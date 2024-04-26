FTSE 100 Live 26 April: Anglo American rejects BHP, blue-chips hit another new record, $5bn Darktrace deal

Darktrace’s three year stay on the London stock market is set to end after the cybersecurity firm backed a £4 billion takeover by a US private equity firm.

The developments came as mining giant Anglo American said it had rejected BHP’s “opportunistic” £31 billion bid approach.

The FTSE 100 index, meanwhile, traded at a fresh record as NatWest shares surged on the back of a strong first quarter update.

FTSE 100 Live Friday

Darktrace backs US takeover

Anglo American rejects “opportunistic” BHP

NatWest leads stronger FTSE 100

FTSE 100 higher as Alphabet dividend boosts Pershing Square

09:33 , Graeme Evans

ADVERTISEMENT

Dividend paying Google owner Alphabet was cheered by FTSE 100 investors today after a 4% surge in the value of Pershing Square Holdings.

The London-listed fund, whose other investments include Universal Music, took a large stake in Alphabet when the tech giant’s valuation fell on AI jitters last year.

That move continues to look well timed, particularly after Alphabet last night declared its first dividend in a move that sent its shares up 12% on Wall Street.

Pershing Square rose 154p to 3992p, closing the discount to its net asset value of 5432p. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust also benefited from the improved US mood, lifting 15.8p to 838.4p after Microsoft also posted strong figures.

The Wall Street cheer underpinned another record-breaking session in London as the FTSE 100 index peaked at 8136 before settling 38.46 points higher at 8,117.32

BP and Shell rose after Brent Crude neared $90 a barrel and the World Bank warned of a triple-digit figure if the Middle East conflict worsens.

Online coursework publisher Pearson fell 12.6p to 979p after reporting 3% underlying sales growth in line with expectations.

Loungers pubs boss says 'the UK economy is holding up well' as sales grow

08:54 , Daniel O'Boyle

The boss of pub chain Loungers said “our experience suggests that the UK economy is holding up well”, as the business reported record revenue.

Story continues

Sales rose by 24.7% to £353.5 million, which Loungers said was “accompanied by disciplined management of costs and a continued easing of inflationary cost pressures.” The growth was driven partly by new openings, but like-for-like sales were still up 7%.

As a result, the business is now set to beat market earnings expectations.

Read more here

Shock $5bn deal to buy Darktrace

08:31 , Daniel O'Boyle

US private equity firm Thoma Bravo is to buy Darktrace in a shock $5bn deal.

Thoma Bravo will pay 620p per share of the FTSE 250 cybersecurity firm. That’s a 20% premium on Darktrace’s last closing price.

Poppy Gustafsson, the CEO of Darktrace, said: "I am immensely proud of our brilliant business and people. From our base in Cambridge, we are building a world-leading company using a unique form of artificial intelligence to address the societal challenge of cybersecurity.

“This proposed offer represents the next stage in our growth journey and I am excited by the many opportunities we have ahead of us. Our technology has never been more relevant in a world increasingly threatened by AI-powered cyberattacks. In the face of this, we are expanding our product portfolio, entering new markets, and focused on delivering for our customers, partners and colleagues."

Read more here

NatWest surges as FTSE 100 hits new record, Anglo shares steady

08:12 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 today opened at a record of 8134, with NatWest shares among the strong performers after its well-received first quarter results.

The lender rose 4% or 10.7p to 300.5p after its reported lower than expected bad debts alongside a 27% fall in operating profits to £1.3 billion.

Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Matt Britzman said “Lloyds and Barclays led the way this week and NatWest certainly hasn’t disappointed with first-quarter results that are very nearly a clean sweep versus expectations.

“Impairments came in lower than expected, net interest margin ticked higher from the previous quarter and both customer loans and deposit levels grew.”

The FTSE 100 index later settled 0.6% or 48.16 points higher at 8127.02, with Anglo American’s BHP bid rejection failing to take the steam out of its shares. The miner fell 11.5p to 2548.5p, a drop of just 0.5%.

Redde Northgate to become "Zigup"

07:49 , Daniel O'Boyle

Van rental and services firm Redde Northgate is to change its name to Zigup, in order to to “shift the narrative” about its “strategic direction of travel”.

