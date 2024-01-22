FTSE 100 Live 22 January: S4 Capital update; shares seen higher

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Hang Seng weakness continues as Nikkei 225 rallies, FTSE 100 seen higher

07:16 , Graeme Evans

Japan’s latest stock market rally today contrasted sharply with declines of more than 2% for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and the Shanghai Composite.

The Nikkei 225 rose 1.6% ahead of tomorrow’s meeting of the Bank of Japan, with the country’s ultra-loose approach on monetary policy set to continue.

While Tokyo’s leading benchmark is near a 34-year high, the Hang Seng is at 15-month low after today’s fall of 2.8% took this year's losses above 11%.

Mainland China stocks also struggled, with the Shanghai Composite down 2.7% after the country’s central bank left its key lending unchanged.

The FTSE 100 index is expected to open 25 points higher at 7487, although London’s performance contrasts sharply with Wall Street's after technology stocks drove the S&P 500 index to a record close on Friday.

Recap: Friday's top stories

06:45 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

You have to go a long way back to find monthly retail figures as grisly as Friday's 3.2% fall for December.

If you exclude January 2021, when we were still confined to quarters courtesy of the Covid virus, the last time sales plummeted more was in June 2008, just before the credit crunch morphed into full scale financial bedlam.

But December is a much bigger month for retail than June — for the obvious presents and tinsel related reasons — so arguably this remarkable slump in volumes is of far greater significance for the High Street. Indeed it appears to be the worst number for a December since the ONS began collecting monthly data in 1996.

The scale of the fall comes as a surprise, as several bellwether retailers, notably Next, Marks & Spencer and Sainsbury’s, appear to have enjoyed bumper Christmases. But many of the seasonal trading statements, don’t forget, cover a longer 13-week period, not just the final frenzied run-in to the Big Day.

November was strong, so for some retailers volumes in the longer “peak season” may have held up respectably. But November is all about discounting, December, full price sales — in theory. So a major shift from December to November spending — a trend that has been growing in recent years — is a disaster for margins.

Here's a summary of our other top stories from Friday: