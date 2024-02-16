FTSE 100 Live 16 February: Retail sales bounce back, NatWest profits surge, shares seen higher

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

The new boss of NatWest today unveiled a £6.2 billion profits haul as the lender prepares for a major sale of its shares back to the public.

Alongside the better-than-expected results, the bank confirmed Paul Thwaite as permanent chief executive.

Elsewhere, retail sales figures provided much-needed cheer after yesterday’s GDP reading meant the UK entered recession.

07:47 , Michael Hunter

Segro, one of the UK’s biggest commercial landlords, reported a rise in rental incomes today as demand for space stayed “favourable”

But the real estate investment trust’s net asset values slipped, as rising interest rates drew investors into other areas, where the returns on offer were boosted by the hikes.

The company’s net asset value per share fell by over 6% to 987p.

It said today the as the drop in asset values starts to “bottom out” and “rents continue to grow”, it expects “improved profitability.”

A combination of new space for rent and leasing vacant units as demand improves meant passing rents could rise by 50% in the next three years,

Pre-tax profit fo 2023 rose 6% to £409 million.

NatWest profits boom sets up government stake share sale

07:45 , Sion English

NatWest set itself up for a major sale of its shares back to the public today with a 20% leap in annual profits to £6.2 billion.

That should encourage Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to push ahead with a sale of the 35% of the stock the government still owns following a bailout in 2008.

Hunt has indicated a sale of that stake to the public could come as soon as June, providing a multi-billion pound boost to government coffers ahead of a general election later this year.

Virgin Media O2 in £3 billion impairment

07:44 , Simon Hunt

Virgin Media O2 has posted a £3.3 billion loss in 2023 after the firm added a huge goodwill impairment to its accounts amid soaring debt costs and tighter cash flows.

The telecoms giant has more than £8 billion in loans which are pegged against central bank central bank interest rate benchmarks such as SONIA. That has led to hundreds of millions in increased debt interest costs after interest rates increased by more than 5% over the past few years.

In a statement the company said: “We recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment of £3.1 billion primarily related to an increase in the weighted average cost of capital and the impacts of the broader macroeconomic conditions in the UK on estimated future cash flows.”

Are Retail sales figures a sign that ‘economy soon moving out of recession’?

07:43 , Daniel O'Boyle

Joe Maher, assistant economist at Capital Economics, said the latest retail sales figures could be a sign that the UK is set to escape recession quickly.

“The 3.4% month-on-month rebound in retail sales volumes in January will put an end to the retail recession and perhaps even to the wider economy recession in Q1. The strong pick up in sales suggests the worst is now behind the retail sector and falling inflation and rising wages in 2024 will provide a strong platform for recovery.

“Overall, today’s release was stronger than expected and suggests the drag from higher interest rates on consumer spending is fading fast and points to the economy soon moving out of recession. As a result, after a depressing 2023 for retailers, a better year should be in store in 2024.”

NatWest names new boss as profits jump

07:35 , Graeme Evans

NatWest has revealed better-than-expected profits alongside the appointment of current stand-in Paul Thwaite as new chief executive.

Operating profits of £6.2 billion rose by a fifth on 2022, the highest level since just before the financial crisis as the bank benefited from higher interest rates.

Thwaite announced a final dividend of 11.5p a share and a £300 million buyback, taking distributions for the year to £3.6 billion or 40p a share.

Retail sales suggest 'higher interest rates are not having dampening effect that was anticipated.'

07:26 , Daniel O'Boyle

Neil Birrell, Chief Investment Officer at Premier Miton Investors, said of the UK retail sales figures: “UK retail sales for January provided the third data point in three days on the UK economy and painted a somewhat ambiguous picture, coming in much stronger than expected.

“The consumer sector bounced back strongly after a weak Christmas period and these numbers suggest that ongoing higher interest rates are not having the dampening effect that was anticipated. The Bank of England will tread a careful path in its decision making as these numbers do not provide them with much clarity.

FTSE 100 lifted by US rebound, Nikkei 225 at new 34-year high

07:22 , Graeme Evans

The positive run for the FTSE 100 index is set to continue after Wall Street markets rallied on revived hopes of a near-term cut in US interest rates.

IG Index expects London’s top flight to add 41 points at 7638, having put on 29 points by last night’s closing bell.

Banks and energy stocks yesterday fuelled a 0.9% rise for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and 0.6% for the S&P 500 index.

The mood was helped by signs that a slower US economy will give policymakers room to cut interest rates by the summer.

A 0.8% decline in retail sales was bigger than expected and it also emerged that US industrial production fell by 0.1%, offsetting some of pressure from a hot inflation reading earlier in the week.

Tesla shares put back 6% and Meta Platforms rose 2% but other Magnificent Seven stocks struggled, including Google owner Alphabet with a 2% decline.

Asia markets are led by the Hang Seng index up 2.5%, while the Nikkei 225 rose 0.9% to set a new 34-year high within touching distance of its all-time high.

Retail sales bounce back with 3.4% growth

07:04 , Daniel O'Boyle

UK retail sales rebounded in January, rising by 3.4%.

That comes after a disappointing December in which sales fell by 3.2%.

The strong figures will boost hopes that the UK can quickly escape recession, after it was confirmed yesterday that the British economy had declined for two consecutive quarters.

Heather Bovill, Deputy Director for Surveys and Economic Indicators at the ONS, said: “After a very weak December, retail sales rebounded in January with the largest monthly rise since April 2021. This means that overall sales have now recovered to pre-December levels, although if we look at the broader picture, they are still below where they were pre-pandemic.

“Sales increased across nearly all retail sectors, and it was a particularly strong month for supermarkets. Household goods stores, sports shops and department store retailers were amongst those reporting robust trading due to January sales promotions. A fall in prices at the pump also meant a solid month for fuel sales.

“Clothing shops were the only area not to see growth this month.”

Recap: Yesterday's top stories

06:45 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

The elusive elixir of economic growth seems as far out of reach as ever, as yesterday’s confirmation of recession shows. Anecdotally, the first six or seven weeks of the year have been tough for many retailers, suggesting that a bounce is still some way off.

It seems inexplicable then that the Government has persisted as long as it has with an anti-growth measure that it knows harms its GDP motor — London.

The figures we reported on yesterday from the New West End Company are deeply concerning.

London’s tourist scene is now as busy as its ever been — but not at the tills.

A huge “spending gap” has opened up between the number of visitors on the ground in the capital, and how much shopping they do.

The right to a VAT refund was only ever open to non-EU visitors. It was abolished on the very day that Brexit came fully into force in 2021.

So we do not know how much of a boost having it available to an extra 450 million European shoppers would have made after leaving the European Union. But the potential is huge.

A reversal would at a stroke put London back on a level playing field with its main competitors particularly and Milan, and provide a massive marketing tool to the hospitality, retail and tourism industries that do so much to power London’s economy.

