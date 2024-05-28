FTSE 100 Live 28 May: Index makes steady start, Victorian Plumbing revenue down, ICG profits double

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

FTSE 100 Live Tuesday

M&S to invest £30m in London stores

Victorian Plumbing hails “robust” trading

Revolution Bars rejects Nightcap takeover

Persimmon and water companies struggle in FTSE 100, Rolls up again

10:27 , Graeme Evans

Persimmon shares are down 2.5% or 38.5p to 1442.5p after Sky News reported the housebuilder’s interest in a potential £1 billion bid for move Legal & General-owned Cala Group.

Other heavyweight fallers in London’s top flight included gambling group Flutter Entertainment following a retreat of 3% or 480p to 15,505p.

The recent downturn for valuations in the water industry also continued as the “sell” stance of Goldman Sachs analysts contributed to Severn Trent shares losing another 55p to 2394p. United Utilities weakened 33.7p to 973.8p.

ADVERTISEMENT

The wider FTSE 100 index drifted 9.20 points to 8308.39, reflecting a subdued start to the holiday-shortened week for markets on both sides of the Atlantic.

On the risers board, Rolls-Royce has continued its strong progress after last week’s AGM trading update highlighted “further confidence” in 2024 estimates.

The shares added another 5.1p to 450p, extending their rise since Thursday morning to 5% and to more than 50% for the year to date.

Demand also remained strong for Ocado shares, which have now risen 15% in the past three sessions after today’s uplift of 7% or 26.3p to 400.1p.

The FTSE 250 index improved 0.4% or 75.22 points to 20,846.15, with National Express owner Mobico on the risers board after a rebound of 2p to 59.25p.

South West-focused Pennon fell 14.5p to 593.5p, a 2% decline in line with the rest of the water sector, while an in-line trading update failed to prevent construction supplier Genuit retreating 7p to 467.5p.

The company, which is focused on water, climate and ventilation products, posted a 8.6% fall in revenues but is optimistic about prospects once market conditions improve.

Plans to build full fibre broadband in more than 500 new places unveiled

09:36 , Daniel O'Boyle

Story continues

Openreach has announced plans to build full fibre broadband in over 500 more locations across the UK, covering a further 2.7 million homes and businesses.

The new locations include 400,000 premises in the hardest to reach, most rural parts of the country, including Tobermory in Argyll and Bute, Haworth in West Yorkshire, Saundersfoot in South Wales, Pinxton in Derbyshire, Harlow in Essex and Roborough in Devon.

Read more here

M&S to invest £30m in London stores

09:14 , Simon English

MARKS & Spencer is to invest another £30 million in its London stores over the next year, including the opening of two new foodhalls and the creation of 100 new jobs.

The retailer in basking is a renewed sense of confidence on the back of its best financial results in almost three decades last week.

Profits for the year to March rose 58% to £716 million, a turnaround many years in the making, after some City analysts had written it off as too old fashioned for the modern shopper.

Instead it has attracted hundreds of thousands of new customers with a revamped clothing and food offer.

Today it said it will give a multi-million pound facelift to 12 M&S stores in the capital and open two fresh-market style foodhalls in Sidcup and Friern Barnet.

The stores to be modernised include those in Islington, Chancery Lane, Teddington and Blackheath.

The Sidcup store should open later this month with the one in Friern Barnet coming in August.

Sacha Berendji, Operations Director at M&S, said: “We cannot wait to bring the magic of M&S to even more customers across the capital. Expanding our presence in London is a key part of our growth strategy – our market share in food is higher here than any region in England and there is plenty of untapped potential.”

Customers at the 12 renewal stores across London will benefit from bigger in-store bakeries, dedicated Flower and Wine shops. Each will also have Click & Collect facilities – 63% of M&S customers currently collect their online orders in-store.

M&S has over 80 stores across Greater London and in recent years, has invested over £20 million in its London store estate.

M&S chief executive Stuart Machin says the retailer’s financial health is “the best it has been in decades”.

Last year it sold 60 million pairs of knickers 114 pairs a minute.

Victorian Plumbing revenue slips, but move to own-brand products lifts profit and margins

08:44 , Michael Hunter

Cost-conscious customers turning to Victorian Plumbing’s own-brand products helped boost profit and margin at the firm, even as overall revenue dipped.

Revenue in the six months to the end of March slipped 1% to £144.6 million. Gross profit rose 8% to just over £72 million, with margin up 4 percentage points to 50%, also helped by lower shipping costs.

The Merseyside-based firm said demand for “big-ticket” items used in bathroom refurbishments was “unchanged”.

The number of total orders rose 2% to 494,000 in the period. It also bought a similarly named rival, Victoria Plum, in May for almost £23 million, which it expects to mean gains in market share.

Mark Radcliffe, CEO of the £317-million firm, called its performance “robust” and added:

“Continued investment in our brand, epitomised by our three-year partnership with Bolton Wanderers Football Club, alongside our unrelenting approach to online marketing and an ever-improving customer experience, provides strong foundations for the future.”

Persimmon down 2% in weaker FTSE 100, Victorian Plumbing falls 3%

08:38 , Graeme Evans

Rolls-Royce is the best performing stock in an otherwise lacklustre FTSE 100, with the engine giant’s shares up another 3% or 11.3p to 456.1p.

Other blue-chips up by 1% or more include Ocado, easyJet and Barclays.

Persimmon is the weakest performer, down 2% or 29p to 1452p after Sky News reported that the housebuilder is considering a £1 billion takeover bid for Cala Group,

The FTSE 100 index has fallen 9.60 points to 8307.99, while the FTSE 250 index is 32.09 points higher at 20,803.02.

The AIM-listed shares of Victorian Plumbing have given up some of their recent strength, down 3p to 94.6p following the release of half-year results.

Revolution Bars says rescue bid from Nightcap 'incapable of being delivered'

08:14 , Daniel O'Boyle

Struggling nightlife operator Revolution Bars has rejected a rescue deal from rival Nightcap, arguing the “highly speculative” offer “is incapable of being delivered”.

Revolution has been in talks with at least 32 potential suitors for a deal to save the student haunt chain. That includes Nightcap, which revealed last month it was interested in buying some or all of the Revolution business.

Read more here

Revolution Bars rejects takeover offer from Nightcap

07:39 , Simon Hunt

Revolution Bars has rejected a takeover offer from rival Nightcap after warning that the proposal was “incapable of being delivered.”

The firm has instead opted to begin a fundraising with shareholders and a restructuring to cut costs as it warned it would be under liquidity pressure as soon as July.

Revolution Bars said: “Following legal advice, the Board has concluded that the Nightcap proposal is incapable of being delivered.

“There were a number of challenges to the delivery of the Nightcap proposal, which was a highly conditional proposal and which was subject to multiple equity fundraisings by Nightcap, assumptions regarding the support of the Company’s and Nightcap’s respective lenders, material due diligence, as well as significant time, material cost and potential untested legal and procedural issues.”

Revolution Bars said the late-night hospitality industry is facing ‘very challenging’ times (Revolution Bars/PA)

FTSE 100 Live 28 May

07:37 , Simon Hunt

There was a long-held feeling in the City, and among customers, was that M&S — part of British life since 1884 — was complacent. Chief executives came and went and either decided the problems were too big to fix or simply didn’t notice them in the first place. They took their share options and moved on.

Only when Archie Norman, the former MP and chief executive of Asda, arrived as chairman in 2017 was there any sense of urgency.

Like alcoholics in denial, M&S’s first big step was to admit to the size of the problem. Systems were clunky, the stores unappealing. The food was okay, but the clothes had been dowdy for years. The typical 60-year-old M&S woman no longer saw herself as old and didn’t care for the frumpy dresses on offer. Complaints about M&S bras were common. They just didn’t fit.

Last week, after a recovery period of nearly 30 years in the making, M&S reported a 58 per cent leap in annual profits to £716 million on sales of more than £13 billion.

The City is talking of future profits of £1 billion, an amount M&S has reached only twice before in its history, under Sir Richard Greenbury in 1997, and Sir Stuart, now Lord Rose, a decade later.

What has changed? For a start staff were made to feel part of the business again. Chief executive Steve Rowe and chairman Norman decided the management were detached from the stores and therefore the customer.

It again looks like one of the kings of retail, which must be good for the whole of the high street. If shopping in M&S is a pleasure once more, maybe people will try the stores either side of it too.

M&S as saviour of the high street seemed a very unlikely idea until just now. Paxman’s gusset anxiety is over.

Ten years ago, it didn’t look like M&S had much of a future. It would sell lunchtime sandwiches and boring shirts to office workers. Instead, the product overhaul has been huge.

~

Here’s a summary of our top headlines from Friday:

Private equity group ICG warns 'investing environment remains uncertain'

07:36 , Daniel O'Boyle

Private equity group ICG warned today that the "investing environment remains uncertain and potentially volatile, even as profits more than doubled in the year to 31 March.

The business has $26.3bn of "dry powder" for acquisitions, but says it's not under pressure to deploy it yet. Private equity businesses accumulated huge resources for acquisitions in recent years, leading to a buying spree that has taken many big companies like Dechra Pharmaceuticals and Darktrace off of London’s stock market.

Profits soared to £597.8 million while assets under management grew by 23% to almost $100 billion. Companies in ICG’s portfolio include tourism business European Camping Group and cybersecurity business Digicert.

FTSE 100 seen slightly lower, Brent Crude at $83 a barrel

07:15 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is set for a subdued start to the week, despite yesterday’s stronger session for European markets.

Benchmarks in France and Germany rose by about 0.5%, fuelled by hopes that the European Central Bank will cut interest rates at its meeting next month.

With Wall Street closed for a holiday on Monday, Asia markets have traded slightly lower following yesterday’s much stronger session.

The FTSE 100 index finished 21.64 points lower at 8317 on Friday and is forecast by IG Index to open today’s session down by about 0.1%.

Brent Crude has started the week slightly higher at $83.17 a barrel while the pound is trading at just below $1.28.