FTSE 100 Live 29 January: Ryanair cuts guidance, Superdry plans cost savings, blue-chips lower

Ryanair cuts profit guidance

Superdry plans cost savings

HK stocks higher despite Evergrande order

Superdry admits cost cuts are on the cards

07:48 , Simon English

Embattled fashion house Superdry today confirmed it is in talks with advisors to explore "various cost saving options".

That is highly likely to include store closures and job losses following a weak Christmas trading period.

PricewaterhouseCoopers is looking at plans that could include a company voluntary arrangement that would protect the business from creditors to an extent while it structures.

The statement today said: " Whilst there is no certainty that any of these options are progressed, they aim to build on the success of the cost saving initiatives carried out by the Company to date and position the business for long-term success."

On Friday finance chief Shaun Willis said he would step down. CEO and founder Julian Dunkerton has fought hard to save the business after returning to the company in a boardroom coup.

Superdry shares open today at just 16p, which values the equity at £16.3 million. They were over 500p four years ago.

The statement today added: "As set out in the Company’s H1 FY24 results last week, the Company has continued to prioritise driving forward its cost reduction agenda. It is set to deliver in excess of £40m in savings this financial year, ahead of the initially stated target of £35m, with more than £20m of those savings already achieved in H1."

One option is to take the company off the stock market altogether. Dunkerton owns about a quarter of the shares.

Ryanair cuts guidance with Boeing deliveries set to fall short

07:37 , Daniel O'Boyle

Irish low-cost airline Ryanair has cut its profit guidance, as it faces a slowdown in demand and questions over its orders of Boeing planes.

Profit tumbled from €211 million a year earlier to €15 million in the year to 31 December, amid higher fuel costs.

Looking ahead, the business says it expects “weaker than previously expected load factors and yields” , suggesting weaker demand. It also faces higher staff costs after agreeing new pay deals with pilots’ unions. Ryanair’s profit for the year is now expected to be between €11.85 billion and €1.95 billion, having previously projected profits of as much as €2.05 billion.

The airline expected 57 new Boeing aircraft to arrive by late June for the summer holiday season, but now says it only expects 50.

“There remains a risk that some of these deliveries could slip further,” it added.

Last year, the airline agreed to buy 400 of Boeing’s 737 Max 10 planes, which will be delivered between 2027 and 2033.

Tritax Big Box Reit UK lettings in line with pre-Covid average

07:31 , Joanna Bourke

Warehouses firm Tritax Big Box Reit is seeing rental growth, but it said UK lettings last year returned to more pre-pandemic levels.

A number of industrial property landlords saw high demand during the Coronavirus crisis as retailers sought space to cope with a rush of online orders. But that has since calmed.

Tritax said it secured 22.1 million sq ft of UK lettings in 2023 with a further 11.1 million sq ft under offer at the year end. The prior year 38 million sq ft of deals were signed.

Lacklustre start for FTSE 100, Evergrande in focus but Hang Seng higher

07:19 , Graeme Evans

Brent Crude is near $84 a barrel, its highest level in two months after the weekend attack on an oil tanker in the Red Sea raised supply disruption fears.

Traders are also focused on China’s property sector amid the potential fallout from this morning’s decision of a court in Hong Kong to order the liquidation of Evergrande.

Its shares plunged 20% before their suspension, although Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index traded higher after China’s securities regulator announced short selling curbs.

Wall Street closed broadly flat on Friday but futures are pointing to a weaker start later ahead of Wednesday’s Federal Reserve policy decision and results from Magnificent Seven stocks including Apple and Amazon.

The FTSE 100 index rose more than 100 points to 7635 on Friday but is forecast by IG Index to open slightly lower this morning.

Superdry confirms cost-cutting plans amid store closure reports

07:17 , Daniel O'Boyle

Superdry says it is looking at "the feasibility of various material cost saving options", following weekend reports that it could close shops and cut jobs

The struggling brand reported a 23% drop in revenue on Friday. The next day, reports in Sky News said the business was considering job cuts and store closures.

Today, Superdry did not say whether it would close shops or lay off staff, but it did say that it was “working with advisors to explore the feasibility of various material cost saving options.”

The business added: “Whilst there is no certainty that any of these options are progressed, they aim to build on the success of the cost saving initiatives carried out by the Company to date and position the business for long-term success.”

Shares closed at 16.4p on Friday, valuing the business at only £16.3 million. it was once worth more than £2 billion.

Recap: Friday's top stories

06:43 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

The advert on the seat of the London black cab features pictures of the Eiffel Tower, the Statue of Liberty and the Kiyomizu-dera – a temple in Japan.

The strap: “We may have London in our name, but we create possibility in 190 markets.”

To critics, that ad serves as an example of exactly what is wrong with the London Stock Exchange Group. It is downplaying London rather than promoting it.

Since 1571 the Royal Exchange has been at the heart of the Square Mile. A source of wealth, and pride. Not everyone in the City thinks the operators of the market – the LSEG – is giving it proper attention.

For the LSEG – a worldwide seller of data to investors – the LSE is only 4% of revenues.

That’s a problem, say critics. It has little care for this moribund market which few want to join.

The LSEG insists the exchange is integral to its operations. It has to say that.

The old LSE fended off foreign takeovers for decades, notably from Germany and the US.

Since the LSEG’s major shareholders are US private equity giant Blackstone and Qatar, and it is run by former US Goldman Sachs banker David Schwimmer, some say it might as well be sold to foreigners who care more for the future of the market.

Here's a summary of our top headlines from Friday: