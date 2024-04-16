FTSE 100 Live 16 April: UK unemployment in surprise jump to 4.2%, shares to slump after US sell-off

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

The FTSE 100 is set to open much lower after a sell-off in the US yesterday evening.

Meanwhile, unemployment and wages figures will be closely watched, as the bank of England hopes to see wage growth moderating.

B&M singles out former Wilko stores as annual revenue nears £6 billion

07:39 , Michael Hunter

B&M European Value Retail singled out the contribution from the former Wilko stores it bought as it reported a rise of over 10% in annual revenue of £6 billion today.

The fast-growing discount homewares chain said the outlets that were part of its collapsed rival, which it said were “performing ahead of expectations”. It opened 47 new stores in the year to 30 March.

Its UK revenue rose almost 9% to £4.4 billion, with B&M France’s sales up almost a fifth to £514 million. Sales at its Heron Foods chain rose by over 18% to £560 million.

Alex Russo, chief executive, said: “The business and team are well set up for the year ahead, our pipeline remains on track to open not less than 45 UK B&M stores in each of the next two financial years and our French and Heron businesses continue to demonstrate significant profitable growth potential."

Enough labour slowdown for June rate cut?

07:36 , Daniel O'Boyle

Paul Dales, Chief UK Economist at Capital Economics, said that the signs of the labour market loosening could be enough to encourage the Bank of England to cut in June.

“Overall, if it wasn’t for the clear weakening in activity in the labour market we’d be a bit worried that the UK’s disinflation process is grinding to a halt like in the US.

“But with employment falling sharply and the unemployment rate climbing, we suspect wage growth will continue to ease in the coming months. That may allow the Bank to cut interest rates in June, even if the Fed doesn’t move until September.”

Dr Martens CEO to go after another profit warning

07:33 , Daniel O'Boyle

Iconic boot maker Dr Martens says its CEO Kenny Wilson will leave this year, after its latest profit warning.

Its struggles in the US have continued, with the Autumn/Winter order book “significantly down year-on-year”, which could cost £20 million in profits.

Costs have continued to improve, and the business says it does not plan on upping costs further.

The classic brand said there is a “wide range of potential outcomes”, but it has assumed that revenue will decline, and profit could fall by almost 70%.

CEO Kenny Wilson will go, with Ije Nwokorie, currently chief brand officer, taking over.

Wilson said: “Dr. Martens is an incredible brand powered by our fantastic people. After six years in the role, I feel that the time is right to hand over this year, and I am excited that Ije will be my successor.

“I have enjoyed working with Ije, both as a Board member and in the executive leadership team in recent months, and I have seen his brand knowledge and passion first-hand. I look forward to working with him closely in the year ahead.”

Iconic boot maker Dr Martens says its CEO Kenny Wilson will leave this year, after its latest profit warning (Dr Martens)

Superdry in shake-up takes it off the stock market

07:28 , Simon English

Superdry today launched a restructuring plan aimed at saving the once might brand which will see it raise cash and slash rents.

It will delist from the stock market as part of the plan, which should give it time away from the glare of daily scrutiny of its battered share price.

There will be rent cuts on 39 of its UK stores and an extension on loans agreed with Bantry Bay and Hilco.

It claims this will lead to “material cash savings” over the three years of the plan.

Superdry shares have crashed from more than 500p five years ago to just to 8p today, which leaves the equity valued at less than £8 million.

A statement today said: “The Company continues to face challenging trading conditions and, as announced on 28 March 2024, recently extended and increased its secondary lending facility with Hilco to provide improved liquidity headroom as it implements its turnaround plan. To further bolster that liquidity headroom and provide the Company with the appropriate degree of funding certainty to enter into the Restructuring Plan, the Company is today announcing a proposed Equity Raise (which is fully supported and underwritten by Julian Dunkerton, Superdry’s CEO and Co-Founder), to provide it with additional equity funding..”

Dunkerton returned to the business as CEO, ousting the rest of the board in the process, in frustration at how they were running a business that is close to his heart.

He still owns 26% of the shares. He is looking to raise up to £10 million in equity from other investors to keep the brand – once iconic, but lately tarnished – going.

Superdry said: “Given the material changes to the Company’s business envisioned under the new target operating model, the Company considers it best to implement these changes away from the heightened exposure of public markets. In addition, the Company believes it can achieve significant annual cost savings from the Delisting that will contribute to delivering its target operating model.”

FTSE 100 set for big fall after US slump, China GDP impresses

07:16 , Graeme Evans

Heavy losses on Wall Street have set the tone for a weaker session in London, with IG index braced for the FTSE 100 index to open at least 1% lower.

Asia markets are also in the red following falls of about 1.8% for Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 and the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong.

The pressure came even though China’s first quarter GDP figure beat hopes after 5.3% year-on-year growth.

The stock market reversal has been driven by Middle East uncertainty and expectations that US interest rates are likely to stay elevated for longer.

Higher oil prices haver added to the inflation jitters, with the price of Brent Crude still above $90 a barrel this morning.

Technology stocks led the Wall Street slump as the Nasdaq closed 1.8% lower and the S&P 500 index fell 1.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was more resilient after a 0.6% fall.

Among the Magnificent Seven, the shares of Apple, Meta Platforms and Nvidia fell more than 2% and Tesla by 6% after the car maker announced it will lay off 10% of its workforce.

Real earnings growth highest since 2021

07:07 , Daniel O'Boyle

ONS director of economic statistics Liz McKeown said: “Recent trends of falling vacancy numbers and slowing earnings growth have continued this month albeit at a reduced pace. But with the rate of inflation also slowing, real earnings growth has increased and is now at its highest rate in nearly two and a half years.

“At the same time, we are now seeing tentative signs that the jobs market is beginning to cool, with both a fall in the headline employment rate from our survey and a drop in the total number of people on payrolls from HMRC data.

“However, we would recommend caution when looking at the size of the fall in headline employment, as previously highlighted lower sample sizes mean there is greater volatility in quarterly changes than was the case.”

Unemployment in surprise jump to 4.2%

07:03 , Daniel O'Boyle

UK unemployment increased to 4.2% for December to February, in a sign that the labour market’s resilience to interest rate hikes are slipping.

The jobless rate had remained historically low even in the face of 14 straight hikes. Today’s figure is still low, but a jump from last month’s 3.9% and notably ahead of the expected 4,0%.

Elsewhere, wages excluding bonsues grew by another 6%. Including bonuses, wages were up 5.6%.

06:59 , Daniel O'Boyle

Good morning from the Evening Standard’s City desk

The fog of war is making it particularly hard to read prospects for the economy at the moment.

Three key sets of UK figures — jobs, inflation and retail sales — should in theory clear some of that away this week, but I suspect that by Friday the outlook will be just as murky as ever.

If City scribes are right, the labour market will continue to soften, inflation will come down again, possibly to as low as 3%, and retail sales will be less than stellar.

All that points to a window of opportunity opening for the Bank of England to order a first rate cut since the start of the pandemic by June.

The set of data that has the potential to upset this scenario perhaps more than any other is wages, which are now running significantly above prices at 6.1%, not including bonuses, and have stubbornly refused to yield to the interest rate discipline.

With the impact of the 9.8% living wage hike in April — and the knock-on effect that will have for earnings further up the chain — still to appear in the figures, the smouldering inflationary bushfire that rapidly rising real earnings represents is far from extinguished.

Although labour markets are a bit slacker than at the end of the pandemic, they are far from loose. Many sectors still report shortages, which can often be traced back to Brexit, and are having to pay more to attract talent, particularly in London.

Until that gap between wages and prices closes it seems unlikely that the Bank will feel comfortable about deep and frequent cuts in rates.

