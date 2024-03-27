FTSE 100 Live 27 March: Blue-chips dip after US shares reverse, Travis Perkins boss to go, H&M profit up

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Market snapshot: FTSE 100 lower

08:48 , Daniel O'Boyle

Take a look at our latest market snapshot as the FTSE 100 retreats

DS Smith and Diploma lead FTSE 100, oil stocks lower

08:28 , Graeme Evans

DS Smith shares are 7% higher after it emerged last night that the FTSE 100 listed packaging firm is in the sights of US-based International Paper.

The UK company, which recently agreed a merger with Mondi, rose 26.2p to 386p following the all-share takeover proposal at 415p a share or £5.7 billion.

The FTSE 100 was led by seals, controls and life sciences business Diploma after it announced the acquisition of Peerless Aerospace Fastener for £236 million. Shares jumped 12% or 398p to 3824p.

Despite the M&A, London’s top flight fell 12.67 points to 7918.29. The fallers included BP and Shell after the Brent Crude price retreated to $85.34 a barrel.

The FTSE 250 index dipped 18.82 points to 19,758.82.

In the FTSE All-Share, shares in CMC Markets jumped 18.5p to 206.5p on the back of an encouraging trading update.

H&M profits up despite lower sales

07:55 , Daniel O'Boyle

Profits at Swedish fashion giant H&M grew in the first quarter of the year despite sales dipping, as it hailed a new cost and efficiency programme.

The retailer’s operating profits came to SEK2,077 (£155 million), even though sales were slightly lower at SEK53,699. The group reduced its footprint by 76 stores compared to a year earlier.

CEO Daniel Ervér said: “Through continued cost control, better precision in our collections and close cooperation with our suppliers, we now stand better equipped.”

Lennon Gallagher front’s Rokh x H&M (Rokh x H&M)

Playtech says biggest client has failed to pay

07:42 , Daniel O'Boyle

Gambling software firm Playtech says its biggest client, Mexican bookie Caliplay, has refused to pay for its services amid a long-running legal dispute.

Playtech says that €122 million in fees from 2023 and 2024 are outstanding. Playtech still included the figure in its revenue and profit as it said it was “highly probable” it would be able to collect the money.

Caliplay and Playtech have been involved in a long-running legal battle as the Mexican firm aimed to get out of its contract.

Profits for 2023, which include the money that wasn’t paid, soared to €235.8 million as revenue grew to €1.7 billion.

CEO Mor Weizer said: “We remain very confident in our ability to execute our strategy and to continue delivering value for our shareholders."

Travis Perkins boss to go

07:37 , Michael Hunter

Travis Perkins, the UK’s biggest builders’ merchants chain, announced the departure of its chief executive this morning.

Nick Roberts has run the 700-outlet firm for five years.

The FTSE 250 firm, which is also behind the Toolstation brand, has issued a string of profit warnings over recent months.

It met reduced its guidance for 2023 in numbers also today, reporting annual profit of £180 million.

Forecasts for the year were cut in October from £240 million to a range between £175 million and £195 million.

Jasmine Whitbread, Travis; chair, said: “The board fully recognises the under performance of the business over recent reporting periods, in the context of continued economic challenges and end market weakness.”

The company statement said “the board and Nick are aligned that now is the right time to search for a new leader to take the business forward”.

Travis has been hit by what Roberts called “weakness in the new build housing and domestic repair, maintenance and improvement sectors, and compounded by deflationary pressures on commodity products.

Roberts will stay on while a successor is found and said: “I will continue to rigorously execute on our plan and drive performance” in the meantime.”

FTSE 100 seen flat after US reverse, Brent Crude price slips

07:15 , Graeme Evans

High-flying Nvidia shares last night closed 3% lower and other Magnificent Seven stocks also lost ground as the US market experienced a late reverse.

The S&P 500 index finished down by 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0,4%, having been in positive territory up until the final hour of trading.

The selling means IG Index expects a flat start to London’s session after the FTSE 100 index yesterday closed 0.2% higher at a 12-month high of 7930.

Asia markets have been mixed, with the Hang Seng index down 1% but Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 up 0.9% after the yen fell to a fresh 34-year low.

Brent Crude futures, meanwhile, retreated 1% this morning to $85.39 a barrel after figures yesterday showed a big rise in US crude oil stockpiles.

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

In September 2008 Lloyds Bank bought HBOS, the mess that was left from what was once Halifax Building Society.

As one City analyst at the time put it: You know what you get when you merge ice-cream with horse-manure? Horse-manure.

Virgin Money is basically the old Northern Rock, which some other bits lobbed on.

Nationwide’s plan is to operate the building society and VM separately for four years, then begin an integration that shall be pure torture for those involved (that isn’t their description of the process. Yet.)

Eventually, most VM customers become Nationwide members. In theory.

All of this looks like an unnecessary risk for Nationwide CEO Debbie Crosbie to take. When Lloyds bought HBOS, there was government encouragement to do so.

Nationwide has reported record results and benefits to members, despite a sluggish housing market.

Crosbie was under no pressure to do what she has just done. And we won’t really know whether it worked or not for years.

She makes the point that the ratings agencies – Moody’s and the like – think this is a good deal because it is acquiring assets at a low multiple of earnings.

But for them Nationwide is now just a customer to be flattered. When it came to predicting the financial crash of 2008, the ratings lot had no clue.

This could be a total disaster for Nationwide, perhaps our most important financial institution after the Bank of England. I sincerely hope I am wrong.

