FTSE 100 Live 25 June: Elementis shareholder Gatemore mulls EGM to oust chair, Chapel Down weighs sale

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Nvidia shares are in focus after the tech giant’s reversal in fortunes continued last night.

The chipmaker is down by more than 10% since being named the world’s most valuable public company last week.

Elsewhere, traders are speculating on whether Chinese e-commerce giant Shein is close to announcing a London IPO.

LandSecs ups its holding in Bluewater shopping centre in Kent, buying 17.5% more for £120 million

07:40 , Michael Hunter

One of the UK’s biggest property companies is upping its stake in one of the south east’s most famous shopping destinations.

Land Securities will buy another 17.5% of the Bluewater mall near Dartford for £120 million from existing co-investor GIC.

The deal will mean the FTSE 100 company owns over two-thirds of the 210-store site, which is located near junction two of the M25.

Bruce Findlay, managing director, retail at Landsec said: “Bluewater is one of the UK's top retail destinations and a key part of our strategy to further build our relationships with key brands."

The deal ups LanSec’s share of Bluewater’s rents by over £10 million a year.

Shein IPO speculation grows

07:40 , Simon Hunt

Speculation that Chinese e-commerce giant Shein is about to unveil a London IPO intensified yesterday after a Reuters report suggested the company had already filed initial confidential paperwork for the move.

But according to the FT, the fast-fashion firm has yet to get approval from Beijing, as well as regulators in the UK, to complete the listing.

Shein has hired Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley to work on the IPO, which could value it at more than £50 billion.

It is understood that Shein initially planned a New York IPO but switched to London amid pressure from regulators and US lawmakers.

Chapel Down weighs sale

07:22 , Simon Hunt

Winemaker Chapel down is exploring a sale which would see the firm delisted from the stock market as it weighs funding options.

The company’s share price has fallen more than 10% since the start of the year.

The firm said today: “Chapel Down’s growth strategy includes investing in new vineyards, a new purpose-built winery* to be operational for the 2026 harvest and the development of our brand home at Tenterden. Considering the timeline of these investments, the Board believes that it is now appropriate to review the full range of long-term funding options that support this plan.

“As part of the review, the Board will consider all alternatives, including investment from existing shareholders, investment from new shareholders, a sale of the Company, and other relevant transactions.”

Nvidia selling continues, FTSE 100 seen higher after Dow Jones rally

07:21 , Graeme Evans

Nvidia shares closed down by another 7% last night, extending the reverse to 16% since Thursday’s intraday high.

The retreat by the AI-led semiconductors giant comes a week after being named the world’s most valuable public company, worth $3.3 trillion.

It’s now back to $2.9 trillion, putting pressure on the S&P 500 index having earlier accounted for 35% of the benchmark’s gains so far this year.

The rotation away from technology stocks left the S&P 500 down by 0.3% even though 70% of its constituents were higher. The tech-led Nasdaq fell 1.1%, whereas the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7%.

The FTSE 100 index closed up by 0.5% yesterday and is forecast to open today’s session ahead by another 14 points to 8296.