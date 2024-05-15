FTSE 100 Live 15 May: Raspberry Pi IPO, index at new record

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Experian leads FTSE 100 to new record, Burberry and Compass shares fall

08:23 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index touched a new record of 8474 in early dealings today, with data and technology business Experian the best performing stock.

Experian jumped 8% or 267p to 3737p after it reported annual results at the top end of expectations and forecast revenue growth of 6-8% for this year.

Imperial Brands also rose 2% or 29.5p to 1908p thanks to half-year figures in line with expectations.

However, Burberry shares remain under pressure after its warning in annual results that the current half year period will be challenging.

The luxury goods group declined 3% or 41.5p to 1147p, just ahead of Compass Group as the caterer weakened 52p at 2269p on the back of half-year figures.

The FTSE 100 index later settled 41.30 points higher at 8469.26, with the FTSE 250 index up 61.30 points at 20,679.82.

Burberry revenue kept warm by coats and scarves as Asian markets cool

08:00 , Michael Hunter

Burberry trench coats and scarves were among the lines that helped the world-famous London fashion house deal with what it called a “challenging” year.

Revenue was flat at constant exchange rates at around £3 billion, with reported operating profit down by around a third to £418 million.

Jonathan Akeroyd, chief executive officer, said: “Executing our plan against a backdrop of slowing luxury demand has been challenging.

“While our FY24 financial results underperformed our original expectations, we have made good progress refocusing our brand image, evolving our product and strengthening distribution while delivering operational improvements. We are using what we have learned over the past year to finetune our approach.”

Known for its check pattern, Burberry highlights its London heritage with style-conscious big spenders. One of its best-known trenchcoats is called Waterloo and sells for £1,890. Its cashmere scarves cost £420.

Burberry said its outerwear range had a “strong performance”, with sales up “by a high single digit percentage ... led by Heritage rainwear”.

It added that “scarves grew by a double digit percentage”.

Asia has become one of the the Bond Street giant’s most important markets, especially China. It said today that sales on the mainland were up 2% for the full year, but down 19% in the fourth quarter,

In South Korea, sales were down 8% in the year and fell 17% in the fourth quarter.

Japan fared better, with sales up by a quarter in the year and almost a fifth in the fourth quarter.

Burberry profits fell 40% last year amid inflation and increases in the cost of living (PA)

Plenish juices and milks boost Britvic results

07:34 , Daniel O'Boyle

A “truly outstanding” performance from Plenish plant-based milks and cold-pressed juices helped Britvic report profits of £79.2 million, up 13%, in the six months to March.

Sales grew by 11% to £880 million for the business behind Robinsons and Tango,

Revenue from “new growth spaces” easily beat Britvic’s targets, growing by more than 60%, thanks mostly to the performance of Plenish.

The business said: “Plenish has had a truly outstanding half, with revenue up 168.5%, demonstrating Britvic’s acceleration of an already powerful consumer brand. Our product innovation team successfully completed at the start of the year the extremely technically challenging creation of a Barista range of Plenish organic plant-based milks, developing the only range in the UK free from oils and gums, while still offering creaminess, foam, and flavour.”

Britvic sold 1.2 billion litres of drinks during the half-year.

(Plenish)

Raspberry Pi confirms plans to list on the London Stock Exchange

07:31 , Simon Hunt

Computer maker Raspberry Pi has confirmed its intentions for an IPO in London in a much-needed boost to the capital’s ailing stock exchange.

The British business, which makes small single-board computers, said it hopes to use funds raised to invest in its sales arm to take products into more markets as well as build market share in design consultancy. It said it had a current total addressable market of approximately $21.2 billion, “reflecting a substantial opportunity for it to capitalise on and sustain its strong growth trajectory.”

Raspberry Pi is thought to be seeking a valuation of £500 million in a float.

The company was initially founded as a charity in 2012 aimed at promoting computer science in schools, before setting up a commercial subsidiary to cater to growing demand. The charitable arm will remain a shareholder in the listed business, Raspberry Pi said.

The firm reported revenues were $266 million in 2023, with gross profit of $66 million, and operating profit of $38 million.

CEO Eben Upton said: “A remarkable ecosystem of individuals and businesses has grown around Raspberry Pi, supporting both the enthusiast and industrial markets to innovate and succeed with our products.

“In an ever more connected world, the market for Raspberry Pi's high-performance, low-cost computing platforms continues to expand. We have the technology roadmap to play an increasingly significant role, and we are excited to embark on the next stage of our growth."

FTSE 100 set for new record, US stocks rally ahead of inflation reading

07:19 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is set for another all-time high after US markets rose on hopes that today’s inflation reading will improve the interest rate outlook.

Economists expect the headline rate for April to have dropped by one-tenth to 3.4% and core inflation to come in about two-tenths lower at 3.6%.

The S&P 500 index closed 0.5% higher ahead of the reading, even though figures on Tuesday showed factory gate prices rose more than expected.

Comments by Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell calling for patience as restrictive monetary policy does it work also failed to dent risk appetite.

The FTSE 100 index finished yesterday’s session 0.2% higher and is forecast by IG Index to open this morning about 0.5% or 44 points higher at a record 8472.

Recap: Yesterday's top stories

06:51 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

The FTSE 100 returned to making gains on Tuesday but finished just short of a record close price.

The index’s soaring increases from last week have mellowed significantly but trading was still positive despite concerns over stubborn UK wage inflation data from the Office for National Statistics.

London’s top index finished 13.14 points, or 0.16%, higher to end the day at 8,428.13.

The German Dax index was down 0.09% at the close and the Cac 40 in France ended up 0.2%.

Sterling started in weak fashion on the back of the rise in unemployment and suggestions from the Bank of England’s Huw Pill that it is “not unreasonable” to expect the Bank to consider cutting interest rates over the summer.

However, it swung higher after the weakness in the dollar caused by an unexpected rise in US producer prices.

The pound was up 0.22% at 1.258 US dollars and was flat at 1.163 euros at market close in London.

