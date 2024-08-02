FTSE 100 Live 2 August: IAG dividend return boosts shares, index lower after US tech slide

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

FTSE 350 trusts down 5% amid tech worries

09:19 , Graeme Evans

The 5.8% plunge for the Nikkei 225 amid wider US tech sector jitters today dealt a blow to investors in the FTSE 350 index.

JP Morgan Japanese Investment Trust lost 5% or 27p to 523p, Baillie Gifford Japan Trust fell by 36p to 716p and Allianz Technology Trust reversed by 17p to 356.5p.

Alphabet backer Pershing Square Holdings topped the FTSE 100 fallers board with a decline of 5% or 194p to 3602p.

The Nikkei’s worst performance in four years was driven by selling of tech stocks following last night’s poor Intel guidance, although it also reflected the impact of a stronger yen.

The Tokyo benchmark closed at 35,909, having topped 42,000 as recently as last month.

Focus on US jobs figures amid Wall Street sell-off

08:52 , Graeme Evans

Wall Street’s recession jitters will be tested later by non-farm payrolls figures, which are forecast to show a moderation in growth to 175,000 from 206,000 in June. The unemployment rate is expected to stay at 4.1%.

US markets reversed yesterday after weekly initial jobless claims rose to their highest in nearly a year at 249,000, compared with 236,000 expected.

In addition , the ISM manufacturing PMI reading fell to 46.8 in July versus the 48.8 expected.

Deutsche Bank said: “The past 24 hours have seen an increasingly precarious backdrop for risk markets, with a risk-off mood on the back of another batch of weak US data yesterday followed by mostly downbeat tech earnings overnight.”

FTSE 100 lower amid US recession fears, Scottish Mortgage down 3%

08:32 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is down 0.6% or 53.49 points to 8229.87, reflecting expectations of another poor session on Wall Street later.

Recession fears pushed US markets sharply lower yesterday, while last night’s Intel results have added to the pressure on risk sentiment.

Big fallers in the FTSE 100 index included tech investors Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust and Pershing Square, down 3% or 29.5p to 822.1p and 140.1p to 3656p respectively.

Defensive focused stocks were in favour as Smith & Nephew continued its progress following yesterday’s results by adding another 16p to 1215p.

IAG led the FTSE 100 risers board, lifting 4% or 67p to 166.7p after announcing it will restore dividend payments from next month.

Capita shares sink despite swing to profitability

08:15 , Simon Hunt

Shares in Capita have fallen as much as 7.5% in the opening minutes of trade despite the outsourcing business swinging back to profitability.

Capita posted a pre-tax profit of £60 million in the year to end June, turning around a loss of £68 million in the previous year, as the company’s efficiency programme showed signs of paying off.

But revenues slipped 16% to £1.2 billion.

Adolfo Hernandez, Chief Executive Officer, said: ""We are implementing changes that will make us more competitive and drive growth, by becoming more efficient and spending less, digitising our offerings and leveraging technology partnerships.

“This, together with more precision in delivery and evolving our culture, is enabling us to accelerate execution.

“We are on track to deliver on our cost reduction programme, having taken action to deliver £100m out of the £160m of annualised cost reductions we expect to achieve by June 2025.

IAG dividend return boosts shares in BA owner

08:07 , Graeme Evans

IAG shares today stood 3% or 5p higher at 165p after the British Airways, Iberia and Aer Lingus owner revealed its first dividend since the pandemic.

The three euro cents interim award, which will be paid from 9 September, was declared last night alongside half-year results and the disclosure that IAG had abandoned its Air Europa takeover.

The figures showed a second quarter operating profit in line with the previous year’s record of 1.25 billion euros (£1.06 billion).

Chief executive Luis Gallego said the dividend, which amounts to 147 million euros (£125 million), reflected confidence “in the business, our performance and our transformation”.

He reported strong demand in IAG’s core markets of North Atlantic, Latin America and intra-Europe, although there has been some softness in long-haul pricing in Dublin and in Asia.

IAG withdrew a previously announced dividend in April 2020, with the last full-year payout amounting to 17 euro cents.

The dividend return was delayed by the airline industry’s disjointed recovery from the pandemic, as well as the terms of IAG’s loan agreements.

It completes the post-pandemic restoration of FTSE 100 dividends after Rolls-Royce yesterday said it would bring back payments with 2024 results.

Tech stocks under pressure as Intel slides 19%

07:30 , Graeme Evans

Apple shares held firm after results last night, unlike two other tech heavyweights following heavy selling of Intel and Amazon.

Strong demand for iPads and Macbooks meant the $3 trillion company posted an earnings and revenue beat for the June quarter.

However, Amazon shares fell by 7% as disappointing third quarter guidance outweighed a robust performance in the previous three months.

And chipmaker Intel plunged by 19% as it said it would axe 15% of its workforce and suspend its dividend on the back of a poor second quarter.

It reported margin headwinds from the accelerated ramp of its AI PC product and said that second half trends were more challenging than expected.

The updates led to heavy selling of tech-based shares in Tokyo, where the Nikkei 225 fell by 5.8% in its worst session since 2020.

FTSE 100 seen lower after Asia markets slide

07:12 , Graeme Evans

Asia markets have fallen sharply and the FTSE 100 index is forecast to open lower after a weak session for US markets last night.

The Wall Street reaction to disappointing economic data left the S&P 500 index down by 1.4% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average 1.2% lower.

Apple shares were 2% cheaper, although they rose in after-hours dealings following the release of forecast-beating quarterly sales figures.

In Asia, the Hang Seng index was 2.4% lower and the Nikkei 225 tumbled by more than 5% amid higher interest rate worries in Japan.

The FTSE 100 index closed 1% lower last night and is forecast to lose another 35 points to 8248 at this morning’s opening bell.

Recap: Yesterday's top headlines

06:59 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

At last! The Bank of England has cut interest rates for the first time since 2020, but signalled people should not expect borrowing costs to start dropping rapidly in the months ahead.

The central bank reduced the base rate from 5.25% to 5% after a split vote among its policymakers -- with a cut narrowly winning out by five votes to four.

It means pressure will be eased for some homeowners who will see their mortgage costs come down, but it could prompt banks to start reducing savings rates.

Bank governor Andrew Bailey said: “Inflationary pressures have eased enough that we’ve been able to cut interest rates today.

“But we need to make sure inflation stays low, and be careful not to cut interest rates too quickly or by too much.”

That has prompted some to fear the Bank’s schedule of rate cuts is going to move too slowly.

~

Here’s a summary of our top headlines from yesterday:

House price growth edges up to 2.1% in July after election campaign lull in the market says Nationwide

Barclays first half profits drop 8% to £4.2 billion as high street lender is squeezed by mortgage price war in UK

BAE ups guidance after £15bn in new orders takes order book backlog to a record £74.1 billion amid global geopolitical turbulence

Rolls-Royce restores dividend as underlying profits double to £1.04 billion

Next upgrades profit guidance yet again to £980 million after early summer trading exceeded expectations

Hugo boss becomes latest high end fashion brand to suffer as profits plummet in first half of the year

Shell second-quarter adjusted earnings of $6.29 billion are down from $7.73 billion