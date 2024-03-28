FTSE 100 Live 28 March: Questions on Thames Water future, index seen near 8000, Lloyd's of London results

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Travelodge revenues top £1 billion for the first time is it hails record London trade

07:25 , Simon Hunt

Revenues at Travelodge topped £1 billion in 2023, the firm said today, as it hailed record trading days in London.

The hospitality firm is planning another 6 hotel openings in the UK in 2024, with new openings set to rise to 15-20 per years in the years ahead.

Travelodge said: “This strong full year performance, which included a number of record trading days and weeks, was driven by robust demand across Travelodge’s diverse customer base of leisure and business guests.

“Leisure demand was consistently strong, driven by visits to friends and family, short breaks across the country, events such as Wimbledon, which drove Travelodge’s highest ever revenue in London, and Eurovision, the brand’s biggest event of the year.”

Hotel chain Travelodge has posted a jump in sales (Alamy/PA)

Recessions confirmed as UK GDP unrevised

07:21 , Daniel O'Boyle

UK fourth-quarter GDP was not changed by revisions published today, confirming that the country ended 2023 in recession.

ONS Director of Economic Statistics Liz McKeown said: “Our updated set of GDP figures shows quarterly growth unrevised across 2023, with a little growth in the first quarter and small contractions in the latter half of the year.

“New figures on households show that savings remained high, with an increase in income in the last quarter of the year.

“Our underlying balance of payments deficit with the rest of the world widened at the end of 2023, partly because the trade picture worsened slightly.”

FTSE 100 seen higher after strong US session, Hang Seng rallies

07:17 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is set for a strong finish to the shorter trading week after US markets returned to form by ending a three session losing streak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 1.2%, the S&P 500 index by 0.9% to a fresh record high and the Nasdaq Composite lifted by 0.5%.

The gains have left US benchmarks on track for a second consecutive quarter of growth, with the S&P 500 up 10% and Magnificent Seven stocks 18% higher.

In Asia trading hours, Australia’s stock market has hit a record high while the Hang Seng index is up 1.1%. However, the Hong Kong benchmark is among the worst performers of the quarter after a decline of more than 1%.

The FTSE 100 index, which recently touched a 12-month high, is forecast by IG Index to start today’s session about 32 points stronger at 7963.

New questions on Thames Water’s future as survival funding in doubt

07:16 , Daniel O'Boyle

New questions emerged over the future of Thames Water today, as it confirmed that shareholders will not inject the first £500 million of much needed ‘survival’ funding by the date that was planned.

It comes just months after it was revealed the Government had drawn up plans for the nationalisation of the debt-laden utility. Under those plans, the company would be placed into a special administration regime, similar to the takeover of energy supplier Bulb in 2021. It was hoped that the multi-billion-pound funding plan would ensure that Thames Water would stave off a taxpayer bailout, and the collapse of the deal could raise new fears that the Government would need to swoop in.

Recap: Yesterday's top stories

06:42 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

A warning over an exodus of major companies from the London stock market was sounded yesterday as investors pull money out of Britain in search of better returns in the United States.

A huge gap in the value of similar companies in London and New York is putting pressure on chief executives to switch their listing in moves that could be devastating to the capital’s status as a global financial centre.

There is growing talk that a giant such as Shell could quit London, turning stock market strife into a full City crisis. Figures compiled for the Evening Standard show the market for new flotations — companies raising money to join the London Stock Exchange — has collapsed.

Here’s a summary of our other top headlines from yesterday: