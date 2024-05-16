FTSE 100 Live 16 May: BT, EasyJet, Sage results

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

FTSE 100 steady and pound higher after US stocks surge

07:19 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is set to consolidate recent gains after April’s in-line US inflation reading of 3.4% triggered a relief rally for Wall Street stocks.

All three major benchmarks hit record levels as the easing of price pressures and lacklustre retail sales figures boosted September interest rate cut hopes.

Nvidia rose 3.5% and Microsoft by 2% while the S&P 500 lifted by 1.2% and the Nasdaq 1.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.9% higher

Risk appetite remained strong during Asia trading hours, despite figures showing Japan’s economy shrank by 0.5% in the first quarter of 2024.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index returned from a day’s holiday 1.7% higher, while the Nikkei 225 rose 1.2%.

The FTSE 100 index posted a record close of 8445 points last night and is forecast to start today’s session slightly higher at about 8450.

The pound is at $1.267, having surged to its highest level in five weeks due to renewed expectations that the US might cut interest rates twice in 2024.

Recap: Yesterday's top stories

06:43 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

It has taken until the 105th day of the year but it will still be “nice as pi” to see London’s IPO market get its second major new listing of 2024, and first of a home grown company.

This is how it should be.

An innovative and pioneering British business gets off the ground, moves into profitability and seeks the deeper funding pools and higher public profile that a main market listing can provide.

With luck Raspberry Pi will be sensibly priced by Peel Hunt and Jefferies, and get away with a nice juicy premium on the first day of trading while investors will enjoy liquidity in the free float shares. Just like the old days.

Of course the bigger question is this: Will this IPO open the floodgates... or will Raspberry Pi prove an isolated second quarter outlier, just as Air Astana did when it briefly raised hopes at its flotation way back in February?

There are perhaps reasons to be more hopeful on that score than even just a month or two ago.

