FTSE 100 Live: UK retail sales plunge by 3.2%, Deliveroo, DFS update, shares seen higher

Long-term retail sales picture 'subdued'

07:07 , Daniel O'Boyle

The decline in retail sales is the biggest since January 2021.

Heather Bovill, Deputy Director for Surveys and Economic Indicators at the ONS, said customers buying presents early played a part, but there were also signs of long-term decline.

She said: “Following a strong November, retail sales plummeted in December with all types of outlets being hit. This was the largest overall monthly fall since January 2021, when the reintroduction of pandemic restrictions knocked sales heavily.

“Food stores performed very poorly, with their steepest fall since May 2021 as early Christmas shopping led to slow December sales.

“Department stores, clothing shops and household goods retailers reported sluggish sales too as consumers spent less on Christmas gifts, but had also purchased earlier during Black Friday promotions, to help spread the cost.

“The longer-term picture remains subdued, with quarterly sales dipping, while annual sales volumes fell for the second consecutive year, to their lowest level in five years.”

Retail sales fall by 3.2% as high street has disappointing christmas

07:04 , Daniel O'Boyle

Retail sales fell by 3.2% in December, in a very disappointing Christmas for the high street.

That means sales volumes fell by 0.9% in the last three quarters of the year, and have now fallen for consecutive quarters.

The figures are seasonally adjusted, meaning the actual figures were likely higher than in November, but the rise was much less than in past years.

Non-food store sales volumes fell fastest, by 3.9%.

Recap: Yesterday's top stories

06:43 , Simon Hunt

In the old days, prior to the 2007 crash, the banking sector was widely derided as boring, as stuck in the mud.

Critics used to call it 3-6-3 banking.

The bankers paid 3% on deposits, charged 6% on loans, and hit the golf course at 3pm every afternoon.

Encouraged by shareholders and governments to be a bit more adventurous, trouble ensued. Boring banking suddenly looked not so bad after all.

When the supermarkets decided to get into financial services it was widely assumed they would eat the High Street giants for lunch.

With their superior customer service and cut throat competition, Barclays et al would be crushed by the marketing savvy of the food kings.

Stop of at Tesco for a pound of apples – walk out with a mortgage and a life insurance policy.

The grocers quickly discovered that it wasn’t as easy as all that. That customers are more likely to get divorced than flip bank accounts and that what people really wanted from their grocers was, well, groceries.

Yesterday Sainsbury's said it is looking to offload its banking arm; arch rival Tesco is rumoured to be doing the same.

Maybe doing banking well – which just means not screwing it up – is harder than it looks.

