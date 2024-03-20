FTSE 100 Live 20 March: UK inflation falls to 3.4%, blue-chips seen steady

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

FTSE 100 flat ahead of Federal Reserve update, Asia markets higher

07:19 , Graeme Evans

Caution ahead of tonight’s Federal Reserve policy update is set to diminish risk appetite in Europe, with the FTSE 100 index poised for a broadly flat start.

The US central bank’s comments will be scrutinised for guidance on whether Wall Street is right to bet on the first cut in US interest rates in June.

US markets found positive territory yesterday as the S&P 500 index rose 0.6% to a fresh record of 5178 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lifted 0.8%.

The gains came despite speculation that the Federal Reserve’s dot plot projections might signal fewer than the three rate cuts seen in 2024.

The uncertainty has been fuelled by the recent rise in oil prices, although Brent Crude fell slightly today to stand at just above $87 a barrel.

In Asia, the Hang Seng index and Shanghai Composite both posted modest gains while Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 was closed for a public holiday.

Inflation falls again in February hitting 2-year low

07:14 , Daniel O'Boyle

Today’s inflation reading was a narrowly bigger drop than the reading of 3.5% expected. And it was the the first fall since November after inflation unexpectedly rose in December and stayed steady in January.

It is also the lowest level in two years.

Bank of England hawks in focus

07:12 , Daniel O'Boyle

Steve Matthews, Investment Director, Liquidity at Canada Life Asset Management, said the Bank of England’s two hawks will be in focus now as inflation fell to 3.4%.

“After today’s decrease in inflation data, attention now turns to the Bank of England committee’s remaining two hawks - Jonathan Haskel and Catherine Mann - who voted for a rate hike in February. The fall to 3.4% might alleviate some concerns, leading Haskel or Mann to shift to hold at tomorrow’s committee meeting and signalling that a June cut could be on the cards. They will, however, still be wary of the 9.8% National Living Wage rise coming into force in April and the potential of this feeding inflation.”

But he added that he did not think the first rate cut will be soon.

He said: “Our view remains that a first cut of 25bps in August is still the most likely scenario.”

First rate cut in early summer?

07:09 , Daniel O'Boyle

Jeremy Batstone-Carr, European Strategist, Raymond James Investment Services, says the Bank of England’s next cut is unlikely to be tomorrow, but could in the early summer.

“Underlying price pressures are also easing gradually and should continue to do so over spring, providing additional encouragement ahead of the Bank’s base rate decision tomorrow. The Bank’s rate-setters will likely want more evidence of falling inflationary pressures before cutting interest rates. But, as it stands, there is nothing to dissuade the Monetary Policy Committee from cutting the base rate in the early summer.”

Food prices drive inflation fall

07:06 , Daniel O'Boyle

ONS Chief Economist Grant Fitzner said food prices, which had soared in February of 2023, were the biggest reason why inflation fell.

He said: “Inflation eased in February to its lowest rate for nearly two and half years.

“Food prices were the main driver of the fall, with prices almost unchanged this year compared with a large rise last year, while restaurant and café price rises also slowed.

“These falls were only partially offset by price rises at the pump and a further increase in rental costs.”

Inflation falls to 3.4%

07:01 , Daniel O'Boyle

The UK inflation rate fell to 3.4%, a slightly larger decline than expected.

Economists had expected the rate to fall to 3.5%, from 4% in January.

Core inflation fell from 5.1% to 4.5%.

But it’s unlikely to convince the Bank of England to cut interest rates tomorrow

