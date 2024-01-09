FTSE 100 LIVE: Shares seen higher, GSK in $1bn respiratory drug deal

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Strong Christmas trading helps B&M present special payout to investors

07:44 , Michael Hunter

B&M European Value announced plans for a special payday for shareholders today, powered by a strong showing in the peak Christmas trading season..

The FTSE 100 high street discounter unveiled plan for the 20p per share dividend along with its update for the festive sales season.

It reported group revenue growth of 5% in its third quarter, the 13 weeks from 24 September to 23 December. On a year-to-date basis, revenue was up over 8% to £4.2 billion.

B&M, which runs over 700 stores and employs 35,000 people has around 4 million customers a week. It also said today it was "on track" to open 76 new stores, including 11 in France.

Alex Russo, chief executive, of the £5.6 billion firm, said: "The performance across the Golden Quarter has been pleasing, with strong operational execution.

"Our strategy remains unchanged - we are an everyday low-price discounter with a laser-focus in keeping excellence in retail standards and our costs the lowest. This allows us to provide our products at the best price to all customers - many of whom continue to face significant cost-of-living pressures."

More strife at Jupiter at Whitmore exits

07:36 , Simon English

There was more strife at Jupiter today when it said star manager Ben Whitmore will be leaving.

The fund group has struggled with indifferent performance that has seen clients pull money away.

Today it said it expected to post total net outflows of £2.2 billion pounds 2023, more than previously anticipated.

The British fund firm blamed "a delay" in the funding of some institutional mandates and weaker than anticipated retail sentiment in October and November for the increased outflows, after forecasting "modest net outflows" for the year at the start of 2023.

However, Jupiter expects to report performance fees of more than 10 million pounds for the year ended Dec. 31, higher than previous guidance.

Veteran portfolio manager Ben Whitmore, who manages around £10 billion, would leave the firm in July to launch an independent boutique. Both parties have agreed his new boutique, once established, will not compete with Jupiter for two years from his leaving date.

Alex Savvides is expected to join Jupiter by autumn and will assume management of the£ 2.1 billion Jupiter UK Special Situations Fund.

Whitmore will remain with Jupiter until at least end-July, to complete an "orderly and collaborative transition process" in relation to assets he currently manages, the company said.

Unite Students properties filling even up faster than last year

07:33 , Daniel O'Boyle

Unite students says its properties for 2024/25 are filling up even faster than last year, when it was left with no room by the start of term.

The student landlord’s properties are 71% full, ahead of the 70%% of its rooms that were full this time last year.

Joe Lister, Unite Students Chief Executive Officer, said: “We have seen a strong start to the 2024/25 sales cycle, reflecting the continued appeal of our fixed-priced, all-inclusive offer.

“The letting performance highlights the ongoing strength of demand from students and universities and underpins a positive outlook for rental growth for the 2024/25 academic year.

“We will continue to play a leading role in increasing the supply of much needed student accommodation at a time when HMO landlords are leaving the market at pace and the new supply of purpose-built student accommodation slows. We are committed to working closely with our university partners to ensure students have access to high quality, affordable accommodation.”

The business maintained its previous guidance for adjusted EPS at the upper end of our 43-44p range. The property value of its UK Student Accommodation Fund increased by 2.1% while the value of its London Student Accommodation Joint Venture was down slightly.

GSK to buy respiratory drug maker Aiolos Bio for $1 billion

07:29 , Michael Hunter

FTSE 100 pharmaceutical giant GSK has unveiled plans to buy respiratory drug maker Aiolos Bio for $1 billion.

The deal will bring promising drugs into GSK's pipeline, including treatments for asthma. Depending on the performance of the drugs after the deal, it could pay a further $400 million to the firm.

Aiolos Bio is based in San Francisco and has offices in London.

The deal is subject to regulatory clearance, including in the US.

Slowdown in jobs market hits Hays

07:27 , Simon English

The slowdown in the jobs market has hit recruitment firm Hays, which saw fees dip 10% in the last quarter.

Those figures were worse in the UK and Ireland, down 17%, as employers marked time while waiting for clarity on costs and interest rates.

In response the recruiter is looking to cut costs by £30 million over the year.

CEO Dirk Hahn said: "Overall market conditions became increasingly challenging through the quarter, including a clear slowdown in most markets in December, notably in our Perm businesses as client and candidate decision-making slowed."

Hays expects profits for the full year to be about £60 million.Hahn added: "Given increased uncertainties and reduced client and candidate confidence, our New Year 'return to work' is particularly important, and we are closely monitoring activity levels. It is too early to say if December's weakness reflects a sustained market slowdown or some placement deferrals, however, we expect near-term market conditions to remain challenging."

Wall Street tech rebound lifts market mood, FTSE 100 seen higher

07:24 , Graeme Evans

Nvidia shares led a rebound for Wall Street’s tech sector yesterday as the S&P 500 index closed 1.4% higher and the Nasdaq Composite by 2.2%.

Semiconductor giant Nvidia jumped 6% to a record high after announcing three artificial intelligence chips for use in personal computing, while shares in rivals Advanced Micro Devices and Intel also rose 5% and 3% respectively.

The Wall Street mood was further helped by a fall in US inflation expectations, as well as the 3% drop in Brent Crude futures to around $76 a barrel.

Among the fallers, an 8% slump for Boeing shares after a blowout on a 737 Max 9 plane limited the gain for the Dow Jones Industrial Average to 0.6%.

In today’s session, Asia markets are higher on the back of the US progress and CMC Markets expects the FTSE 100 index to open up 18 points at 7712.

