FTSE 100 Live 22 March: Blue-chips rise further towards 13-month high, retail sales stagnant

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Consumer confidence and retail sales figures today painted a mixed picture on the UK’s fight to exit recession.

The lacklustre updates came a day after global stock markets rallied on hopes that lower interest rates are within sight.

In today’s corporate developments, JD Wetherspoon reported a big rise in half-year profits while another London-listed firm has backed a takeover.

Blue-chips continue to rally, Darktrace and Wetherspoon lower in FTSE 250

08:51 , Graeme Evans

Interest rate optimism continues to drive blue-chip shares after the FTSE 100 index today added another 0.5% or 37.52 points to 7920.07.

ADVERTISEMENT

The top flight’s ascent towards its highest level in a year follows yesterday’s 1.8% jump, when confidence was boosted by lower rates guidance by the US Federal Reserve.

Savings and retirement business Phoenix Group, whose brands include Standard LIfe and SunLife, led the FTSE 100 index after it announced a new progressive dividend policy alongside annual results. Shares jumped 7% or 35.2p to 523.4p.

Other blue-chip risers included consumer goods groups Reckitt Benckiser and Unilever after their shares rose by about 1%.

JD Sports Fashion led the fallers board, down by 4% or 4.85p 112.25p, as investors priced in last night’s negative Wall Street reaction to quarterly figures by Nike.

The FTSE 250 index was 1.95 points lower at 19,739.36, with JD Wetherspoon among the fallers after its interim results revealed a slower pace of sales growth in recent weeks. The pubs chain dropped 6% or 46.5p to 750p.

Darktrace also shed 9% or 41p to 420p after a US investment firm sold a big chunk of shares in the cyber security business.

Phoenix calls for pension shake-up

08:46 , Simon English

BRITAIN’S biggest pension provider today called for a shake-up of regulations to make it easier for funds to invest in UK assets, boosting returns to customers and coming to the aid of a moribund stock market.

Phoenix Group, which looks after £238 billion on behalf of 12 million policy holders, is on the up.

Story continues

It generated cash of £2 billion for the year, up from £1.5 billion. That frees it up to pay a final dividend of 26.65p a share, up 2.5%, and to pledge to investors that it plans to increase that divi each year.

CEO Andy Briggs has been pushing regulators and the government to incentivise pension funds to invest in UK shares and UK assets in general.

On average UK pension funds have just 4% of their assets in UK shares, one reason, say critics, why the stock market is so moribund.

Foreign pension funds have a much higher stake in their home countries stocks.

“Markets have globalised, so funds have only about 10-20% of their money in UK assets. It used to be more like 70%,” he told the Standard. Other countries incentivise funds to invest more in domestic assets. We need better tax breaks on pensions, titled towards the home market.”

Greater economic stability in the UK would also help, he noted, after several years of turmoil that have seen several changes in Prime Minister and criticism of the Bank of England for mixed messages on inflation and interest rates.

Chairman Nicholas Lyons says more attention needs to be paid to pensions in general given longer life spans.

He said: “The pensions savings gap in the UK is a growing societal problem. As the UK's largest long-term savings and retirement business, we are striving to raise awareness of this problem and advocate for the changes needed to deliver the solutions and help people secure a life of possibilities. We know that people can only save for their retirement if they have access to good work over their longer lives. That is why we are playing a role in promoting good work through Phoenix Insights, working in collaboration with others to influence government policy.”

Market snapshot: FTSE 100 nears 12-month high

08:36 , Daniel O'Boyle

The FTSE 100 has risen further today after yesterday’s massive gains, and is now within touching distance of a 12-month high.

Take a look at today’s market snapshot:

Wetherspoon sales and profits surge

08:07 , Graeme Evans

Pubs chain JD Wetherspoon has reported a big jump in profits for the six months to 28 January, up to £36 million from £4.6 million the year before.

Total sales were £991 million, an increase of 8.2% as the like-for-like figure excluding changes in the estate improved by 9.9%.

In the last seven weeks to 17 March, like-for-like sales increased by 5.8%.

At the end of the half-year, the company traded from 814 pubs compared with a peak of 955 in December 2015.

In spite of a reduction in the number of pubs, Wetherspoon said total sales are now about one third higher than in 2015 and that sales per pub have increased by about 50% since then.

Examples of recent pub openings include the Captain Flinders near Euston Station, the Stargazer at The O2 and The Star Light at Heathrow Airport.

It believes the company has potential for about 1000 pubs in the UK.

'Vanishing' signs of improvement in consumer confidence warns GfK

07:56 , Michael Hunter

A closely watched tracker of economic conditions added to a sense of unease over the UK’s fight against recession today.

GfK’s long running consumer confidence tracker stalled at -21 for March after a two- point decline in February.

But Joe Staton, Client Strategy Director GfK, pointed to “a note of worry this month”:

“Look back to last year and it’s clear the improvements in consumer confidence seen most months since January 2023 have vanished”.

The GfK survey has been running for 50 years. It provides insight into how UK consumers feel about their personal finances and the wider economy, as well as the outlook for the next 12 months.

Bad February weather held back retail sales

07:48 , Daniel O'Boyle

Erin Brookes, European Retail and Consumer Lead at Alvarez & Marsal said bad February weather outweighed the advantage of an extra trading day this February.

She said: “January's sales rebound turned out to be short-lived, with sales remaining flat in February. Retailers encountered this stagnation amidst one of the wettest winters on record, despite the advantage of an extra trading day. This emphasises the importance of agile strategies to navigate variable trading conditions. Retailers will also be worried by the decline in consumer confidence last month as they focus on trying to build excitement among their customers for new season collections.”

The Met Office has forecast wet weather over Easter weekend (PA) (PA Archive)

CMA puts Three-Voda deal into phase 2 investigation

07:45 , Simon Hunt

The UK’s competition regulator has put the proposed Vodafone-Three merger into a phase 2 investigation.

In a statement the Competition and Markets Authority said: “The CMA is concerned the deal, which combines 2 of the 4 mobile network operators in the UK, could lead to mobile customers facing higher prices and reduced quality.

“The CMA is also concerned that the deal may make it difficult for smaller mobile ‘virtual’ network operators such as Sky Mobile, Lebara and Lyca Mobile to negotiate good deals for their own customers, by reducing the number of mobile network operators capable of hosting these ‘virtual networks’.”

Mobile phone giant Vodafone has confirmed talks to sell its Italian business to Switzerland’s Swisscom in a deal worth 8 billion euros (£6.8 billion) (Chris Ison/PA) (PA Archive)

Consumer confidence stalls in March

07:34 , Graeme Evans

GfK’s monthly reading of UK consumer confidence painted a mixed picture today after the overall score stalled at minus 21.

That’s an improvement on minus 36 seen last March but represents a weakening compared with the minus 19 figure recorded in January.

Among the sub-measures, the major purchase index dropped two points to minus 27 and the savings index fell by four points.

On a brighter note, the measure of personal finance expectations over the next 12 months edged into positive territory for the highest score since December 2021.

New season clothing helps high street sales hold steady in February

07:29 , Michael Hunter

A rebound in clothing sales helped the sales on the high street hold steady in February, avoiding an overall drop predicted by experts.

Nonetheless, the official data from the Office for National Statistics pointed to stagnant conditions for retailers overall.

The headline number hit zero, defying predictions of a 0.4% fall.

Food sales slowed, as did fuel.

On a year-on-year basis, the number did slip by 0.4%, narrower that expectations of 0.7%

January’s figure was revised to show an eye-catching rise of 3.6%.

Toilet paper maker to be wiped off stock exchange in £127.5m deal

07:20 , Daniel O'Boyle

Kitchen roll and toilet paper maker Accrol is the latest company to be bought off the London Stock Exchange as it agrees to a £127.5 million bid from Portuguese firm Navigator.

Navigator will pay 38p for every Accrol share.

Accrol makes Softy facial tissues, Elegance toilet roll and Magnum kitchen paper.

Gareth Jenkins, Chief Executive Officer of Accrol, said: "Accrol has undergone a period of significant transformation and growth over the last four years, investing in fully automating its tissue converting operations to enhance manufacturing capabilities.

“I am proud and grateful to the efforts and commitment of our people. We have grown to become a leading manufacturer of private label, own branded and licensed tissue products to the UK market and have developed broad retail relationships and a robust supply model that enables us to produce great quality and value products.”

FTSE 100 to hold firm after rates-led bounce, Asian markets weaker

07:16 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is set to consolidate its position at an 11-month high after yesterday’s rates cut optimism fuelled a rally for global markets.

IG Index reports that futures are pointing to a fall of four points for London’s top flight, having jumped 1.9% or 145 points to 7882 by last night’s close.

US markets also closed deeper into record territory after the earlier unchanged guidance by the Federal Reserve for three interest rate cuts in 2024.

The shift in mood accelerated after the Swiss National Bank surprisingly cut rates, becoming the first major central bank to do so in the current cycle.

The S&P 500 index closed 0.3% higher, with one of the biggest downsides being the 4% slide for Apple shares after the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against the iPhone maker.

Overnight in Asia, the Hang Seng index has fallen by 1.9% and the Shanghai Composite by 1% amid a big drop for technology-focused stocks.

Recap: Yesterday's top stories

06:45 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

On Wednesday, the nation nearly fell to its knees after a catastrophe akin to the financial crash sent shockwaves through our towns and cities.

I am of course referring to the saga at Greggs, where for several hours, Brits were denied access to steak bakes and custard doughnuts after a payments IT glitch forced shop closures.

Mercifully, the crisis was resolved forthwith. Panic buying at bakeries and a run on the banks were narrowly averted.

London is blessed with probably the highest concentration of payments fintechs in the world. Hundreds of companies beaver away, lubricating the mechanics of our economy. There are so many tools to choose now, a whole secondary market has evolved known as orchestration, in which firms group together systems from multiple providers on retailers’ behalf.

And we’re streets ahead of everyone else — it’s why, for example, the tube got contactless payments about a decade before the New York Subway (the trains not the sandwiches).

But all this innovation is at risk of stalling. Some say the UK’s financial watchdog, the FCA, has become way more difficult to work with. An FOI by the Standard last year showed that approval rates for e-money licenses sunk to a pathetic 8%. As one CEO put it, it’s less effort to turn someone down than help them thrive.

There are huge risks to this overcautious approach. In the long-run, it will mean we fall behind on technological progress — meaning many more outages like the one at Greggs.

Here’s a summary of our top stories from yesterday: