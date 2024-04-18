FTSE 100 Live 18 April: Easyjet and Dunelm post updates, shares higher

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

The FTSE 100 has opened higher today, with easyJet among the risers after its winter trading update.

Retailer Dunelm, estate agent Foxtons and investment platform AJ Bell are among other companies with updates.

AJ Bell customers shrug off stock market turmoil

08:00 , Simon English

AJ Bell defies stock market jitters as assets jump 17% in last year to £80 billion. Customer numbers up 8% to 165,000.

CEO Michael Summersgill said: “We saw strong momentum in the run up to the tax year end as improving retail investor sentiment, together with continued investment in our brand and propositions, helped to deliver £1.4 billion of gross inflows in March alone, a new monthly record for the business.”

Dunelm 'managing' increased costs in the Red Sea and margins improve as markets remain 'challenging'

07:56 , Michael Hunter

Homewares chain Dunelm said today there were signs that the pressure on household spending is starting to improve, as it reported a rise in quarterly revenue.

It said “the outlook for UK consumers may be easing in some areas” as total sales increased by 3% to £435 million.

Margins were also improving, despite higher costs relating to disruption in the Middle East.

“We are managing the ongoing impact of Red Sea surcharges, and despite this, we now expect full year gross margin to be ahead of previous guidance,” the 180-shop chain said.

Nonetheless, it described its makrkets as “challenging”, with trading conditions remaining “volatile”. It said “March in particular” had “softer levels of demand”.

EasyJet hit by heavy losses for winter, but summer looks strong

07:49 , Simon English

Easyjet will make losses of between £340 million and £360 million for the last six months, of which £40 million is directly down to the Middle East conflict.

But it thinks summer bookings are looking good and those “seasonal” losses are not as bad as the market feared.

Easter demand was especially strong.

Johan Lundgren, CEO of easyJet, said:

“The importance that consumers place on travel coupled with easyJet’s trusted brand has driven good demand for our flights and holidays. Our growth and focus on productivity have reduced winter losses by more than £50 million.

“We have further enhanced our network with the launch of new bases in Alicante and Birmingham providing greater choice for consumers across Europe.”

Flights to Israel are presently suspended.

07:18 , Daniel O'Boyle

Hipgnosis Songs Fund has agreed a $1.4 billion sale to American music rights owner Concorn, in a deal that would effectively end the era of UK-listed music funds.

Hipgnosis, which owns the rights to songs by artists like Beyonce and Shakira, floated in 2018 but after some early successes, has struggled of late to get the vauations it had hoped for in public markets. Last year, following a series of mishaps and an unpopular sale of part of its portfolio to a fund co-owned by its investment manager, Hipgnosis Songs Management, shareholders voted to wind the fund up.

The deal will add thousands more songs to Concord’s portfolio, which already includes big names like Pink Floyd and Daft Punk and an eclectic a mix of artists from Igor Stravinsky to Kano.

Concord bought Hipgnosis rival Round Hill last year.

Markets steady after US technology sell-off, Brent Crude at $87

07:15 , Graeme Evans

Technology stocks were the focus of more Wall Street selling last night as the S&P 500 index closed 0.6% lower and the Nasdaq fell 1.1%.

Among the Magnificent Seven, semiconductor firm Nvidia lost 4% and Meta Platforms 1% as US interest rate cuts moved further into the distance.

Today’s session should be better, with futures trading pointing to a US recovery and IG index calling the FTSE 100 index 30 points higher at 7878.

There’s also encouragement on the inflation front after this week’s softening in the price of oil, with Brent Crude today trading at $87.46.

Asia markets were also in positive territory overnight, led by a rise of 1.1% for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index.

Good morning - FTSE 100 Live

07:00 , Daniel O'Boyle

Good morning from the City desk of the Evening Standard.

At every London Mayoral election since the post was created by Tony Blair in 2000 there has been a candidates hustings organised by leading business groups.

It is a chance for pretenders to the most important directly elected post in Britain to lay out their stall on how to help bring growth and prosperity to the capital — and the UK as a whole. This campaign’s business hustings was scheduled to take place yesterday morning.

But it did not happen. The main candidates, the Tories’ Susan Hall and Labour’s Sadiq Khan pulled out, leaving organisers with no choice but to scrap the event. To rate the reaction as “disappointment” would be to hugely underplay the sense of frustration and dismay among many of London’s business leaders due to attend.

Although the Mayor has little direct input into economic policy, the occupant of City Hall can influence the business climate in which companies have to operate.

It is simply unacceptable that those whose lead these businesses did not get the chance to hear what the next four years of the Mayoralty could bring. Since the last Mayoral election in 2021, London business has faced a barrage of challenges on a scale not seen for decades.

As well as the lingering effects of the pandemic lockdowns, there has been the cost of living crisis, the energy shock and myriad other higher costs, labour shortages, and the loss of VAT-free shopping. Business are also concerned about levels of crime and the shortage of affordable housing for employees.

All these issues and more could have been aired at what would have been an illuminating hustings.

