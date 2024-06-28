FTSE 100 Live 28 June: GDP revised higher, Nike shares slump on sales miss

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Oil giants and NatWest lift FTSE 100, JD Sports down 5%

08:29 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is 32.79 points higher at 8212.47, an improvement of 0.4% boosted by gains of more than 1% for oil groups BP and Shell.

The latest economic update also helped shares in NatWest to post a rise of 4.5p to 317.8p, with Tesco up 3.8p to 310.3p.

GSK shares put back 7p at 1533p after falling 5% in yesterday’s session.

JD Sports Fashion saw the biggest fall, down 5% or 6.35p to 120p as investors reacted to last night’s disappointing update by key supplier Nike.

The FTSE 250 index added 22.70 points to 20,354.50, with the windows components specialist Tyman up 5% or 16p to 366.5p after bidder Quanex revised its takeover with the inclusion of a 15p special dividend.

French inflation slows

07:54 , Simon Hunt

French inflation slowed slightly in June to 2.5%, down from 2.6% a month earlier, in signs the ECB’s interest rate cut decision was well-timed.

The news will be a boon to Emmanuel Macron as he faces at uphill struggle at next month’s elections in France.

Markets are betting on more ECB cuts to come. Inflation numbers from Spain and Italy are also expected today, giving markets the chance to assess the rate outlook.

Economic growth revised higher for the first quarter

07:26 , Michael Hunter

The rate of economic growth in the first quarter has been revised higher this morning in the second reading for the period from the Office for National Statistics.

It now shows quarter-on-quarter growth of 0.7%, up from 0.6%, in a sign that the economy is finding some momentum. The first reading had already come in higher than forecast.

The revised figure is the fastest rate of growth since late 2021 and it pulls the UK out of the brief technical recession that struck in 2023.

The rebound was led by the services sector, which expanded by 0.8%.

But there was lingering stress in the construction sector, which contracted by 0.6%.

The ONS also revealed there was less pressure on household budgets, with Real households’ disposable income up 0.7% in the quarter

Recap: Yesterday's top stories

07:12 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

London’s top financial index fell for a third consecutive session on Thursday, as drugs giant GSK acted as a drag.

The pharmaceutical firm slumped in value after US health authorities recommended restricting the age of people who can use respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccines.

Shares in the group sank by 4.6% to 1,526p, with the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommendation seen as a blow to GSK’s Arexvy treatment.

Nevertheless, stocks in London recovered some ground during the day following recent sell-offs but the index was unable to climb back into the green.

The FTSE 100 finished 45.65 points, or 0.55%, lower to end the day at 8,179.68.

Here’s a summary of our top headlines from yesterday:

New homes planning activity in London now 60% below peak warns CBRE as it predicts shortfall of almost 60,000 homes in next three years

City’s tallest skyscraper 1 Undershaft set for green light next week after recommendation from City officials

Dire profit warning from upmarket furnishing firm Sanderson Design

Profits slump to £36.1 million at Halfords after cycle and tyre sales crash

Currys looks to AI as the most exciting new product cycle since the tablet in 2010. Signs of decent consumer confidence in profits of £188 million, up 10%

Nike shares slump after sales miss, FTSE 100 seen higher

07:08 , Graeme Evans

Nike shares slumped 12% in after-hours dealings on Wall Street last night as traders reacted to the sports retailer’s below par quarterly sales.

The 2% decline in fourth quarter revenues to $12.6 billion (£10 billion) compared with forecasts for a slight improvement.

Chief executive John Donahoe said: "We are taking our near-term challenges head-on, while making continued progress in the areas that matter most to Nike’s future.”

The reverse for Nike came after a resilient performance by US markets, with the S&P 500 index and Dow Jones Industrial Average both slightly higher.

The FTSE 100 index is forecast to open 28 points higher at 7208, having fallen by 0.5% or 46 points in yesterday’s session.