It said an increasing focus on packaged services meant that it wanted a name that was not just associated with van rental.

The business said: “Our new brand and company name, Zigup are allied to a refreshed strategic framework under the new pillars of Enable, Deliver and Grow.

“The board believes that a more modern brand and name reflecting these changes will also help shift the narrative with all our stakeholders towards the strategic direction of travel we set out. This is aligned to our updated purpose, 'to keep customers moving, smarter'.”

While the parent company will become Zigup, its brands will keep their existing names.

Spring boost for consumer confidence as inflation eases

07:26 , Graeme Evans

Consumer confidence is improving after the headline score on GfK’s long-running index rose two points to minus 19 in April, compared with minus 30 a year earlier.

Four sub-measures were up, including the major purchase index, and the one concerning people’s personal finance situation over the next 12 months stayed the same.

GfK’s client strategy director Joe Staton said the improvements reflect the impact on household budgets of lower inflation and the anticipation of further tax cuts.

However, he added: “We are a long way from the much firmer sentiment last seen in the period before Brexit, Covid and the conflict in Ukraine.

“There is a lot of ground to make up, and caution is needed in the face of continuing economic and fiscal challenges, and revised views on when the Bank of England might cut borrowing costs.

“But Spring has arrived and maybe consumer confidence is, at last, slowly becoming brighter and heading in the right direction.”

Anglo American rejects BHP's £31 billion bid as "opportunistic"

07:21 , Michael Hunter

Anglo American has rebuffed the shock, £31 billion offer for the FTSE 100 mining multinational that was made yesterday by its Australian rival BHP.

The board of the UK company was unanimous in turning it down. It called the all-share bid “opportunistic”

Anglo added:

“The proposal significantly undervalues Anglo American and its future prospects.In addition, the proposal contemplates a structure which the board believes is highly unattractive for Anglo American's shareholders.”

And argued the offer:

“Fails to value Anglo American's prospects, while significantly diluting the relative value upside participation of Anglo American's shareholders relative to BHP's shareholders.

“The proposed structure is also highly unattractive, creating substantial uncertainty and execution risk borne almost entirely by Anglo American, its shareholders and its other stakeholders.”

FTSE 100 and US benchmarks seen higher, tech stocks rally

07:12 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is set for a fresh all-time high after US benchmarks pared their post-GDP losses towards the end of last night’s session.

IG Index expects London’s top flight to add another 0.8% or 67.4 points to 8144, having closed 0.5% higher yesterday.

London’s outperformance came on the back of the Anglo American takeover proposal and strong results by Barclays, Unilever and AstraZeneca.

Futures markets in the US are also pointing higher after results by Alphabet and Microsoft lifted their shares 11% and 4% respectively in post-bell dealings.

The S&P 500 index finished 0.5% lower at 5048 in regular trading, but had been below 5000 after first quarter growth in the US economy slowed to 1.6% on an annual basis compared with the 2.5% forecast.

In addition, inflation worries were fuelled by the 3.4% growth in the personal consumption expenditures index from the 1.8% rise the previous quarter.

Recap: Yesterday's top stories

06:46 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

Some words from one of our supermarkets about how good they are. Quality. Choice. Innovation. Value.

Which one is that? All of them really. The narrative the grocers tell us about themselves is slightly 1984-ish.

Frozen food has never been fresher! Prices are down! Chocolate rations are up!

They are all taking market share from each other, they individually claim, something which simply cannot be true.

What’s actually happening with market share, impartial industry figures suggest, is that Sainsbury’s is telling the truth about winning customers from rivals, but no one else is.

Asda and Morrisons, re-organising under private equity ownership, are having the rough time they completely deserve for having cashed out to people who want to count beans rather than sell them.

Here's the thing though. If you go into an Asda or a Morrisons store you might notice a few small things going wrong, but mostly this is an entire industry that just works.

It showed that during Covid. After a brief wobble in the early days when food shortages looked like becoming a problem, they collectively aced it when it mattered most.

It is a clear example of the free-market functioning like it is supposed to – customers and shareholders can do well at the same time.

Sainsbury’s profit margins are about 3p in the pound. Tesco makes a bit more, some of the others less. None of that could possibly be regarded as price-gouging.

~

Here’s a summary of our top stories from yesterday: