FTSE 100 Live 21 May: AstraZeneca sets bold revenue target, index down

Recap: Yesterday's top stories

06:48 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

According to arch remainers, one of the many things that would go south if we left the EU was our financial services sector.

Nearly eight years on from the referendum vote, it is indeed hard to see how Brexit has been good for the Square Mile.

It is also far from obvious that it has suffered much damage — London’s status as a financial capital is under attack, but from the Far and Middle East, not from Frankfurt — a toy town, best known for bicycles and book fairs.

A survey yesterday from EY finds that the UK has extended its lead as Europe’s main destination for investment in financial services.

The UK attracted 108 financial services projects last year, up from 76 in 2022 and well ahead of European rivals. France, in second place, secured just 39 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects in 2023.

There are challenges of course. The flotation market doesn’t really function at the moment. The stock market, despite recent rallies, remains undervalued compared with New York.

But the stock market is only one bit, albeit a high profile part, of the City. The insurance market remains rock solid. The bond market even survived Liz Truss.

As a tech hub, London is imperfect, but it beats Paris, Frankfurt and the rest by a country mile.

The City has a huge amount going for it. We should remember that more often than we do.

Here’s a summary of our top stories from yesterday:

Ryanair names Amber Rudd as non-exec director as profits soar 34% to e1.9bn. CEO Michael O’Leary calls on EU to reform air traffic control system to stem strikes.

Keyword Studios, maker of the computer games Skull & Bones and Avatar, "minded to accept" £2.2 billion bid from European private equity group EQT after 4 previous bids.

British Land dumps its 50% stake in Meadowhall Shopping Centre in Sheffield for £360m as it accelerates its move away from the mall in deal with existing co-owner Norges Bank Investment Management

EG Group to sell UK arm to Zuber Issa by the end of next month

AstraZeneca to build $1.5b manufacturing plant in Singapore

Profits grow to £77 million at IT services business Kainos despite “ongoing global economic uncertainty” and cutbacks from banking, insurance and payments businesses

Advanced Energy bids for London-listed XP Power

07:31 , Daniel O'Boyle

US-based Advanced Energy has bid £486m for London-listed power control systems firm XP Power.

Advanced Energy made two lower bids last year, and revealed today it made a £19.50 per share offer for Singapore-headquartered XP. The most recent offer comes after XP shares plunged on the back of a February trading update.

Advanced Energy said: “Each of these proposals has been at a significant premium to the share price at the time of each respective proposal, but the Board of XP Power unanimously rejected each of these proposals.

“Given the lack of engagement from the Board of XP Power, Advanced Energy believes that XP Power's shareholders should be made aware of the Latest Proposal, which represents a compelling and highly attractive opportunity.”

AstraZeneca sets $80 billion revenue target

07:53 , Daniel O'Boyle

AstraZeneca has set a target of $80 billion revenue by 2030, and operating profits around $30 billion in what its boss calls “a new era of growth”.

The pharma giant plans to launch 20 new medicines by that date. The announcement of the plan comes soon after Astra revealed it would withdraw its Covid-19 vaccine due to a lack of demand.

Pascal Soriot, Chief Executive Officer, AstraZeneca said: "Today AstraZeneca announces a new era of growth. In 2023 we delivered the ambitious $45 billion revenue goal set a decade ago. With the exciting growth of our innovative pipeline, which has the potential to transform millions of lives, we are now aiming for $80 billion by 2030.”

The business said it was targeting operating margins in a mid-30s percentage, suggesting operating profits of about $30 billion.

FTSE 100 set to slip back after cautious trade on Wall St and in Asia while traders eye inflation data

07:55 , Michael Hunter

London’s main stock market index is expected to fall at the start of trade on Tuesday, after slips in Asia and a mixed-but-muted showing on Wall Street.

The biggest falls came for Hong Kong listed tech stocks.

Back in the City, traders were looking ahead to key inflation data due tomorrow, which could show the consumer price index falling to the brink of the Bank of England’s 2% target.

That would be likely to add to pressure on rate-setters at the Bank of England for action on interest rate, with calls for a cut as early as next month getting louder.

In the meantime, the FTSE 100 is expected to fall by around 51 points when trade gets under way at 8.00 am, according to opening calls from spread betting companies.

European stocks are also expected to slip, turning around from the previous session’s modest rises, the same pattern as in London. ,

Assura signs £250 million joint venture to bring university pension cash into investments in NHS buildings

07:59 , Michael Hunter

Assura, the London listed property trust specialising in building facilities used by the NHS, has signed a £250 million joint venture to boost spending on new health centres and clinics.

The deal with USS, the universities pension scheme, will run for 20 years and will start with an initial agreed portfolio of seven assets (£107 million), transferred from Assura's existing portfolio at a small discount to the March 2024 valuation.

Assura will have a 20% interest in the scheme.

Grocery prices finally rising at ‘more normal levels’ again after 2023 cost-of-living shock

08:02 , Daniel O'Boyle

Grocery prices are finally rising at “more normal levels” following last year’s record surge, as new figures today showed inflation for supermarket goods was just 2.4%.

Figures from market research firm Kantar show grocery price inflation for the four weeks to 12 May at its lowest since October 2021. The 2.4% rate of price rises, down from 2.9% in the prior four-week period, is now less than a percentage point away from the average pace in the 10 years before prices started to accelerate in 2021.

FTSE 100 loses over 30 points in opening trade

08:12 , Michael Hunter

London’s FTSE 100 is lower in opening trade, as a broad sell-off reaches European trade after stocks fell overnight in Asia, led by Hong Kong’s tech sector.

Amid a more cautious feel to trade on global markets, the main UK stock index was down almost 30 points at 8394.47, a drop of 0.4%.

Financial stocks were among the biggest fallers. Prudential, the insurer with a heavy presence in Asia, fell 16p to 791p. Standard Chartered, the bank, was down over 10p to 774p.

Barclays fell 2p to 215p.

AstraZeneca tops thin list of FTSE 100 risers on blockbuster drugs plan

08:21 , Michael Hunter

AstraZeneca is making the biggest gain on the FTSE 100 in opening trade at and is one of only a handful of rises on a day of broad selling.

Stock in the £187 billion multinational was up 140p at 12224p in opening trade after it announced plans to double its revenue by 2030.

The company regularly vies with Shell for the title of the most valuable on the FTSE 100 and is currently holding the crown.

It said today that it would use new drugs to power “a new era of growth”.