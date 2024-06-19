FTSE 100 Live 19 June: UK inflation hits Bank of England's 2% target, Berkeley results

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Berkeley Group ups profit guidance for 2025 and plans its own "build-to-rent" offering

07:40 , Michael Hunter

Berkeley Group, one of London’s biggest house builders, has increased its profit guidance for next year and pledged to set up a “build-to-rent” platform.

The FTSE 100 company reported annual pre-tax profits of £557 million for down almost 8% for the year to the end of April, down almost 8%.

That drop came with the housing market stricken with increased mortgage costs in line with the 14 consecutive interest rate rises that took the benchmark cost of borrowing in the UK to the highest in 15 years by last August.

With the Bank of England expected to cut rates from 5.25% this summer, there are hopes for a revival in the house market. The BOE next meets tomorrow, but a cut is seen as unlikely during an election campaign.

Berkeley upped its profit guidance for 2025 by 5% to £525 million.

It said it had “identified 4,000 homes across 17 “across 17 of its sustainable and well-connected brownfield regeneration sites” to be in “an initial portfolio” for the in house build-to-rent platform.

Rob Perrins, CEO, said the move recognised “the strong occupational and institutional investment demand for high quality, well-managed rental homes in London and the South East,”

The service will seek to maximise returns from the “long-term regeneration sites”, or brownfield developments which Berkeley is best known for, many of which are in and around London, including the Clarendon site in Hackney.

Perrins also repeated his criticism of the impact of planning procedures on the industry.

“Planning policy and public funding needs to prioritise the provision of affordable homes over the other significant financial demands placed upon the development industry through the planning, taxation and regulatory regimes”, he said.

'August rate cut prediction looking shakier'

07:40 , Daniel O'Boyle

Ruth Gregory, deputy chief UK economist at Capital Economics, says the stickier services inflation leaves an August rate cut in doubt.

She said: “The fall in CPI inflation from 2.3% in April to 2.0% in May (BoE 1.9%, consensus 2.0%, CE 1.8%) probably won’t be enough to persuade the Bank of England to cut interest rates from 5.25% tomorrow. And with services inflation nudging down only slightly, this leaves our forecast that the Bank will cut rates for the first time in August looking a little shakier.”

'Inflation rebound may be sharper than predicted'

07:27 , Daniel O'Boyle

Despite the fall inflation to the 2% target, NIESR Economist Paula Bejarano Carbo warned that inflation could rebound more sharply than expected.

She said: “Annual CPI inflation has fallen to the Bank of England’s 2 per cent target for the first time since July 2021. While this is positive news, we expect to see inflation rebound somewhat from June onwards. Given that today’s data indicate that core inflation remains elevated, this rebound might be sharper than projected. As a result, we expect the MPC to exert caution at its upcoming meeting and hold interest rates, despite today’s encouraging fall in the headline rate.”

Top stock Nvidia leads S&P 500 to fresh record, Brent Crude at $85

07:23 , Graeme Evans

The S&P 500 index closed at another record last night, fuelled by Nvidia after the AI chipmaker’s 3.5% rise made it the world’s most valuable public company.

Nvidia’s market cap of $3.3 trillion overtakes Microsoft, with this year’s 180% jump accounting for about 35% of the S&P 500 gains in the year to date.

Deutsche Bank added today that as recently as October 2022 Nvidia was the 18th largest company in the S&P 500 worth less than $300 billion.

Ahead of today’s Juneteenth holiday the S&P 500 index last night set a record high for the second session in a row by adding 0.25%.

The FTSE 100 index is forecast to open marginally higher after rising 0.6% during yesterday’s improved session for European markets.

Brent Crude today traded at $85.22 a barrel, its highest level in seven weeks after adding more than 1% in yesterday’s session.

Inflation finally falls back to its 2% target in major victory for the Bank of England

07:11 , Daniel O'Boyle

The rate of inflation has finally fallen back to its 2% target for the first time in almost three years.

Latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) the headline measure of inflation, rose by 2.0% in the year to May, down from 2.3% in April. That was in line with City expectations.

'Aggressive rate hikes have brought prices into check'

07:09 , Daniel O'Boyle

Jeremy Batstone-Carr, European Strategist, Raymond James Investment Services, says interest rate hikes have largely tamed inflation without a major decline in economic output, though there is still more to do.

He said: “This morning’s data has confirmed that inflation has at last dropped back to the Bank of England’s 2% target for the first time since July 2021. Today’s outcome demonstrates that aggressive rate hikes have brought headline prices into check, without dampening economic activity too severely.

“Much of the drop in today’s inflation data is the consequence of abnormally large price increases from spring 2023 dropping out of the annual calculation. Nevertheless, the slower-paced increase in food prices will be welcomed by households.

“Underlying price pressures, which the rate-setters take most seriously, are continuing to abate more slowly given persistent strength in services inflation. Whilst the dip from April is encouraging, the fact that services companies are continuing to pass higher costs to customers may weigh on tomorrow’s much-anticipated rate decision. “

Inflation hits Bank of England 2% target

07:06 , Daniel O'Boyle

Inflation in the UK fell to the Bank of England’s 2% target in May, for the first time since July 2021.

The 2% figure had been expected by economists.

Despite inflation hitting its target, the Bank of England is unlikely to cut interest rates this week.

Core inflation was 3.5%, also in line with expectations. Service-sector inflation was higher than expected, at 5.7%.

Recap

06:47 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk

The FTSE 100 ticked up on Tuesday after overtaking France’s top index as Europe’s biggest stock market earlier this week.

The blue-chip index rose 49 points to 8,191 on Tuesday, a 0.6% rise, with Hargreaves Lansdown, SSE and Whitbread among the biggest risers.

Tuesday’s gains came ahead of official figures on consumer price inflation (CPI) tomorrow morning, which is expected to fall back to the Government’s target of 2%.

However, experts do not predict it will be enough to persuade Bank of England policymakers to cut the base interest rate from 5.25% on Thursday.

The FTSE overtook France’s CAC 40 on Monday as Europe’s biggest index after political divisions resulted in billions of euros being wiped off Paris’s top index in a matter of days.

The CAC 40 rebounded today to finish 0.73% up, while elsewhere in Europe, Germany’s Dax moved upwards 0.31%.

Stateside, the S&P 500 was up 0.14% as markets closed in London, while the Dow Jones was 0.04% up.