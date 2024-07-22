FTSE 100 Live 22 July: Vodafone offloads £1.1 billion Vantage stake, BT fined £17.5 million

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

China rate cuts get mixed response, FTSE 100 seen higher

07:13 , Graeme Evans

Interest rate cuts as China’s central bank looks to support the country’s faltering economy today drew a mixed response from Asia markets.

The Shanghai Composite fell by 1.1% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index recovered from a weak start to stand 0.8% higher near the close of the session.

The support included a 10 basis point cut in China’s key short-term lending rate to 3.35%.

The FTSE 100 index is forecast to open 24 points higher at 8180, having risen by 6% so far this year despite a faltering recent performance ahead of a flurry of blue-chip results.

Futures trading is pointing to a steadier US session after Friday’s fall of 0.9% for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and 0.7% for the S&P 500 index.

The pound starts the week near $1.29 with Brent Crude at $83.11 a barrel.

Recap: Yesterday's top stories

07:11 , Simon English

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

Tomorrow is a big day for fans of Tesla shares, the price of which is either indicative of a genius at work, or some sort of collective madness.

At $252 each, stocks in the cars that can drive themselves (sometimes) are worth nearly $800 billion.

Elon Musk is plainly brilliant, plainly, perhaps literally, shooting for the stars.

He was right about electric vehicles and has turbo charged that industry in what is an extraordinary example of one-man bending events to his will.

It still seems most likely that in the future, if we drive at all, if will be Ford’s, VW’s and Toyota’s, same as now.

If you haven’t driven a Tesla, try it. It’s exhilarating and slightly scary.

But the business case is under pressure due to tumbling cash flow and a drop in production levels.

Second quarter results on Tuesday will do well if Wall Street and City folk can see that the business aside from the cars -- energy storage, energy generation and other business lines – is on the up.

If they aren’t, investors are buying a dream – actual financial results be damned.

Which is fine, so long as they know.

I might buy a car, if I suddenly had some money coming my way. The shares? Not on this planet.

Here’s a summary of our top headlines from Friday:

London stocks drop as markets shaken by global IT outage

Wash out: Retail sales figures for June significantly worse than anticipated. Sales excluding fuel were down 1.5% compared to the previous month. Economists had predicted a much shallower fall of 0.5%

Cash out: UK public sector borrowing higher than expected in June, according to official statistics that give less wiggle room to new chancellor Rachel Reeves ahead of the Budget. Borrowing — the difference between public sector spending and income — was £14.5bn in June. That was £3.2bn less than in June 2023, but higher than the £11.6bn forecast by the Office for Budget Responsibility.

Netflix adds more than eight million subscribers in the three months to June, reeling in audiences for the new season of Bridgerton and new drama Baby Reindeer.

Dial it down -- Ofcom to ban phone, broadband and pay TV companies from including inflation-linked mid-contract price rises in their contracts.

