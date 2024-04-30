FTSE 100 Live 30 April: Blue-chips rise again and mid-caps top 20,000, HSBC boss retires, Whitbread cuts jobs

Change at the top of HSBC and the performance of Premier Inn owner Whitbread are among today’s City talking points.

Noel Quinn surprised HSBC investors by announcing plans for his departure after nearly five years as chief executive, having joined the business in 1987.

Whitbread said it planned to cut 1500 jobs at its restaurants division as it converts food locations into hotel rooms or sells them.

FTSE 100 Live Tuesday

HSBC boss to step down

Whitbead to cut 1500 jobs

Glencore copper production falls

London benchmarks continue progress, IG Design jumps 30%

10:00 , Graeme Evans

Hargreaves Lansdown shares today kept the UK-focused FTSE 250 index near last night’s 13-month high.

The investment platform jumped 41.4p to 827p after its third quarter revenues topped City expectations amid strong client activity around the tax year end.

Utility Warehouse business Telecom Plus also featured among the mid-cap risers, up 4% or 72.9p to 1786.9p thanks to its upgrade to full-year profits guidance.

The FTSE 250 rose another 0.2% or 36.42 points to 20,121.21, having yesterday surged 1.3% to above the 20,000 threshold for the first time in over a year.

Its recent progress has been overshadowed by the record-breaking FTSE 100 index, which today added 0.3% or 26.16 points to 8173.19.

Asia-focused insurer Prudential led the fallers, off 5% or 34.6p to 706.8p after its first quarter update was viewed poorly in comparison to figures posted by Hong Kong-based rival AIA.

On AIM, IG Design investors are in a party mood after the greetings card, stationery and Christmas crackers firm upgraded results guidance amid further evidence of turnaround progress. The shares jumped 30% or 36p to 157.5p.

Advertised rents ‘hit fresh highs but pace of increases is slowing’

09:27 , Daniel O'Boyle

Average advertised rents have hit a new high, but there are signs that the pace of the increases is slowing, according to a property website.

There are also signs that more landlords are having to reduce their asking rents, particularly for bigger homes, to meet what tenants can afford.

Across Britain, excluding London, the average monthly rent being asked for a property coming on the market in the first quarter of 2024 was £1,291, Rightmove found.

HSBC shares lead FTSE 100, Hargreaves Lansdown up 8% in FTSE 250

08:49 , Graeme Evans

HSBC shares are leading the FTSE 100 index, up 3% or 17p to 685.1p after the lender’s first quarter figures came in above City expectations.

An encouraging update by bottling business Coca-Cola HBC also lifted its shares 42p to 2618p as the FTSE 100 added 31.84 points to 8178.87.

Among the other blue chips reporting today, Whitbread fell 13.1p to 3033.9p and Prudential dropped 4% or 34p to 707p as the worst performing FTSE 100 stock.

The progress of the FTSE 250 index continued after the mid-cap benchmark last night closed above 20,000 for the first time in over a year. It rose another 0.2% or 48.13 points to 20,132.92 today.

Hargreaves Lansdown surged 8% after the investment platform’s third quarter results and Utility Warehouse business Telecom Plus rose 3% or 54p to 1768p after it forecast results towards the top end of City hopes.

Market snapshot: Blue-chips near record again

08:40 , Daniel O'Boyle

The FTSE 100 is close to record territory again after rising this morning.

Here’s our latest market snapshot:

Nationwide boss sold £150,000 shares in Virgin Money before bid

08:28 , Daniel O'Boyle

Nationwide boss ditched Virgin Money shares

08:25 , Simon English

Nationwide Building Society chief executive Debbie Crosbie sold £150,000 worth of shares in Virgin Money before she launched a £2.9 billion takeover bid for the business.

She did so well before the bid in March, selling 90,000 shares in two tranches in July 2023 and November 2023.

But she sold at well below the price she is asking Nationwide members to stump up for VM.

On average, she got 170p a share for stock in Virgin, where she previously worked. She, with the advice of bankers at UBS, is offering 220p a share for the business in a deal that sees Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Group net £600 million.

Some in the City are asking why she thinks Virgin Money is worth so much more than the price at which she cashed out.

Bankers and advisers are expected to pocket £80 million in fees for getting the deal done. Nationwide’s 16 million members are denied a vote, so far, but a campaign group is agitating to be given a say.

They fear that this unusual acquisition of a building society buying a listed bank, will dilute Nationwide’s financial strength.

French GDP beats expectations

08:22 , Daniel O'Boyle

The French economy grew faster than expected in Q1, in a sign that the Eurozone could continue to avoid recession.

GDP grew by 0.2%, ahead of the expected 0.1% growth.

ING senior economist Charlotte de Montpellier said: “The government's growth forecast of 1% for the year will be easier to achieve than expected, even if this forecast remains ambitious.”

Eurozone GDP figures will be published later this morning, after the currency union narrowly avoided recession to end 2023.

Shop price inflation ‘normalising’ one year on from peak, figures show

08:01 , Daniel O'Boyle

Shop price inflation is showing signs of normalising one year on from its peak in long-awaited relief for households, new figures show.

Prices in April were 0.8% higher than a year earlier, the lowest growth since December 2021, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC)-NielsenIQ Shop Price Index.

The figure is down from 1.3% in March and below the three-month average of 1.4%.

Premier Inn owner Whitbread to cut 1,500 jobs at struggling restaurants arm

07:58 , Daniel O'Boyle

Premier Inn owner Whitbread is to cut 1,500 jobs at its restaurants as it converts food locations into hotel rooms or sell them, as the business increasingly becomes almost entirely a hotels company.

The 282-year-old business announced its “accelerating growth plan” today after its latest financial results, which were driven by more strong performance from Premier Inn.

But its food and beverage arm, which includes Beefeater, Bar + Block and Brewers Fayre, did not match the same performance, with sales down 2%.

Mother's Day helps Card Factory unwrap record trading day

07:52 , Michael Hunter

Card Factory broke trading records around Mother’s Day this year, with the Saturday before the traditional Sunday celebration its busiest ever.

The 1,000 store chain also reported a rise of over 10% in full-year revenue for £511 million and profit before tax up by over a quarter to £66 million.

It also re-instated its dividend after repaying loans. It will payout 4.5p per share. The £347 million company also said it expected to make further progress in the year ahead.

Glencore's copper production down as global miners scramble for the metal that drives electrification

07:34 , Michael Hunter

FTSE 100 miner and commodity training group Glencore revealed a drop in its production of copper this morning.

The metal is playing a key role in the decarbonisation process, providing an important means of electrification and demand is expected to soar, retesting record highs.

Shock bid activity in the sector – when BHP’s offered £31 billion bid for Anglo American – was thought to relate to a move at the world’s biggest miner toward more copper production.

Glencore said today that its copper production fell 2% to just under 240 kilotons.

FTSE 100 seen higher as FTSE 250 opens above 20,000, Tesla up 15%

07:24 , Graeme Evans

Tesla shares rebounded by 15% at last night’s close while leading Wall Street benchmarks also experienced a strong finish to the session.

The upturn in Tesla’s stock market fortunes followed the reported backing of China regulators for the electric car maker’s self-driving technology.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq finished about 0.3% stronger, having staged a recovery in the last hour of trading.

Asia markets are slightly higher this morning, while futures are showing a rise of about 0.2% for the FTSE 100 index at 8164. London’s top flight touched a fresh record of 8189 yesterday before ending 7.20 points higher at 8147.

Domestic stocks had a much stronger session as the FTSE 250 index rose 1.3% or 260 points to 20,084, its first time above 20,000 in 14 months.

HSBC chief retires in surprise move

07:18 , Simon English

The boss of HSBC, Noel Quinn, said today he will retire after five years in the job in a surprise announcement that leaves a gaping hole at the top of Europe’s largest bank.

He has been at HSBC for 37 years, becoming CEO in 2019 when John Flint was forced out by chairman Mark Tucker.

Quinn, 62, had given no indication that he was looking to move on.

He said: “After an intense five years, it is now the right time for me to get a better balance between my personal and business life,” Quinn will stay until a successor is found.

Tucker said Quinn has “has driven both our transformation strategy and created a simpler, more focused business that delivers higher returns”.

Last week HSBC sold its Argentinian arm as part of plans to simplify the business. It makes most of its profits in Asia.

In the first quarter of the year HSBC made profit of $12.7 billion. That is down 1.8%, but better than City analysts had expected.

It will buy back another $3 billion of shares.HSBC shares rose 1p to 669p. They are up 13% in the last year.

Recap: Yesterday's top stories

06:44 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

Yesterday it was the turn of NatWest and Santander to join the queue of major lenders to tweak their mortgage rates — and not to the advantage of borrowers.

Neither of the high street lending giants pushed through huge increases — mainly in the region of 20 basis points — but the direction of travel is clear and unhelpful.

It follows similar moves by Barclays, HSBC and the Co-op last week. The heady, and brief days of sub-4% money at the start of the year now seems a far distant memory.

The lenders’ new pricing is only reflecting the harsh reality in the money markets. Hopes that the Bank of England will make their long awaited move on rates in June are steadily fading. The MPC hawks are hovering and scattering the increasingly nervous doves. It was only a month ago that Governor Andrew Bailey said rate cuts could come before inflation falls to its 2% target.

But that does not seem to be the view of his chief economist Huw Pill who suggested the first move could still be some way off even after, as expected, inflation drops to 2% or below in the April figure — largely thanks to falling energy bills.

If the markets are right, it will be August at best before the Bank finally acts, a full year after rates were given their last push up to the current level of 5.25%.

