FTSE 100 Live 21 March: Index in for big rise amid global interest rate cut hopes before Bank of England call

Next sets profit record after better-than-expected year

07:51 , Graeme Evans

An upbeat Next today recorded a 5% rise in annual profits to a record £918 million, with revenues for the year to January up 5.9% to £5.8 billion.

The clothing retailer’s profit guidance for the current financial year also points to a further increase of 4.6% to £960 million..

Chief executive Simon Wolfson told investors in the annual report: “It has been a long time since we started a year in a more positive frame of mind.

“Last year was much better than we anticipated at this time last year, and the group has delivered its highest ever levels of revenue and profit.

“Perhaps more encouragingly, we enter the financial year with new avenues of growth along with a cost base that feels under control.”

A final dividend of 141p is due to be paid on 1 August, taking the total for the year to 207p.

‘Too early for Bank of England to cut interest rates’, despite inflation falling

07:51 , Daniel O'Boyle

City experts stuck with predictions that today is still too early for a Bank of England interest rate cut, despite figures yesterday showing the rate of inflation has fallen at its fastest pace in 50 years over the last 12 months.

That slide put the BoE’s official 2% target within reach, possibly as soon as next month, according to respected forecasters.

Economists at ING predicted that the headline consumer price index inflation will “be below 2% from May and for much of 2024”. Official data confirmed CPI hit 3.4% for February, down from 4% the month before, to a two-year low. It had been forecast to read 3.5%.

Gatwick handles almost 50 million passengers in 2023

07:30 , Michael Hunter

The number of passengers who used Gatwick Airport neared 50 million in 2023, up by almost a quarter.

That took demand to 88% of pre-pandemic levels. Traffic was boosted by “a string of new airlines and destinations at the start of summer 2023.”

At the peak of demand, hit in July and also October, passenger numbers reached 94% of 2019’s levels, before Covid struck,

London’s second biggest international travel hub said revenue for the year reached £1.015 billion, up over 30%. Profit rose almost 70% to nearly £315 million.

Games Workshop dividends rise to £4.20

07:28 , Simon Hunt

Games Workshop today issued a dividend of 105p, taking the total dividends issued in its financial year to £4.20, up from £4.15 the previous year.

The figurine retailer said it was trading in line with expectations -- the first time in a while it hasn’t said it was exceeding them.

Warhammer maker Games Workshop has agreed a right deal with Amazon studios (Games Workshop/PA) (Games Workshop)

Public borrowing figures 'disappointing'

07:25 , Daniel O'Boyle

Ruth Gregory, deputy chief UK Economist at Capital Economics, said today’s public borrowing figures are ‘disappointing’ despite the decline from 2023.

She said: “February’s disappointing public finances figures suggest that the OBR’s new 2023/24 borrowing forecast published in March’s Budget already looks too optimistic. But this may not prevent the government from squeezing in another pre-election tax-cutting fiscal event later this year.”

Direct Line to slash costs after fending off bid

07:23 , Daniel O'Boyle

Direct Line is to slash costs as its board hopes to convince shareholders it was right to reject a £3.2 billion takeover offer last week.

The firm will cut £100 million of costs by end of 2025 by “improvements in digital capability, reduced technology costs and removing complexity across the group”.

The firm returned to profit last year after a £300 million loss in 2022.

Its boss Adam Winslow, who started in the role three weeks ago, said: “While the picture has improved, we need to do more to drive performance and we have identified immediate actions we can take in 2024 to create value, including substantially reducing our cost base, driving claims excellence and optimising pricing capabilities whilst returning us back to higher quotability levels.”

Direct Line rebuffed a £3.2 billion offer from Belgian insurer Ageas last week.

Insurer Direct Line swung to an operating loss of £78.3 million for the first six months of 2023 (PA) (PA Media)

Markets rally on Federal Reserve guidance, gold tops $2200 an ounce

07:13 , Graeme Evans

Blue-chip shares are set for a strong session after last night’s Federal Reserve announcement kept alive hopes for three interest rate cuts in 2024.

The guidance by policymakers helped the S&P 500 index close 0.9% higher, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1% and the Nasdaq Composite by 1.2%.

With the Nikkei 225 and the Hang Seng index 2% higher, IG Index said futures markets are pointing to a rise of about 0.9% or 71 points to 7809 for London’s FTSE 100 index.

The rate cut speculation in the US meant the pound strengthened to $1.28 ahead of today’s Bank of England decision, when there’s likely to be no change in the 5.25% base rate.

Gold, meanwhile, topped $2200 an ounce for the first time as the outlook for lower borrowing costs has boosted the appeal of the non-interest bearing asset.

Public borrowing down in February

07:08 , Daniel O'Boyle

Public borrowing came to £8.4 billion in February, as frozen tax thresholds while pay rose continued to bring up tax receipts.

The figure was down almost 30% from the same time last year. It means borrowing for the financial year-to-February 2024 was £106.8 billion.

ONS statistician Jessica Barnaby said: “This was the fourth consecutive month in which borrowing was lower than in the same month a year ago, with growth in tax receipts exceeding growth in spending. Across the financial year to date, borrowing was the lowest it has been for four years.

“Relative to the size of our economy, debt remains at levels last seen in the early 1960s.”

Recap: Yesterday's top stories

Wednesday 20 March 2024 23:01 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

The wheels have come off the British EV sector in the past few months.

It began in October with the collapse of electric lorry maker Volta, wiping out 600 engineering jobs in the UK. Next came electric bus manufacturer Arrival, which entered administration in February after cutting more than 800 UK roles. And just this week we saw the failure of the commercial arm of Silverstone-based electric ‘upcycler’ Lunaz, which will likely take another couple of hundred jobs with it.

These were all nascent startups that were low on cash and lacked clear business models. But only a couple of years ago, investors were prepared to throw bags of money at them at heady valuations. Lunaz was once reportedly worth $200 million, Volta had raised 300 million euros at a 600 million valuation and Arrival once hit a giddy $13 billion market cap on the Nasdaq.

What has changed since then? For a start, the global EV market has proved a lot harder to crack than hoped. American electric carmaker Rivian has seen a more than 90% drop in its share price since its 2021 IPO after hitting production troubles and missing sales targets, while tech giant Apple has reportedly abandoned all plans to launch its own vehicle.

But there is something specific to the UK that made things worse: a speech by Rishi Sunak in September in which he tore huge chunks out of the government’s net zero commitments, including delaying the ban on selling new petrol cars.

Aside from decimating EV investment, this short-sighted manoeuvre has already pushed consumer behaviour into reverse gear. In December, battery-electric vehicle sales fell by more than a third, while petrol car sales jumped by a similar proportion. The OBR previously forecast more than two-thirds of car sales would be electric by 2027. Now? Less than half.

We will still all be driving an electric car in twenty years’ time — that hasn’t changed. But the chances that the vehicle will be British-made are becoming vanishingly small.

