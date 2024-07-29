FTSE 100 Live 29 July: Index seen higher, UK consumer credit figures due

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

BetMGM revenue passes $1 billion for Entain in the first half

07:32 , Michael Hunter

Revenue at BetMGM – the FTSE 100 gambling group Entain’s joint venture in the US – passed $1 billion (£780 million) in the first half.

That was a 6% rise year-on-year. BetMGM’s CEO, Adam Greenblatt, called 2024 “a year of investment” for the sports betting and online gaming platform which it owns with MGM Resorts International.

“We have exceeded our goals for both acquisition and retention, which should lead to higher year-over-year revenue growth for the second half of this year into 2025,” he added.

The brand is now established in 29 markets and has access to 52% of the adult population of the US, after opening in North Carolina in March and district-wide in the District of Columbia in July.

FTSE 100 higher in big week for results and rates

07:07 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is set to strengthen at the start of a big week for corporate results and global interest rate decisions.

Barclays, BP and BAE Systems are among those reporting in London, while figures by Microsoft, Amazon, Apple and Meta Platforms will test the recent tech sector jitters.

The Bank of England may cut interest rates on Thursday, but the Federal Reserve is expected to keep the cost of borrowing unchanged on Wednesday.

Risk appetite showed signs of improvement in Friday’s session after the three leading Wall Street benchmarks all rose by more than 1%.

The FTSE 100 index also closed 1% higher, with London’s top flight set to add another 44 points to 8330 after a strong handover from Asia markets.

The pound starts the week at $1.287 and Brent Crude oil is at $81.65 a barrel.

Recap: Friday's top headlines

06:54 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

London markets have ended last week on an optimistic note with the FTSE 100 clawing back earlier losses to reach a fresh one-month high.

The UK’s top share index was lifted higher with NatWest shares making significant strides following its half-year earnings update.

It closed 99.36 points higher, or 1.21%, at 8,285.71.

It was also a bumper session for the UK-focused FTSE 250 which soared by more than 2% on Friday.

It was a strong session for other top global markets. In Paris, the Cac 40 surged by 2.4%, with the city kicking off its opening ceremony for the 2024 Olympic Games.

In Frankfurt, the Dax climbed by 0.65% at the end of the day.

Over in the US, the S&P 500 had moved 1.3% higher and Dow Jones jumped about 1.8% by the time European markets closed.

