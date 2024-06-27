FTSE 100 Live 27 June: Currys upbeat amid AI potential, Halfords in profit reverse

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

FTSE 100 seen higher but Asia markets struggle, Amazon hits $2 trillion

07:40 , Graeme Evans

Amazon provided the highlight of yesterday’s robust Wall Street session as the market value of the tech giant rose above $2 trillion for the first time.

The landmark followed a 4% rise for its shares as the S&P 500 index finished slightly higher and the Nasdaq rose another 0.5%.

In contrast, Asia markets have endured a tough session after yesterday’s Australian inflation reading prompted investors to revise expectations on interest rate cuts.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong lost 2%, while the Nikkei 225 declined 0.8%. The fall came as the yen closed at its lowest level since 1986.

ADVERTISEMENT

London’s FTSE 100 index is forecast to open 13 points higher at 8239 after closing 0.3% lower in yesterday’s session.

Brent Crude is at $85.20 a barrel after a surprise rise in US crude stockpiles pushed the benchmark lower yesterday. The pound stands at $1.264.

Halfords annual profit down 8% as cycling and tyres markets 'remain depressed'

07:30 , Michael Hunter

Cycling and car accessories retailer Halfords reported a drop in annual profit today, and said some of its markets were struggling to return to levels seen before the pandemic.

The 80-plus strong chain said a fall in volumes in cycling and consumer tyres markets was worse than expected, leaving them “depressed” prepared to pre-Covid levels.

And it warned that a fall in spending on “big ticket” items such as bike and touring meant it expected volumes to drop in 2025 after the trend went “even further” in the last financial year.

It meant “the Cycling Market consolidated at a faster rate than expected”, the firm said.

Overall, it reported a near 8% drop in underlying profit before tax from continuing operations was down of £43.1m for the year to 29 March.

It also said:

“Elevated cost inflation continued to be a significant headwind, increasing the cost base by approximately £37m in FY24 and bringing cumulative cost inflation to c. £120m in the last three years.”

Story continues

Its Autocentres business fared better, with revenues up almost a fifth and earnings hitting £13.8 million, up by £10.7 million.

Graham Stapleton, CEO, called it a “year of strategic and operational progress”, adding: “While the short-term outlook remains challenging, we continue to build a unique, digitally-enabled, omni-channel business, which is well positioned for profitable growth”.

Currys profits up as it eyes AI boost

07:24 , Simon English

Electrical retailer Currys today said it is looking to AI as the most exciting new product cycle since the tablet in 2010.

Chief executive Alex Baldock added: “With our partnerships, scale and expert colleagues to demystify AI, we're best-placed to benefit.”

The firm today reported signs of decent consumer confidence in year end profits of £188 million, up 10%.

It is gaining market share, albeit in a declining market.

Currys has recently disposed of its Greece business

Baldock added: “"Our performance continues to strengthen. We've kept up our encouraging momentum in the UK&I, our Nordics business is getting back on track, and we're stronger financially.”

Sales in the UK and Ireland fell 2% to £4.97 billion.

Recap: Yesterday's top headlines

06:38 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

What’s the greater offence, placing a bet on when a general election will be held on the back of insider information, or betting on yourself to lose in that same election?

In the City, the view is clear. The first is very naughty, and if you get caught, you lose your job and go to prison.

The second is just business as normal, what’s the fuss?

Kevin Craig, suspended by Labour yesterday as its candidate for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, says he placed the bet a few weeks ago when “I thought I would never win this seat”.

That’s not an insider information trade, that’s a financial and emotional hedge, like betting England will lose a football match even though you are desperate for them to win.

This is what City investors do all the time. Say they invest £10 million into Vodafone shares, convinced its shares will jump.

They might also place a smaller £1 million bet on Vodafone shares crashing. That way if bet number one is wrong, bet number two will cover off most of the losses; like an insurance policy.

That bet will be placed for the investor by a broker, Morgan Stanley, perhaps. In these instances we can see that the difference between Morgan Stanley and Paddy Power is operationally small. They do the same thing.