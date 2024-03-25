FTSE 100 Live 25 March: B&Q owner Kingfisher, Virgin Wines results

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

FTSE 100 seen lower after strong week, US rates guidance in focus

07:12 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is set for a weaker session after last week’s rise of 2.6% left London’s leading benchmark at its highest level in just over a year.

The improvement in risk appetite reflected optimism on the near term outlook for interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve and other central banks.

This mood will be tested in a week of speeches by several US monetary policymakers and release of the central bank’s preferred measure of inflation.

The S&P 500 index rose more than 2% last week but is expected to make a flat start today, while IG Index sees the FTSE 100 falling about 15 points to 7916.

Asia markets have traded in the red, led by a decline of more than 1% for the Nikkei 225 after last week’s record high. The Hang Seng index is down by 0.3%.

Recap: Friday's top stories

06:42 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

Vodafone knows a thing or two about mergers. The Paddington-based telco still holds the crown for the world’s biggest-ever M&A transaction, acquiring German rival Mannesman in 1999 in a $183 billion deal (double that in today’s money). Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter takeover, or Microsoft’s $69 billion purchase of Activision, concluded last year, look puny by comparison.

Back then, Vodafone was one of the most exciting, most valuable companies in the world — not far off the market cap of Microsoft. It was viewed as a tech stock with a big growth story to tell.

Now? Not so much. It’s a smaller, leaner organisation, and shareholders see it as a utility stock — a company with ageing infrastructure, wrestling with the high costs of maintenance and upgrades.

And that forms the rationale behind its latest deal, the proposed £15 billion merger with Three, which the competition watchdog, the CMA, on Friday said would go through its more thorough ‘phase 2’ investigation.

Voda says it can’t afford network improvements without more market share. There are four network operators today — three is the magic number, says CEO Margarita Della Valle. But the CMA fears higher prices and worse customer service could result.

Voda is destined to be emblematic of the UK stock market’s dealmaking chutzpah. If the firm behind the biggest merger failed to get a deal through at home it will ring alarm bells over what has changed and why for a once buccaneering giant and blockbuster City M&A.

Here’s a summary of our other top stories from Friday:

