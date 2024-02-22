FTSE 100 Live 22 February: 'UK recession is over', PMIs suggest; Lloyds car loan hit, blue-chips flat

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

The latest blockbuster results by semiconductor giant Nvidia have given global markets a lift, with the Nikkei 225 setting a record high early today.

The FTSE 100 index is also higher as traders review more blue-chip results, including by Lloyds Banking Group and Rolls-Royce.

The lender made profits for the year of £7.8 billion but is also setting aside £450 million in relation to the City regulator’s car loans investigation.

PMIs dispel 'doom and gloom'

09:48 , Daniel O'Boyle

After the latest PMI figures, Michael Brown, market analyst at Pepperstone, said: “This morning's UK PMI figures further serve to dispel some of the 'doom and gloom' that has surrounded the UK economic narrative of late, particularly after Q4 GDP data this time last week confirmed the onset of technical recession at the tail end of 2023. Per the PMIs, it is likely that said recession is already over, with the composite output gauge once more printing comfortably north of the 50 handle, and above market expectations at 53.3.”

"UK recession already over"?

09:36 , Daniel O'Boyle

Fresh evidence emerged that the UK’s recession will be the shortest one possible, as the S&P Global Flash United Kingdom ‘Flash’ PMI hit a nine-month high in February.

The composite PMI reading rose to 53.3, comfortably ahead of the 50 mark that represents stagnation. That is slightly ahead of forecasts and up from a 52.9 reading in January.

The dominant services sector continued to grow with a 54.3 reading. Manufacturing remained in decline for the 12th straight month at 47.3.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence said: “UK economic growth has accelerated in February, with the early PMI survey data pointing to the largest rise in business activity for nine months. This is by no means a one-off improvement, as faster growth has now been recorded for four straight months after a brief spell of decline late last year.

“The survey data point to the economy growing at a quarterly rate of 0.2-3% in the first quarter of 2024, allaying fears that last year's downturn will have spilled over into 2024 and suggesting that the UK’s ‘recession’ is already over.

'Glimmer of hope' for Eurozone as decline slows

09:09 , Daniel O'Boyle

The Eurozone private sector is still in decline, but at the slowest pace in eight months, according to the latest PMI survey.

The Eurozone ‘flash’ PMI for February came to 48.9, up from January’s 47.5. However, that’s still below the 50 mark that separates growth from decline.

aNorman Liebke, Economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank, said: “There is a glimmer of hope as the eurozone inches towards recovery. This is particularly noticeable in the services sector. The corresponding HCOB PMI is now 50 points and has therefore stopped shrinking for the first time since July last year. The latest PMI print gives hope for a recovery in the eurozone, which is why we are sticking to our annual HCOB forecast of 0.8% for 2024. There is also a certain optimism in the latest employment figures, which rose at a faster pace than in the previous month.”

Profit slump at WPP as tech giants pull back

09:05 , Simon English

WPP saw a 70% slump in profits for the year as big tech pulled back on advertising amid a sluggish global market.

The ad giant behind agencies Grey, Ogilvy and Wunderman Thompson is betting £250 million on AI to drive future business.

CEO Mark Read said: “We don’t see AI replacing human creativity. But computers can write copy, take photos and create videos to help us produce work more efficiently.”

The company will need “different types of people” on staff, but not necessarily fewer, says Read.

Profits tumbled from £1.16 billion to £346 million, partly a retrenchment after two strong years as the world emerged from Covid.

WPP was behind four of the top five Superbowl ads, including one for Verizon featuring Beyonce.

The Superbowl – won by the Kansas City Chiefs – was the highest watch TV show ever since the moon landings.

WPP and Read in particular have come under fire from former CEO Sir Martin Sorrell, who said in November of his successor, “He's been at it for five years, so when is he going to take responsibility?"

Sorrell’s S4 Capital has got its own problems lately.

At WPP revenue for the year was up 2.9% to £14.8 billion

Tortilla boss wraps it up

09:04 , Daniel O'Boyle

The boss of Mexican restaurant chain Tortilla, Richard Morris, is leaving after 10 years with the business.

He will be replaced by current CFO Andy Naylor from the end of March.

Tortilla chair Emma Woods said: ““On behalf of everyone here at Tortilla I would like to thank Richard for his significant contribution to the business over the last 10 years. Under Richard’s leadership Tortilla has expanded from 14 to 89 restaurants, including franchises in the Middle East and UK travel locations, establishing itself as the nation’s largest fast casual Mexican brand with a strong and expanding portfolio of exciting growth opportunities both in the UK and overseas.”

Rolls-Royce shares surge continues, Beazley and Hikma rally

08:42 , Graeme Evans

Annual results by Rolls-Royce have given another boost to shares, up 9% or 28.8p to 358.3p as one of several strong performers in the FTSE 100.

Others included insurer Beazley, 9% or 53.95p higher to 635.95p after promising an additional capital return of about $300 million (£236 million) in results next month.

Anglo American added 4% or 70.4p to 1788.2p and Hikma Pharmaceuticals surged 6% or 119.5p to 2117p following their annual results, but Lloyds Banking Group weakened 0.8p to 42.5p after its figures.

The FTSE 100 index edged 11.09 points higher to 7673.60, while the FTSE 250 index improved 0.4% or 70.14 points to 19,189.11.

Strong mid-cap stocks included building firm Morgan Sindall, which added 4% or 79.8p to 2294.8p after lifting its total dividend by 13% alongside a 6% rise in annual profits to £144.6 million.

Market snapshot: Shares higher

08:37 , Daniel O'Boyle

Take a look at today’s market snapshot as America’s Nvidia fever has helped London shares rise

Hays makes 'difficult choices' as profits plunge

08:15 , Daniel O'Boyle

The boss of recruiter Hays says the business is making “difficult choices,” after profits fell by 70%.

Fees fell to £583.3 million as recruiting slowed, with businesses less keen to invest in a high-interest-rate environment. Profit was down to £60 million. Experts have warned that recruiters are often a “canary in the coal mine” for a wider slowdown.

CEO Dirk Hahn said: “While our markets today are challenging, and we are making some difficult decisions, Hays is a strong business with a great team of talented colleagues, and I am excited about what we can achieve together.”

Headcount is down by 9%, or 1,000 jobs, in the first-half, and will fall by another 3-4% in this quarter.

WPP sees more cost cuts to get back on track

07:41 , Daniel O'Boyle

WPP boss Mark Read is eyeing more cost cuts to get the business back on track after disappointing 2023 results.

The ads giant is targeting an extra £300 million in savings, having already made £475 million of savings since 2020.

That comes as profits fell by 5%, with revenue flat. Revenue is expected to be flat again next year, but a slight margin improvement will help profits.

The UK was somewhat of a bright spot, with 5% growth helping to offset decline from American tech giants.

Advertising giant WPP has cautioned over weaker spending by US tech firms (WPP/PA)

The business is investing more in AI, with its WPP Open product.

Read said: "At our recent Capital Markets Day we detailed our strategy to capture the opportunities of AI, data and technology, while harnessing the full power of our offer to clients, building world-class agency brands, and driving strong financial returns through efficient execution.

"AI will be fundamental for our business and we are embracing the opportunities that it presents, putting it at the heart of our operations and our work for clients. Our AI-powered platform, WPP Open, is now being used by more than 30,000 people across WPP with growing adoption by our clients.”

Rolls-Royce profits more than double in 2023

07:32 , Michael Hunter

Profits at Rolls-Royce more than doubled in 2023 after the world-famous engine maker’s latest restructuring plan took off.

The FTSE 100 company earns revenue from the amount of hours its Trent branded engines are in the air. The rebound in tourism and business travel also drove the advance.

Group-wide underlying profit for the year reached £1.6 billion, up from £652 million in 2022 and ahead of its own forecasts of a range between £1.2 billion and £1.4 billion.

Tufan Erginbilgic, the CEO who took charge a year ago, said:

"Our transformation has delivered a record performance in 2023, driven by commercial optimisation, cost efficiencies and progress on our strategic initiatives.

“This step-change has been achieved across all our divisions, despite a volatile environment with geopolitical uncertainty, supply chain challenges and inflationary pressures.”

Lloyds Bank sets aside £450m for car loan probe

07:23 , Simon English

LLOYDS BANK offered a positive view of the UK economy this morning, with booming profits and low impairment charges on bad debts.

It made profits for the year of £7.8 billion a rise of 11%.Charges for debts not being repaid by customers fell sharply to £308 million and the dividend on a widely held share is up 15% to 2.76p.

Chief executive Charlie Nunn said: " With continued cost of living pressures we know that 2023 was challenging for many. We were proactive in providing support. By using data and insights to gain a deeper understanding of customer needs, we contacted 7.5 million customers and around 600,000 businesses to help withtheir financial resilience.”

Lloyds has set aside £450 million to deal with potential fines from the City regulator from its investigation into car loan commissions.

That suggests the bill across the whole banking sector could run into many billions of pounds.

The bank said: “There remains significant uncertainty as to the extent of any misconduct and customer loss, if any, the nature of any remediation action, if required, and its timing. Hence the impact could materially differ from the provision, both higher or lower.”

Lloyds is seen as a proxy for the UK economy so the results will be closely examined for signs of distress.

Customer deposits fell by £3.9 billion to £471.4 billion.

Nvidia cheer lifts Nikkei 225 to record level, FTSE 100 seen higher

07:22 , Graeme Evans

Japan’s Nikkei 225 today hit a record high after technology stocks surged on the back of last night’s strong results by AI-led semiconductors firm Nvidia.

The benchmark, which has also benefited from Japan’s ultra-loose monetary conditions, rallied another 2% to beat the previous all-time high set in 1989.

Other Asia markets fared well as the Shanghai Composite continued its strong week with a rise of 1.3% and the Hang Seng index improved 1%.

The gains came amid relief at more forecasting-beating results by Nvidia after the California-based company reported fourth quarter revenues of $22.1 billion (£17.5 billion) and a strong outlook for the current period.

Nvidia shares rose 9% in dealings after the closing bell, having fallen back from a record high in the week leading up to the results.

The performance has left futures markets pointing to a stronger start for Wall Street after yesterday’s lacklustre session, when Federal Reserve minutes showed policymakers in no hurry to cut interest rates.

IG Index expects the FTSE 100 index to open about 31 points higher after London’ top flight lost about 0.7% in Wednesday’s session.

07:01 , Daniel O'Boyle

There was a time not long ago when Heathrow very rarely delivered a pleasant surprise.

But the days of “Heathrow hell” when London’s biggest hub was rated one of the worst major airports are hopefully behind it forever.

Today it was the turn of the airport owner’s finances to perform better than expected.

A first post-pandemic profit has landed ahead of schedule with management until recently guiding that it would not arrive until the current year.

But the remarkable recovery in international travel and London’s rapid revival as one of the most popular tourist destinations set Heathrow on the runway to a surplus in 2023, rather than 2024.

However, new CEO Thomas Woldbye was only allowing himself a brief moment of satisfaction today, with multiple storm clouds on the horizon.

The CAA’s decision on the charges that Heathrow can levy airlines means that it has to find an extra £400 million over the next three years just to stand still on profitability.

It will mean cutting costs without any deterioration in the hard-won improvements in passenger service levels.

Somehow it also needs to find some cash to start paying dividends again. There will be no resumption of payouts until 2025 at the earliest.

At the same time, the bounce in passenger numbers brings an old problem back into view: capacity constraints.

At the forecast 81.4 million passengers this year, an all-time high, Heathrow will be bursting at the seams once again.

Woldbye also has to navigate turbulence in the boardroom with Ardian reportedly the latest major shareholder to bale out. It is apparently in talks with Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment about buying its stake.

It is of course to be welcomed that one of the UK’s most important pieces of infrastructure is finally making money again. But Heathrow still has a long way to travel before its finances are sustainably secure.

