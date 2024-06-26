FTSE 100 Live 26 June: Volex, AO World results

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

SunLife put up for sale by Phoenix Group

07:26 , Michael Hunter

Phoenix Group, the pensions and savings business with over £280 billion in assets under management, has put one of its most famous brands up for sale.

SunLife specialises in insurance and equity release products for the over 50s, as well as funeral payment plans. It made profit after tax of £16 million in 2023.

Phoenix said today that SunLife “is no longer core to the delivery of its vision of becoming the UK's leading retirement savings and income business.”

It added that it had received “a number of initial expressions of interest from third parties.”

07:13 , Simon English

Troubled funds group Liontrust today saw hope for the near future due to a “change in investor sentiment” as banks cut rates and there is greater “political and fiscal certainty in the UK”.

CEO John Ions says: “There is no doubt that the amount individuals are investing has been negatively impacted by the cost of living, the reductions in Covid savings and tax rises. With more stability will come greater recognition of valuation opportunities especially in the UK stock market.”

The fund manager falls to a loss of £0.6m and funds under management plunge 11% to £27.8bn. Liontrust has seen investors pull money due to its own performance issues too.

Ions admitted: “The negative investor sentiment has combined with a market environment over the past 18 months that has proved a significant headwind for many of our strategies and led to net outflows of £6.1 billion across the whole financial year for Liontrust. This market environment has also prompted many commentators to again question the value of active asset management.”

FTSE 100 seen higher, Nvidia leads US tech sector recovery

07:06 , Graeme Evans

The divergence of US markets continued yesterday as a 7% rebound for $3 trillion company Nvidia helped the S&P 500 index close 0.4% higher.

The Nasdaq Composite also jumped 1.3% amid the tech sector recovery, whereas the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.8% lower.

London’s FTSE 100 index declined 0.4% yesterday but futures trading is pointing to a rise of 24 points to 8272 at today’s opening bell.

The renewed demand for technology stocks benefited Japan’s Nikkei 225, which rose 1.3% in contrast to flat trading elsewhere in Asia.

Brent Crude is at $85.35 a barrel this morning, with the pound at $1.268.

Recap: Yesterday's top stories

06:53 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

The roller coaster that has been mortgage interest rates over the past two years appears to be on the brink of a new downward lurch. Yesterday, HSBC followed Barclays in cutting the cost of much of its range of home loans and the other big high street players are sure to fall in line over the coming days and weeks.

The new hope for borrowers comes after swap rates began to ease after last week’s “doveish hold” from the Bank of England. It takes a few days but that usually feeds through to the fixed rates that banks and building societies can offer their customers — and so it has come to pass.

The talk of decisions by several MPC members being “finely balanced” has finally persuaded the markets that August really is in play for the first cut in interest rates in a year.

It feels we have been here many times before of course. The markets were convinced at the start of the year that rates would be cut hard and fast through 2024. It did not happen, largely because the war against inflation took so much longer than expected to be won. Perhaps it is not over yet.

