £283,615 after the property market proved surprisingly resilient in 2023, with average prices only down by 1%. Director of Halifax Mortgages Kim Kinnaird, however, noted that prices did fall more quickly in the middle of the year, before recovering in recent months.

She said: “To some extent this masks the fluctuations we’ve seen in the housing market throughout 2023. As wider economic headwinds began to bite, house prices fell for six consecutive months between April and September, before rising again later in the year as prospects improved.”

Consumer confidence improves in December

07:45 , Graeme Evans

GfK’s consumer confidence index for December has improved to minus 22, up two points on last month and a big jump of 20 points on the score ahead of last Christmas.

All five sub-measures rose, with the one relating to personal finance situations over the next 12 months up by one point to minus two. This compares with minus 29 a year earlier,

The major purchases index improved by one point to minus 23 and the question assessing the general economic situation over the next 12 months by five points to minus 44.

The overall caution in the survey comes with interest rates at a 15-year high and price rises continuing to erode disposable income.

Naked Wines slashes costs after going concern warning

07:45 , Daniel O'Boyle

Online wine seller Naked Wines has slashed costs and intends to cut them further as it aims to recover from a slide in sales that led to questions about its ability to stay afloat.

As revealed earlier this year, the business made a loss of £9.7 million in the six months to 2 October as sales fell by 20%, leading the company to warn their were questions about its ability to continue as a going concern. Last month, it warned that US sales had fallen further in the weeks since.

But executive chair Rowan Gormley, who took over CEO duties as Nick Devlin left the role last month, said the business was starting to get things back on track.

He said: “We are moving towards a period of sustained cash generation. We have taken out £3 million of cost with £10 million more to come and expect to generate £40-50 million of cash from inventory over the next 18 months. In addition we have made good progress with testing an enhanced customer proposition to restore us to growth. I want to thank our people, our winemakers and our customers for their support and reiterate our determination to make sure that they are rewarded for it.”

The business continues to warn that under a "severe but plausible downside scenario" its status as a going concern would be at risk.

FTSE 100 set to consolidate 1.3% rise, Hang Seng up 2%

07:24 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is today expected to consolidate the gains seen yesterday on the back of rate cut projections by the US Federal Reserve.

London’s top flight closed 1.3% higher last night, even though the Bank of England and European Central Bank warned their rates will stay in restrictive territory for a long time yet.

Rate-sensitive stocks such as Persimmon and Land Securities closed about 6% higher as traders bet that the Federal Reserve's latest dot plot projections marked a turning point in global monetary policy.

Wall Street shares held on to their gains of the previous session as the S&P 500 index last night closed up 0.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average crept further into record territory.

CMC Markets expects the FTSE 100 index to open 12 points higher at 7661, with attention focused on this morning’s preliminary PMI readings from various European economies.

In Asia, the Hang Seng index rose 2% but the Shanghai Composite lost 0.5%. Figures earlier showed China industrial production rose by a bigger-than-expected 6.6% in November, the fastest annual pace since February 2022.

