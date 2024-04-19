FTSE 100 Live 19 April: Shares to fall amid new Middle East fears, flat UK retail sales disappoint

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

The FTSE 100 is set to open lower today amid renewed fears over the situation in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, today’s schedule also includes UK retail sales and Man Group results.

FTSE 100 seen lower on Middle East fears, Brent Crude near $89 a barrel

07:15 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is set to fall about 0.9% as traders react to developments in the Middle East and a weak finish for US stocks last night.

Brent Crude rose by about $4 at one point to a peak of $90.75 a barrel after it emerged that Israel had launched a missile strike against Iran.

The benchmark has since settled at $88.78, while the safe haven asset of gold is near $2382 an ounce after earlier surging above a record $2400.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asia markets fell sharply this morning, with Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 down by more than 2% and the Hang Seng index 1.5% lower.

The selling also reflected a late retreat on Wall Street as the S&P 500 index finished 0.2% lower and the Nasdaq Composite lost another 0.5% to continue the run that’s left the tech-focused benchmark at a two-month low.

Retail sales disappoint with no growth

07:06 , Daniel O'Boyle

UK retail sales were flat in March, as food sales fell, in a new sign of sluggishness in the UK economy.

The figures aren’t so bad that recession fears are renewed but a sign that the economy is only back to stagnation rather than real growth.

Economists had expected growth of 0.3%.

ONS senior statistician Heather Bovill said: “Retail sales registered no growth in March. Hardware stores, furniture shops, petrol stations and clothing stores all reported a rise in sales. However, these gains were offset by falling food sales and in department stores where retailers say higher prices hit trading.

“Looking at the longer-term picture, across the latest three months retail sales increased after a poor Christmas.”

Good morning - FTSE 100 Live

07:03 , Daniel O'Boyle

Good morning from the City desk of the Evening Standard.

There’s an interesting court case today at London’s Commercial Court, the Rolls Building, Mr Justice Meade presiding.

Story continues

The case could put a spanner in the works of Nationwide Building Society’s £2.9 billion takeover of Virgin Money, or at least delay it long enough for Nationwide members who just hate this deal in the first place to get their act together.

One box that has to be ticked is for 75% of Virgin Money shareholders to give it approval.

At issue is whether Richard Branson’s Virgin Group counts as an ordinary shareholder.

It owns 15% of the stock, but it also has a special licensing deal for use of the brand name, which is worth about £250 million on top of the £400 million it gets for the stake.

So, effectively, he gets £3.60 a share, and other investors get £2.20.

To my mind £2.20 a share is already too much for this ragtag bank formed of various mergers and given a red lick of smiley paint.

And if you aren’t already suspicious about this deal, that Branson gets £650 million from it ought to make you so. At its worst, it could ruin Nationwide and make everyone’s future mortgage more expensive. For ever.

The other “ordinary” shareholders include Allan Gray, a South African fund manager, and the Americans BlackRock, Vanguard and JP Morgan.

They have zero concern for the future of Nationwide Building Society, needless to say, but they might decide they want the same terms as the Branson deal under the misguided impression that Virgin Money is worth more than £2.9 billion (it isn’t).

In which case, there’s a hitch to say the least.

Here’s the rest of yesterday’s news: