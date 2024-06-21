FTSE 100 Live 21 June: Retail sales beat expectations, UK manufacturing and services PMI

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Retail sales beat expectations

07:07 , Simon Hunt

UK retail sales have surged past market expectations in the latest sign the economy is turning a corner.

May’s retail figures were up 2.9% month on month, well ahead of the consensus of 1.8%. That helped the pound rise to a session high.

It follows data earlier in the week showing consumer confidence had risen for the third consecutive month to the highest in two and a half years.

Recap: Yesterday's top headlines

06:51 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

They were the challenger banks of their time. But today the era when supermarkets could be considered potentially serious rivals to the likes of Lloyds, Barclays and NatWest looks to have petered out.

Sainsbury’s yesterday said it was transferring its loan, credit card and retail deposit portfolios to NatWest, while Tesco said in February it was selling its retail banking business to Barclays.

The low key withdrawal from the field of play is in stark contrast to the high hopes and hoopla at launch — both in 1997 — when the grocers reckoned that the strength of their brands would help them make rapid inroads into a sector notorious for dismally low levels of customer satisfaction.

And to be fair, the supermarkets have done reasonably well. Tesco has over five million customer accounts and last year made a £148 million operating profit. Sainsbury’s operations are smaller, but still significant, with around one million customer accounts included in the sale, and profits last year from all financial services of £29 million.

Both brands regularly appear at the top of best-buy tables but have failed to achieve the critical mass needed to be a serious threat to the established “legacy” banks. That historic role is now handed over to the fast-growing digital only players such as Monzo and Starling.

The 27-year experiment in brand stretch was not exactly a failure but does shine a light on just how hard it is to shake up Britain’s unloved retail banking sector.

