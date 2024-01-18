FTSE 100 Live 18 January: Watches of Switzerland tumbles on profit warning, Sainsbury's withdraws from banking services

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Watches of Switzerland tumbles on profit warning

08:12 , Simon Hunt

Shares in Watches of Switzerland tanked as much as 28% when markets opened after the firm warned on profits.

The business said it saw a “volatile trading performance in the run-up to and beyond Christmas,” which means revenue is now set to be between £1.5 billion and £1.55 billion, down from £1.65 billion to £1.7 billion. Margins are also set to be lower.Across the board, luxury retailers and brands have struggled in recent months after an initial post-pandemic boom.

Currys lifts profit forecasts even as like-for-like sales fall

07:43 , Michael Hunter

Electronics and electrical goods retailer Currys has upped its profit forecasts, as good sales of appliances offset "weaker trends" for TVs.

The company said today it expects group profit before tax of between £105 million and £115 million, up from £104 million.

But like-for-like sales in the 10 weeks to January 6 fell 3% overall.

Alex Baldock, CEO, said:

"We've had a successful Peak trading period, for customers who are more satisfied than ever, and for profits and cashflow. Our markets may be no easier, but we now expect full-year profits to be above consensus expectations."

Sainsbury's Bank division to go as it drops direct provision of financial services, CEO to leave

07:29 , Michael Hunter

Supermarket chain J Sainsbury is moving out of financial services, winding up its banking division.

The move is part of the firm's "Food First" strategy to refocus on its core operations.

It will be business as usual for now for account holders, but the company will move to the same model it as for insurance products, which are provided by third party partners.

The CEO of Sainsbury's Bank, Jim Brown, will retire from the company and his successor will be the former top executive at AIB's UK division, Robert Mulhall,

Simon Roberts, group CEO, said:

"There will be no immediate changes to products and services as a result of today's announcement. We will of course communicate directly to customers well in advance of any changes to their products and services."

The Works losses double amid 'persistently challenging' conditions

07:19 , Simon Hunt

Losses at The Works doubled to £14.8 million last year, the retailer said today, as it warned "pressure on profitability from lower sales and margins has increased".

The books, arts and crafts retailer said it would cut back on 'non-essential investments' in a bid to save cash. Revenue climbed 3.1% to £123 million over the period.

CEO Gavin Peck said: "Market conditions have been persistently challenging, putting pressure on our sales and profit performance in the first half and throughout the festive period.

"It is clear that many families celebrated Christmas on tighter budgets this year, and whilst we offered excellent value, we were not immune to this reduced spend."

Markets steady as investors unwind rate cut bets

07:17 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is set for a calmer session, having slumped 1.5% yesterday as investors in Europe and US revised their bets on early interest rate cuts.

The S&P 500 index closed 0.6% lower last night after a leading Federal Reserve official dealt a blow to hopes of a policy pivot by March.

His comments were echoed by European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde, who said current market pricing was not helping the inflation fight.

Their message and the UK's hot inflation reading of 4% triggered the worst day for the FTSE 100 index since August, with the top flight's close of 7446 its lowest since November.

Futures trading is pointing to a flat start after markets in Asia steadied following yesterday’s heavy sell-off caused by China’s below-par GDP reading.

Watches of Switzerland in profit warning

07:13 , Daniel O'Boyle

Luxury Watch retailer Watches of Switzerland issued a profit warning this morning, as it blamed “challenging macro-economic conditions” for a slowdown in luxury spend.

Robbers are targeting luxury Swiss brands such as Rolex and Patek Philippe, which retain a high value in second-hand markets (Isabel Infantes/PA) (PA Wire)

The business said it saw a “volatile trading performance in the run-up to and beyond Christmas,” which means revenue is now set to be between £1.5 billion and £1.55 billion, down from £1.65 billion to £1.7 billion. Margins are also set to be lower.

CEO Brian Duffy said: “The festive period was particularly volatile this year for the luxury sector, with consumers allocating spend to other categories such as fashion, beauty, hospitality and travel. Whilst we are disappointed with this trend, we are encouraged by our market share gains in both the US and UK.”

A number of other luxury retailers and brands have struggled in recent months after an initial post-pandemic boom.

Recap: Yesterday's top stories

06:42 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

What is really going on in the London housing market? Yesterday's figures from the Land Registry were a bit of a shocker.

The 6% fall in prices in the year to November is the sharpest annual rate of decline since August 2009, when the economy was still in the grip of the post-Lehman Brothers economic deep freeze.

Both October and November saw chunky monthly falls of above 2%, adding up to £26,000 slashed off the average price of a home in the capital in just 61 days. At this rate the average cost of a home in London could fall below the “half a bar” mark — £500,000 to you and me — for the first time since July 2021.

Yet the Land Registry number is sharply at odds with the far stronger data emerging from the other respected house prices indices published by lenders Nationwide and Halifax.

Part of the reason is sheer timing — the Land Registry numbers lag. The November figures reflect completed prices notified to the Registry that month.

And what was going on then? Well it seems an age ago but the market was reeling from a half-point rise in interest rates in June, followed by another quarter point in August — the last rise in the current round of tightening.

Since then the “higher for longer” narrative has fizzled out as inflation fell far faster than expected.

Until yesterday. The rise in inflation is a bracing reality check that is likely to bring a ceasefire — perhaps only a temporary one — in the mortgage price war. As for the market? Perhaps it is heading south after all.

