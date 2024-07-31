FTSE 100 Live 31 July: GSK lifts 2024 guidance, HSBC and Taylor Wimpey results

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

HSBC and miners lead improved FTSE 100, GSK shares fall

08:34 , Graeme Evans

HSBC shares have risen 3% in a strong London session, with the FTSE 100 index up 1.2% or 103.29 points to 8377.70.

The banking giant’s results and $3 billion buyback plan fuelled an improvement of 21.2p to 698.1p, but GSK fell 40p to 1502.5p even though the drug maker raised 2024 guidance.

Mining stocks dominated the risers board, with Rio Tinto among them after it declared an unchanged half-year dividend of 177 US cents in interim results.

Rio’s shares lifted 52p to 4987p, while Glencore rose 11.9p to 428.5p and Antofagasta put on 3% or 68.5p to 2000p.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among other companies reporting today, Taylor Wimpey added 2% or 3.3p to 161.85p and Just Eat Takeaway surged by 10% or 88p to 1002p.

GSK lifts 2024 guidance after strong quarter

07:55 , Graeme Evans

GSK today raised 2024 guidance alongside results showing a 13% rise in second quarter sales to £7.9 billion.

The pharmaceuticals company now expects turnover growth of between 7% and 9%, compared with 5% to 7% previously forecast.

Core operating profit growth is now seen in the range of 11% to 13%, up from 9% to 11%.

Chief executive Emma Walmsley said: "GSK's momentum this year continues with excellent second quarter performance, reflecting strong operational execution and the strengthening breadth of our portfolio to both prevent and treat disease.”

She announced a second quarter dividend of 15p a share and continues to expect 60p for the full year.

HSBC unveils $3bn buyback, lifts key 2025 target

07:30 , Graeme Evans

HSBC is to buy back $3 billion (£2.3 billion) of its shares over the next three months after second quarter profits rose 1% to $8.9 billion (£6.9 billion).

The half-year surplus of $21.6 billion (£16.8 billion) was broadly similar to last year’s record.

Chief executive Noel Quinn, who is stepping down later this year, said investment in HSBC’s Wealth division had resulted in higher, more diversified revenue.

Story continues

He added: “We are confident that we have the right strategy and model to grow revenue, even in a lower interest rate environment, and are therefore providing new guidance of a mid-teens return on average tangible equity in 2025.”

For 2024 the bank is targeting net interest income of around $43 billion (£33.5 billion), which would be 20% higher than the figure reported for last year.

Just Eat sales slip on weak Southern Europe demand

07:25 , Simon Hunt

Revenues at Just Eat slipped 1% to 2.57 billion euros after a strong performance in Northern Europe was offset by weak sales in Southern Europe, North America and Australia & New Zealand.

The firm said it had seen an overall 6% decline in the number of active customers on its platform in the first half of the year.

Just Eat said the decline was “driven by our committed path to profitability in markets with highly competitive pressure and challenging performance in Israel.”

The firm recently announced plans to withdraw operations in France and New Zealand.

CEO Jitse Groen said: “We look very critically at our portfolio. The end of the pandemic has changed the horizon for some of the businesses. We are very focused on reducing our costs further going into the second half.”

(PA Media)

Taylor Wimpey's half-year profit down over 58% to £99.7 million

07:22 , Michael Hunter

Taylor Wimpey, one of the UK’s biggest developers, revealed the impact of the slowdown in the country’s house market today and stood by plans to complete up to 10,000 homes this year.

The FTSE 100 firm said its half-year profit fell by over 58% to £187.7 million from revenue of £1.517 billion.

It stood by plans to complete between 9,500 and 10,000 homes this year, at the upper end of guidance.

Jennie Daly, chief executive pointed to the “high” level of “interest rates and mortgage rates” .

She added:

“Though it is early days for the new Government, we welcome their recognition that planning is a major barrier to economic growth, of which housebuilding is a significant component, and we look forward to working constructively with them to deliver much needed new homes across the UK.”

Microsoft shares fall as focus turns to Fed decision, Japan hikes base rate

07:14 , Graeme Evans

Futures are pointing to a stronger session as traders look ahead to tonight’s Federal Reserve announcement and review the latest corporate earnings.

Microsoft last night beat forecasts for fourth quarter revenues and earnings but disappointed Wall Street by reporting slower cloud services growth.

Its shares fell 3% in after-hours dealings, having declined 1% during regular trading when Nvidia lost 7% and the S&P 500 index closed 0.5% lower.

The focus is now on whether the US Federal Reserve signals a September rate cut at the conclusion of its policy meeting tonight.

In a busy week for central bank decision making, Japan has taken another step towards normalising its monetary policy by hiking interest rates to 0.25%.

The FTSE 100 index closed 0.2% lower last night, with London’s top flight seen 60 points higher at 8335 amid a wider improvement in risk appetite.

Recap: Yesterday's top headlines

06:53 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

On Friday it will be the first anniversary of the last Bank of England hike in interests rates in a volley of increases that took the cost of borrowing from 0.1% all the way to 5.25%.

The day before that, the Bank’s rate setting Monetary Policy Committee will reveal whether they will start relieving the pressure on businesses and borrowers by starting the long march back down from the top of the interest rate hill.

City markets and commentators are pretty divided on whether they will. The new Labour government has just given the economy yet another adrenaline hit of spending power in the form of well-above-inflation pay awards for public sector workers, including 22% over two years for junior doctors. That follows the near 10% increase in the minimum wage back in the spring which is still working its way through the demand side of the economy.

Although food inflation has, thankfully, dropped dramatically since the painful peaks of 18 months ago there are some indications that the shockingly bad weather earlier in the year has disrupted fruit and vegetable production leading to wholesale prices starting to rise again.

Overall it just feels there is not yet enough overwhelmingly compelling evidence that inflation is fully back in its box to persuade three MPC hawks to discard their talons and convert to doves.

~

Here’s a summary of our top headlines from yesterday: