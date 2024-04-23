FTSE 100 Live 23 April: Blue-chips hit intraday record, public borrowing disappoints

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

The FTSE 100 index is set to move deeper into record territory after closing at an all-time high last night.

The progress follows a strong session on Wall Street as tech stocks including Nvidia returned to favour.

Taylor Wimpey and Primark owner AB Foods have posted updates, while JD Sports Fashion has revealed a US acquisition.

Taylor Wimpey's order book falls further but web traffic 'encouraging' as house builders hope for house market rebound

07:48 , Michael Hunter

Taylor Wimpey, the FTSE 100 house builder said today that its order book continues to be lower year-on-year, amid “affordability challenges” in the mortgage market.

ADVERTISEMENT

But is also pointed to a sign of a potential rebound in the house market, with traffic to its website “encouraging. It also said: “There are good levels of visitors to our sites.”

The £4.7 billion company’s order book stood at £2.1 billion last week, down from £2.4 billion a year earlier. There are currently orders for around 7,700 homes, down from 8,600.

Jennie Daly, chief executive, said: “While we are mindful of ongoing market uncertainty and affordability challenges, it is pleasing to see continued market stability supported by good mortgage availability and sustained customer confidence.”

She added: “We remain focused on driving value and investing in the long term sustainability of the business, and we remain on track to deliver our guidance for 2024 while ensuring we are positioned for growth from 2025, assuming supportive market conditions."

Chancelllor could be 'disappointed' by public borrowing figures

07:32 , Daniel O'Boyle

Ruth Gregory, deputy chief UK economist at Capital Economics, says Jeremy Hunt may be ‘disappointed’ by the public borrowing figures.

She said: “March’s figures show that public borrowing in 2023/24 came in £6.6bn higher than the OBR predicted only a month ago, casting further doubt on the ability of the government to unveil big tax cuts at another pre-election fiscal event later this year.

Story continues

“Overall, if the Chancellor was hoping March’s figures would provide more scope for tax cuts at a fiscal event later this year, he will have been disappointed. Just based on the larger-than-expected 2023/24 budget deficit and the recent shift up in market interest rates, he may have even less fiscal ‘headroom’ (perhaps about £5bn) for tax cuts than the £8.9bn left over in March.”

The Conservative politician was one of 20 MPs and peers running in the London Marathon on Sunday (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

FTSE 100 set to continue record progress, US markets recover

07:27 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is set to build on last night’s record finish, with IG Index forecasting a rise of 0.5% or 43 points to an intraday all-time high near 8066.

The rise follows a better session on Wall Street as the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq Composite recovered from recent tech selling by climbing 0.9% and 1.1% respectively.

Nvidia put back 4% after Friday’s fall of 10% but Tesla shares remained under pressure ahead of tonight’s first quarter results, falling another 3%.

This week’s stronger showing by global markets follows an easing in Middle East tensions and some encouragement on the inflation front after Brent Crude fell to near $87 a barrel.

The progress of London’s FTSE 100 index also reflects the impact of a weaker pound on the appeal of overseas earning stocks.

Sterling, which has dipped on expectations it will take longer in the US than the UK to cut interest rates, stood at $1.2337 this morning.

JD Sports in billion-dollar deal for US sportswear chain Hibbett

07:24 , Michael Hunter

JD Sports’ run into US markets picked up speed today as the FTSE 100 company unveiled a billion-dollar deal to buy Hibbett, a major leisure wear chain.

It values the American firm at £878 million, or $1.083 billion. The offer prices each of its Nasdaq-listed shares at $87.50.

Hibbett is over 75 years old based Birmingham, Alabama and has over 1,000 stores in 36 US states under the Hibbett and City Gear brands.

Régis Schultz, CEO of JD Sports, said: “Hibbett's footprint is highly complementary, adding a stronger presence in communities across the southeastern US, where we currently have a limited presence. It will also provide a stronger platform for the rollout of the JD fascia in the US.” He added:

“Financially, it accelerates our growth plans within the US and is expected to be earnings accretive from year one and before potential synergies are taken into account.”

More outflows at Jupiter

07:14 , Simon English

The strife in the UK funds sector continued today as Jupiter Fund Management said it saw outflows of £1.6 billion as nervous clients yanked money from the stock market.

London shares being seen as poor value has been a problem for several years now.

Jupiter said positive “market movements” helped assets under management rise £2 billion in the first quarter to £52.6 billion.

Jupiter CEO Matthew Beesley has a big job on his hands to improve the sentiment of investors.

The outflows included £1.1 billion from the so-called Value team.

Other fund managers have faced the same problems.

March deficit is £11.9 bn

07:06 , Jonathan Prynn

The Government borrowed £11.9 billion last month, down £4.7 bn on the same month last year. In the year to date borrowing has been £120.7 billion, equivalent to a deficit of 4.4% of GDP. Government debt is now 98.3% of GDP.

Recap: Monday's top stories

06:44 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

Most Thames Water customers demand only two things from their supplier: that clean drinkable water pours from their tops when they turn them on — every single time — and that the company deals with their waste water and returns it to the river cleaned up and in a fit state so that it does no harm to the environment.

They expect to pay for those two essential services and would accept that those bills will have to rise over time as costs go up in line with inflation. As we know Thames has a far from unblemished record on both those scores with bursts from ageing pipes resulting in far too frequent interruption to supply in London.

Now those same customers have been told that bills may have to go up as much as 44% by 2030 if those shortfalls and failings are to have any chance of being put right.

Customers could just about stomach that if it was not for the decades of poor management, dubiously complex financial engineering, and high levels of dividends to shareholders that have marked the corporate stewardship of Thames.

Yesterday’s new investment plan, which raises the possibility of bills going up by almost £200 over five years, will do nothing to improve that unhappy situation, particularly as it does not explain how shareholders, rather than just customers, will share the pain.

~

Here’s a summary of our other top stories from yesterday: